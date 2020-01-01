Best UK VPN service

Fast servers in the UK

If you need an IP address from a specific location in the UK, such as London or Docklands, select the dropdown menu in the location bar. You can toggle between “Recommended” locations or select the “All” tab to get the full list.

For best results, choose the server closest to you, or simply select “United Kingdom” and let ExpressVPN pick the best server for your situation. If you don’t require a UK IP address, just select Smart Location. This will automatically connect you to the fastest server for your needs, which may or may not be in the United Kingdom.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.