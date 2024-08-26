How to live stream Buffalo Bills games in 2024
You can live stream every Buffalo Bills game securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States football fans can connect to a server in the United States to catch games on Hulu+Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why you need a VPN to stream Buffalo Bills games
You can watch every Buffalo Bills game this season with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to bypass activity-based ISP throttling, live stream the NFL in HD or even UHD when available, and catch the action without worrying about buffering. Enjoy live sports from your couch, your office, or even the store by downloading ExpressVPN today!
Best VPN for watching the Buffalo Bills in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Buffalo Bills. You can download easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, allowing you to watch games at home or on the go. ExpressVPN is also easy to set up! If you have any questions, 24/7 live chat support is available. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch Buffalo Bills games for free in 2024
Several streaming services will show NFL games (including the Super Bowl) for free during the 2024 season.
Australia
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on 7plus
Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. Typically, Seven announces in advance which regular-season games will air on 7Plus, so Bills fans living in Australia will have a few days to prepare.
During the week, Australian fans of American football (also known as “gridiron”) can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.
Note: To sign up, you may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
If 7plus is blocked on your school or office network, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on important games. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic, so the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting. This way, you can easily watch the NFL from anywhere.
Austria and Germany
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on RTL and Nitro
German and Austrian NFL fans can catch select Buffalo Bills games on RTL or Nitro, the exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. Bills fans are in luck if their squad returns to the playoffs, as RTL will also have NFL postseason games. Please note the RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.
France
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on 6play
6play will offer French viewers one free game per week during the 2024 NFL season. Sometimes, that will even include Buffalo Bills games! For the unfamiliar, 6play is a free-to-watch streaming service, but you will need to create a separate 6play or M6 Replay account to stream content. ExpressVPN complements your existing 6play account so you can watch French content securely at blazing-fast speeds.
New Zealand
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on TVNZ
TVNZ will air up to three free games per week during the 2024 NFL season. New Zealand viewers can watch TVNZ securely by simply connecting to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceeding with the signup or login process.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
United Kingdom
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on My5
United Kingdom football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable.
Live stream Buffalo Bills games in 2024 with free trials
United States
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on DirecTV Stream
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
DirecTV Stream offers every channel Buffalo Bills fans need to watch Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the squad this season. Great news: the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on Fubo
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
NFL fans can watch Buffalo Bills games on Fubo, which offers a free trial. You’ll be thrilled to know Fubo has every channel that airs NFL games, allowing viewers to watch nationally televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on Hulu + Live TV
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
Hulu+Live TV is another way fans can safely and securely enjoy Buffalo Bills games. The best part, whether you’re rooting for the Bills or not, is Hulu now offers a 3-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10549, 33484) and credit card.
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on Paramount+
Channels: CBS
Paramount Plus streams Buffalo Bills games airing on CBS. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a 7-day free trial.
Streaming on the go? If you use public Wi-Fi, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. It encrypts all your traffic and protects your data, even on unsecured networks.
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on YouTube TV
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 06804, 59901, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
United Kingdom
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on NOW
NOW is the perfect way for British fans to live stream select NFL games during the 2024 season, as it lets subscribers stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and 7-day free trial are also great for fans who only want to tune in to one particular game.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Streaming options for select NFL games
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on Amazon Prime
Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2024 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription.
Have you noticed your connection seems to slow down whenever you try to stream? You might be a victim of activity-based ISP throttling. ExpressVPN sends all your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, so even your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online. If it can’t detect that you’re streaming, it can’t slow you down based on your activity.
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on ESPN+
ESPN+ will simulcast all Monday Night Football games airing on ESPN. Select games will also air exclusively on ESPN+, although fans in local markets can tune in without a subscription. Note that proof of subscription to another streaming service, such as YouTube TV or Fubo, may be required to live stream the game on ESPN+.
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on Peacock
Great news: Peacock will stream every NFL game airing on NBC throughout the 2024-25 season and has a plethora of content beyond live sports. Keep in mind Peacock does not offer a free trial.
Other ways to live stream the Buffalo Bills in 2024
United States
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on Sling TV
Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, NBC, NFL Network
Sling TV provides access to most channels airing Buffalo Bills games. The key word there is most, as Sling does not include CBS. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Canada
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on TSN
TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada. Note that Canadian subscribers will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.
United Kingdom
Watch Buffalo Bills games live on Sky Sports
British fans who want to watch NFL games, including select Buffalo Bills games, can tune into Sky Sports. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. Subscribers can also live stream games online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Watch NFL games on DAZN with a VPN
Overseas fans are in luck: There’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch Buffalo Bills games on the go or on your big screen.
Have you ever tried watching a game, only to have the action interrupted by lag or buffering? You might be the victim of ISP throttling. ExpressVPN encrypts your traffic so your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online and slow you down based on your activity. You can live stream Buffalo Bills games in HD, or even UHD when available, with ExpressVPN.
NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+
In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?
NFL+
The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Bills fan living in Buffalo can watch games through NFL+ at the coffee store, at the gym, or while stuck in line at Highmark Stadium. However, a Bills fan living in Charlotte is stuck watching the Panthers each week—unless, of course, the Bills are available in the North Carolina market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.
The NFL+ premium tier offers NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.
NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.
