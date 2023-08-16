Watch Caribbean Premier League (CPL) live streams to see one of the most popular T20 cricket leagues and players around. The 2023 CPL season starts on August 16 and runs until the final on September 24, 2023, held at at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. The matches will be played in five countries: Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados, and Saint Lucia. In the 2023 CPL, there are a number of star players who will be taking part, including red-hot batsmen Sherfane Rutherford, Nicholas Pooran, and Brandon King. Read all the ways to watch Caribbean Premier League (CPL) live streams securely with a VPN!
How to watch Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 live streams online
With the help of a VPN, you can safely and securely stream Caribbean Premier League cricket matches in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch the TNT Sports broadcast, connect to a server in London.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the match you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why do you need a VPN to watch CPL online?
Pints, pals, and well-informed TV pundits aren’t the only things that go perfectly with the CPL —you’ll also want to add ExpressVPN to your checklist! Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can securely stream every CPL game live across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Premier League games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you and your family to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—at home, on the go, or even abroad.
Best VPN for watching the CPL
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming all CPL games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch the 2023 Caribbean Premier League in your country?
Watch the Caribbean Premier League in the UK
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: TNT Sport 1, TNT Sport 2, TNT Sport 3, TNT Sport 4
Country: UK
Watch live streams of Caribbean Prem game in the UK with TNT Sports, included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other popular sports, including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, as well as Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, UFC, boxing, and WWE.
Watch the Caribbean Premier League in India
Sony LIV
Price: 300 INR/month or 1,000 INR/year
Country: India
Sony LIV has the broadcast rights to show 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) live streams in India. Matches are available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website.
Note: You need an Indian credit card to subscribe to SonyLIV.
Watch the Caribbean Premier League in the USA
Willow TV
Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year
Country: United States
In the U.S., you can follow the 2023 season of the Caribbean Premier League on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.
Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Country: United States
Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket, including the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) live streams for the 2023 season. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Watch the Caribbean Premier League in Australia
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month
Channel: Fox Cricket
Country: Australia
Australian sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch live streams of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League cricket tournament and never miss a game. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.
Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Watch the Caribbean Premier League in New Zealand
Sky Sport Now (NZ)
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Country: New Zealand
Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Caribbean Premier League (CPL) live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to watch select matches from the tournament.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.
Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 schedule
What is the Caribbean Premier League?
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league that was founded in the West Indies in 2013. The CPL is one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world, and it features some of the best cricketers from the Caribbean and around the world.
Teams in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is played between six teams: Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders. The teams play each other twice in the regular season, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs. The playoffs consist of an eliminator, a qualifier, and a final.
Caribbean Premier League 2023 draft
Barbados Royals squad (CPL 2023): Rovman Powell (C), Laurie Evans, Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Donavan Ferreira, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roelof van der Merwe, Akeem Jorfan, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmed, Ramon Simmonds, Maheesh Theekshana, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Kevin Wickham
Guyana Amazon Warriors squad (CPL 2023): Shimron Hetmyer (C), Kevlon Anderson, Azam Khan, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Mohammad Haris, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saim Ayub, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Ronsford Beaton, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Nandu
Jamaica Tallawahs squad (CPL 2023): Brandon King (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Alex Hales, Amir Jangoo, Kirk McKenzie, Steven Taylor, Fabian Allen, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Naveen-ul-haq, Hayden Walsh
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad (CPL 2023): Ambati Rayudu, Joshua Da Silva, Andre Fletcher, Jyd Goolie, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Dominic Drakes, Johann Layne, George Linde, Yannic Cariah, Sheldon Cottrell, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kofi James, Ashmead Nedd, Oshane Thomas
Saint Lucia Kings squad (CPL 2023): Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis, Leonardo Julien, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Roshon Primus, Sikandar Raza, McKenny Clarke, Matthew Forde, Peter Hatzglou, Alzarri Joseph, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, Chris Sole
Trinbago Knight Riders squad (CPL 2023): Mark Deyal, Martin Guptill, Nicholas Pooran, Rilee Rossouw, Chadwick Walton, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmed Lakanwal, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales
