Stream Serie A matches on CBS

Price: 6 USD/month and up

CBS is the official broadcaster for Italian Serie A in the United States. Majority of the matches will be broadcasted on Paramount Plus with the exception of select matches broadcasted on CBS Sports Network (available via major U.S. cord-cutting services and Paramount Plus). Various free trials are available.

To watch Serie A and Coppa Italia:

Note: You may need a valid U.S. postal code to subscribe to fuboTV, Hulu, or Paramount Plus

Watch Serie A games on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live broadcast of select Serie A games throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch the games live on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Go to DAZN and sign up. Tune in to the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. Paypal is also accepted.

Watch BT Sports Serie A coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, which requires a valid billing address and local bank card.

Watch Serie A goals and highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Serie A YouTube channel:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to the official Serie A YouTube channel. Golazoooo!

Date Event August 13, 2021 – May 23, 2022 2021-22 Serie A August 8, 2021 – May 11, 2022 2021-22 Coppa Italia

Best matches of the 2021/22 season

High-scoring games, high-stakes derbies, and high-flying superstars: there’s never a dull moment in Serie A.

Last season, Inter Milan won Serie A for the first time in 11 years, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku’s 24 goals and manager Antonio Conte’s leadership. But with the pair departing in the summer, the Scudetto race is wide open once more. Make sure to tune in for the local derbies with crosstown rivals AC Milan.

Hot on Inter’s heels will be Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri back in the manager’s seat. While Torino aren’t likely to be challenging for the title, the Derby della Mole between the two Turin clubs is always a game with plenty of action. Lazio and Roma will both be challenging for European spots this season. Roma are counting on Jose Mourinho to revitalize the club, especially when the two clubs go head-to-head in the Derby della Capitale. In northwest Italy, Sampdoria and Genoa play for regional supremacy in the Derby della Lanterna.

Read on to find out the best places to watch all the action this season.

2021-22 Serie A season calendar

The 2021-2022 Serie A is scheduled to start on August 13, 2021 and end on May 23, 2022.

Serie A matches often start at the following (ET) times:

Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

Sundays at 9 a.m.

Date and Time (EST) Games September 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. Napoli vs. Juventus September 12, 2021 at 12 p.m. AC Milan vs. Lazio September 19, 2021 Juventus vs. AC Milan September 26, 2021 Lazio vs. Roma October 17, 2021 Juventus vs. Roma October 17, 2021 Lazio vs. Inter Milan October 24, 2021 Roma vs. Napoli October 24, 2021 Inter Milan vs. Juventus October 31, 2021 Roma vs. AC Milan November 7, 2021 AC Milan vs. Inter Milan November 21, 2021 Lazio vs. Juventus November 21, 2021 Inter Milan vs. Napoli November 28, 2021 Napoli vs. Lazio December 5, 2021 Roma vs. Inter Milan December 19, 2021 AC Milan vs. Napoli January 6, 2022 Juventus vs. Napoli January 6, 2022 AC Milan vs. Roma January 9, 2022 Inter Milan vs. Lazio January 9, 2022 Roma vs. Juventus January 23, 2022 AC Milan vs. Juventus February 6, 2022 Inter Milan vs. AC Milan February 13, 2022 Napoli vs. Inter Milan February 27, 2022 Lazio vs. Napoli March 6, 2022 Napoli vs. AC Milan March 20, 2022 Roma vs. Lazio April 3, 2022 Juventus vs. Inter Milan April 16, 2022 Napoli vs. Roma April 24, 2022 Inter Milan vs. Roma April 24, 2022 Lazio vs. AC Milan May 15, 2022 Juventus vs. Lazio