NFL Game Pass International
In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a 7-day free trial available.
How to live stream Buffalo Bills out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket
United States residents cannot purchase the out-of-market NFL package through DAZN. Instead, they can watch out-of-market games through YouTube TV via the NFL Sunday Ticket plan. Prices vary, and new customers are not required to purchase a YouTube TV subscription.
However, please note that blackouts still apply, meaning a Buffalo resident who purchases Sunday Ticket cannot watch a Bills game airing on CBS or Fox.
Check back for more ways to live stream NFL games!
Live stream Buffalo Bills games on all your streaming devices
Because ExpressVPN has apps for all streaming devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), you can tune into every Buffalo Bills game on all your favorite streaming devices!
About the 2024 Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills return to the field once again looking to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes, Kelce, and the AFC West powerhouse ended the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes with an AFC Divisional Round victory last January. Welcome to a new era in Buffalo, one without Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, who is now catching passes for the Houston Texans. At least veteran pass-rusher Von Miller, who only mustered three tackles and no sacks in 12 games last year, is healthy after a 2022 torn ACL.
2024 Buffalo Bills schedule
Preseason
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|Chicago Bears 33, Buffalo Bills 6
|Saturday, August 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network, local networks
|Buffalo Bills 9, Pittsburgh Steelers 3
|Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, NFL Network, local networks
|Carolina Panthers 31, Buffalo Bills 26
|Saturday, August 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, local networks
Regular season
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|Buffalo Bills 34, Arizona Cardinals 28
|Sunday, September 8, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus
|Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 10
|Thursday, September 12, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, Prime Video, local networks
|Buffalo Bills 47, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
|Monday, September 23, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+
|Baltimore Ravens 35, Buffalo Bills 10
|Sunday, September 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Houston Texans 23, Buffalo Bills 20
|Sunday, October 6, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus
|Buffalo Bills 23, New York Jets 20
|Monday, October 14, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+
|Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans
|Sunday, October 20, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, October 27, 4:05 p.m. ET / 8:05 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, Fox
|Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
|Sunday, November 3, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, November 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus
|Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Sunday, November 17, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus
|Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, December 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, December 8, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, Fox
|Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills
|Sunday, December 15, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus
|Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
|Sunday, December 22, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus
|Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
|Sunday, December 29, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT
|NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ABC, ESPN+
|New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
|TBD (Will be announced following Week 17)
|NFL Game Pass International, TBD
FAQ: About live streaming Buffalo Bills games in 2024
Can I use a VPN to watch Buffalo Bills games from another country?
Some users might watch Buffalo Bills games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch NFL games?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as the ability to stream in HD or even UHD when available. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream NFL games using high-speed servers in 105 countries. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I stream the NFL outside the United States?
Definitely! NFL Game Pass International is available to customers all over the world, although prices vary by region (check with our Support team for up-to-date advice on the best location). Plus, there’s the added bonus of no blackout games, meaning you can watch the Buffalo Bills without any issues! With ExpressVPN you can continuously stream NFL football games securely and in HD with unlimited bandwidth, just connect to one of our secure, high-speed servers before launching the Game Pass International app. Additionally, select streaming services like 9Now (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), and My5 (UK) will air free games outside the U.S. during the 2024 season.
How can I watch the Bills game today?
To watch the Bills game without cable, you can use streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, or NFL+. These platforms offer live access to networks that broadcast NFL games, such as Fox, NBC, CBS, and ESPN. Most of these services offer free trials for new users, so you can stream the game without a long-term commitment.
Where can I stream NFL games today?
You can stream NFL games today on various streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Peacock, NFL+, and Paramount+ in the United States, depending on the broadcasting rights for the specific game. Services like Hulu and Fubo offer live access to networks such as Fox, NBC, CBS, and ESPN, which will air NFL games this season. Select Bills games will also air on Prime Video.
Are NFL games only on Amazon Prime?
No, NFL games are not only on Amazon Prime. While Amazon Prime streams Thursday Night Football games each week, other NFL games are broadcast across various networks, including CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN. You can also stream games on platforms like NFL+, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Peacock, ESPN+ and Fubo. Coverage depends on the day, game, and your location.
Does Amazon Prime have the Bills game?
Yes, Amazon Prime Video airs select NFL games, including “Thursday Night Football,” which may feature the Buffalo Bills. To watch, you need an Amazon Prime subscription. However, not all Bills games will be available on Amazon Prime, as coverage depends on the day and broadcast rights. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription.
Is Amazon streaming the Bills game?
To watch NFL games for free on Amazon Prime, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial offered to new Amazon Prime members. During this period, you’ll have access to “Thursday Night Football” and other select NFL games streamed on Prime Video. After the trial, a subscription is required to continue accessing live games.
Can I get the Bills game on a Fire Stick?
To watch Buffalo Bills games on a Fire Stick, you can download streaming apps like NFL+, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, or Amazon Prime Video, which offer live broadcasts of NFL games. After downloading the app, sign in with your subscription account, and you’ll be able to stream live games. Some apps also offer a free trial for first-time users.
How can I watch the NFL on a Fire Stick for free?
To watch the NFL on a Fire Stick for free, you can take advantage of free trials from streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Amazon Prime, which offer live NFL game coverage. However, you cannot watch NFL games for free on a Fire Stick device.