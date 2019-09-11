Home Stream Sports football Serie A

How to stream 2021-22 Serie A live with a VPN

Updated: September 24, 2021
Stream Serie A matches on CBS

Price: 6 USD/month and up

CBS is the official broadcaster for Italian Serie A in the United States. Majority of the matches will be broadcasted on Paramount Plus with the exception of select matches broadcasted on CBS Sports Network (available via major U.S. cord-cutting services and Paramount Plus). Various free trials are available.

To watch Serie A and Coppa Italia:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), Hulu (65 USD/month), or Paramount Plus (6 USD/month and up) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g. 27405, 11572).
  4. You’re all set!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. postal code to subscribe to fuboTV, Hulu, or Paramount Plus

Learn more about watching YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

Watch Serie A games on DAZN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

DAZN offers live broadcast of select Serie A games throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch the games live on DAZN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Canada.
  3. Go to DAZN and sign up.
  4. Tune in to the games!

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. Paypal is also accepted.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Watch BT Sports Serie A coverage

If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, which requires a valid billing address and local bank card.

Watch Serie A goals and highlights on YouTube

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Serie A YouTube channel:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
  3. Head to the official Serie A YouTube channel.
  4. Golazoooo!

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

2021-22 Italian football schedule

DateEvent
August 13, 2021 – May 23, 20222021-22 Serie A
August 8, 2021 – May 11, 20222021-22 Coppa Italia

Best matches of the 2021/22 season

High-scoring games, high-stakes derbies, and high-flying superstars: there’s never a dull moment in Serie A.

Last season, Inter Milan won Serie A for the first time in 11 years, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku’s 24 goals and manager Antonio Conte’s leadership. But with the pair departing in the summer, the Scudetto race is wide open once more. Make sure to tune in for the local derbies with crosstown rivals AC Milan.

Hot on Inter’s heels will be Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri back in the manager’s seat. While Torino aren’t likely to be challenging for the title, the Derby della Mole between the two Turin clubs is always a game with plenty of action. Lazio and Roma will both be challenging for European spots this season. Roma are counting on Jose Mourinho to revitalize the club, especially when the two clubs go head-to-head in the Derby della Capitale. In northwest Italy, Sampdoria and Genoa play for regional supremacy in the Derby della Lanterna.

Read on to find out the best places to watch all the action this season.

2021-22 Serie A season calendar

The 2021-2022 Serie A is scheduled to start on August 13, 2021 and end on May 23, 2022.

Serie A matches often start at the following (ET) times:

  • Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
  • Sundays at 9 a.m.

Which of these top Serie A games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and Time (EST)Games
September 11, 2021 at 12 p.m.Napoli vs. Juventus
September 12, 2021 at 12 p.m.AC Milan vs. Lazio
September 19, 2021Juventus vs. AC Milan
September 26, 2021Lazio vs. Roma
October 17, 2021Juventus vs. Roma
October 17, 2021Lazio vs. Inter Milan
October 24, 2021Roma vs. Napoli
October 24, 2021Inter Milan vs. Juventus
October 31, 2021Roma vs. AC Milan
November 7, 2021AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
November 21, 2021Lazio vs. Juventus
November 21, 2021Inter Milan vs. Napoli
November 28, 2021Napoli vs. Lazio
December 5, 2021Roma vs. Inter Milan
December 19, 2021AC Milan vs. Napoli
January 6, 2022Juventus vs. Napoli
January 6, 2022AC Milan vs. Roma
January 9, 2022Inter Milan vs. Lazio
January 9, 2022Roma vs. Juventus
January 23, 2022AC Milan vs. Juventus
February 6, 2022Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
February 13, 2022Napoli vs. Inter Milan
February 27, 2022Lazio vs. Napoli
March 6, 2022Napoli vs. AC Milan
March 20, 2022Roma vs. Lazio
April 3, 2022Juventus vs. Inter Milan
April 16, 2022Napoli vs. Roma
April 24, 2022Inter Milan vs. Roma
April 24, 2022Lazio vs. AC Milan
May 15, 2022Juventus vs. Lazio

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

