Eastern Conference finalists last year, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics will have similarly high expectations for the 2023-24 NBA season. Head coach Joe Mazzulla will be hoping this is the year that his two All-Star wings continue to develop and push the squad to a strong regular season and deep into the playoffs. The Celtics shuffled the pack in the summer, sending out the likes of defensive stalwarts Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III, as well as Malcolm Brogdan and Grant Williams, while bringing in 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis to add yet more firepower. Can the new-look Celtics finally get to to title this year?

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics open their season against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25. Even if you can’t make it to TD Garden this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to securely live stream every Boston Celtics game throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla Arena/Stadium TD Garden All-Star players Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Championships 17 (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008)

How to watch Boston Celtics games with a VPN

Whether it’s Opening Week, a midseason showdown, or even the NBA Finals, you can stream every Boston Celtics game with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a U.S. server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NBA League Pass or ESPN , and find the game you want to stream. Watch the Celtics go!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Boston Celtics games from another country?

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Boston Celtics online?

The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 Boston Celtics season involves watching Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching Boston Celtics games in 2023

How to stream the Boston Celtics with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy Boston Celtics games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy Celtics games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?

Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, canceling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Stream the Boston Celtics using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Celtics games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Celtics games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Celtics games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream Boston Celtics games

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

About the 2023-24 Boston Celtics

This season marks years of Boston pairing its offensive juggernauts Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the backcourt. Yet, an NBA title still eludes them, with the Celtics last picking up a ring in 2008. Can this be the year it finally all comes together in Boston? The Celtics left no doubt that they still consider themselves contenders, going all-in and acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this offseason.

Celtics projected starting lineup

Position Player G Jrue Holiday G Jaylen Brown F Jayson Tatum F Al Horford C Kristaps Porzingis

2023-24 Boston Celtics national TV schedule

Basketball fans can catch Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on nationally televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Celtics’ official website for their complete schedule.

October

Game Date and time Network Boston Celtics 108, New York Knicks 104 Wednesday, October 25, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+ Boston Celtics 119, Miami Heat 111 Friday, October 27, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST ESPN , ESPN+

November

Game Date and time Network Boston Celtics 121, Brooklyn Nets 107 (In-Season Tournament, East Group C) Friday, November 10, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN , ESPN+ Boston Celtics 114, New York Knicks 98 Monday, November 13, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Boston Celtics 117, Philadelphia 76ers 107 Wednesday, November 15, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN , ESPN+ Boston Celtics 119, Milwaukee Bucks 116 Wednesday, November 22, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN , ESPN+ Orlando Magic 113, Boston Celtics 96 (In-Season Tournament, East Group C) Friday, November 24, 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. GMT NBA TV

December

Game Date and time Network Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday, December 14, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday, December 19, 10 p.m ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Wednesday, December 20, 10 p.m ET / 3 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Monday, December 25, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT ABC , ESPN+ Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Thursday< December 28, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV

January

Game Date and time Network Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Thursday, January 11, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets Friday, January 19, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN , ESPN+ Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Thursday, January 25, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Tuesday, January 30, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT

February

Game Date and time Network Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, February 1, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, February 4, 6 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. GMT ESPN , ESPN+ Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, February 7, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN , ESPN+ Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Sunday, February 11, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT ABC New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Saturday, February 24, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, February 27, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT

March

Game Date and time Network Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Friday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN , ESPN+ Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Sunday, March 3, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Thursday, March 7, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Saturday, March 9, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. GMT ABC , ESPN+ Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics Monday, March 11, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN , ESPN+ Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Monday, March 25, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Saturday, March 30, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT NBA TV

April

Game Date and time Network Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Monday, April 1, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NBA TV Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NBA TV Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday, April 9, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST TNT Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST TNT

2024 NBA Finals odds

Boston fans are desperate to taste success again—will this be the year Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown deliver a title? Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +370 Denver Nuggets +440 Milwaukee Bucks +440 Phoenix Suns +650 Philadelphia 76ers +1500 Golden State Warriors +1700 Dallas Mavericks +2100 Los Angeles Lakers +2100 Los Angeles Clippers +2400 Cleveland Cavaliers +2600 Minnesota Timberwolves +3000 Sacramento Kings +3600 Miami Heat +3900 New York Knicks +4600 New Orleans Pelicans +5500 Oklahoma City Thunder +5500

