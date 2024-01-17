How to watch 2024 college baseball games with a VPN

Can I use a VPN to stream college baseball games from another country?

Some users watch college baseball games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best ways to watch college baseball without cable

Watch college baseball games on ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ simulcasts college baseball games airing on any ESPN network. Additionally, ESPN+ will stream select college baseball games throughout the 2024 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, may be required to stream some college baseball broadcasts on ESPN+.

Stream college baseball games on services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your college baseball-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you can see if they’re worth it.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that may carry college baseball games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews, MLB Network

Country: U.S.

College baseball fans living in the U.S. should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews, MLB Network

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream college baseball games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to watch college baseball games

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure college baseball streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews, MLB Network

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing college baseball games. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

When will the 2024 NCAA baseball season start?

The 2024 NCAA Division I baseball season begins Friday, February 16.

College baseball Top 25 rankings

You can find the complete Division I college baseball Top 25 below.

2024 NCAA baseball schedule

You can find a complete daily college baseball schedule on the NCAA’s official website.

2024 college baseball national championship odds

Who will win the 2024 College World Series?

