Best UK VPN service

The Investigatory Powers Bill and the UK government’s history of mass data collection have caused many in Great Britain to turn to VPNs to hide their IP address and encrypt their internet traffic.

Read on for a comprehensive guide to using a VPN inside and outside the United Kingdom.

How to get a UK IP address

All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Download the ExpressVPN app, available on a wide variety of platforms.

Connect to a VPN server in the UK.

Fast servers in the UK

If you need an IP address from a specific location in the UK, such as London or Docklands, select the dropdown menu in the location bar. You can toggle between “Recommended” locations or select the “All” tab to get the full list.

For best results, choose the server closest to you, or simply select “United Kingdom” and let ExpressVPN pick the best server for your situation. If you don’t require a UK IP address, just select Smart Location. This will automatically connect you to the fastest server for your needs, which may or may not be in the United Kingdom.

If you need help choosing the best VPN location for a specific site or service, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Why use a UK VPN server?

Stream football, cricket, movies, entertainment, sports, and more

Tune in to your favorite TV shows at home or abroad, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, BT Sports, and more*. Stream without worrying about lags, bandwidth restrictions, and data caps.

Protect yourself from cybercrimes

ExpressVPN protects you from cybercriminals thanks to ExpressVPN’s best-in-class encryption. No third parties, including Wi-Fi hackers, spies, and your internet service provider, will be able to spy on, steal, or manipulate your traffic.

Disguise your IP address.

Stay private when browsing

ExpressVPN believes that what you do online is your business and yours alone. We do not keep activity logs or connection logs, and our TrustedServer technology wipes all data from our servers with every reboot.

Access censored websites with an unlimited-bandwidth VPN.

Unblock sites and services anywhere

Get a UK IP address or choose from 160 VPN server locations across 94 countries to defeat censorship and enjoy the internet wherever you are.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

UK VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from the UK or anywhere else in the world.

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN UK internet users trust

Try the best UK VPN now. If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN, you’re 100% covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
