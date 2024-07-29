How to live stream the 2024 DFL Supercup

Want a secure way to live stream the DFL Supercup? ExpressVPN is the perfect way to ensure you can live stream your favorite teams and big games on any network—whether you’re at home, on the go, or on public Wi-Fi networks!

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, German residents can connect to a secure server in Germany to watch a free stream on Ran.de. Enjoy the games!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

About the 2024 DFL Supercup

The 2024 DFL Supercup pits Bayer Leverkusen (the 2024-24 Bundesliga champions) against VfB Stuttgart, the Bundesliga runners-up. The Black and Reds recently completed a domestic double by winning both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

Why you need a VPN to stream the DFL Supercup

You should strongly consider watching the DFL Supercup with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream soccer with no lag or stuttering, bypass activity-based ISP throttling, and catch the action at home or on the go. Get the best balance of speed and security by purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription today!

Best VPN for watching the 2024 DFL Supercup live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming the 2024 DFL Supercup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream the DFL Supercup for free

Germany

RAN.de (Sat.1)

Great news: German free-to-air channel ProSieben and its sports streaming platform, Ran.de, will air the 2024 DFL Supercup for free!

Watch the 2024 DFL Supercup with free trials

United States

DirecTV Stream

Channels: ESPN

DirecTV Stream includes ESPN, allowing users to live stream the 2024 DFL Supercup. Great news: the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Fubo

Channels: ESPN

You can watch the 2024 DFL Supercup on ESPN via Fubo, which offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Hulu + Live TV

Channels: ESPN

Hulu+Live TV is another way fans can safely and securely enjoy the 2024 DFL Supercup. The best part, whether you’re supporting Bayer Leverkusen or VfB Stuttgart, is Hulu now offers a 3-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

YouTube TV

Channels: ESPN

YouTube TV offers every ESPN, allowing U.S. viewers to catch the DFL Supercup! You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to live stream the DFL Supercup

Germany

Sky Deutschland

In Germany, football fans can live stream the DFL Supercup via WOW, Sky’s streaming service. WOW is a great way for soccer fans to follow Germany’s ​​Bundesliga and DFL-Pokal leagues, as well as England’s Premier League!

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

British fans wanting to catch the 2024 DFL Supercup can tune into Sky Sports. For the unfamiliar, Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. Subscribers can also live stream games online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

United States

ESPN+

United States residents looking to live stream the DFL Supercup can tune in on ESPN+, which has rights to the German Super Cup through 2026. Viewers can catch the action in English.

Sling TV

Channels: ESPN

Sling TV provides access to ESPN, which will air the DFL Supercup in 2024. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch the DFL Supercup on all your streaming devices

With an ExpressVPN subscription, soccer fans can live stream the DFL Supercup on many devices, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and smart TV.

When is the 2024 DFL Supercup?

The 2024 DFL Supercup will be held on Saturday, August 17.

What teams are playing in the 2024 DFL Supercup?

Bayer Leverkusen will battle VfB Stuttgart in the 2024 DFL Supercup. The match will be held at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Recent DFL Supercup winners

Year Winner 2014 Borussia Dortmund (Fifth title) 2015 VfL Wolfsburg (First title) 2016 Bayern Munich (Fifth title) 2017 Bayern Munich (Sixth title) 2018 Bayern Munich (Seventh title) 2019 Borussia Dortmund (Sixth title) 2020 Bayern Munich (Eighth title) 2021 Bayern Munich (Ninth title) 2022 Bayern Munich (Tenth title) 2023 RB Leipzig (First title) 2024 Bayer Leverkusen (First title)

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.