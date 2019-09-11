Stream Serie A matches on CBS
Price: 6 USD/month and up
CBS is the official broadcaster for Italian Serie A in the United States. Majority of the matches will be broadcasted on Paramount Plus with the exception of select matches broadcasted on CBS Sports Network (available via major U.S. cord-cutting services and Paramount Plus). Various free trials are available.
To watch Serie A and Coppa Italia:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), Hulu (65 USD/month), or Paramount Plus (6 USD/month and up) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g. 27405, 11572).
- You’re all set!
Note: You may need a valid U.S. postal code to subscribe to fuboTV, Hulu, or Paramount Plus
Watch Serie A games on DAZN
Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year
DAZN offers live broadcast of select Serie A games throughout the year. A 30-day free trial is available.
To watch the games live on DAZN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Canada.
- Go to DAZN and sign up.
- Tune in to the games!
Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. Paypal is also accepted.
Watch BT Sports Serie A coverage
If you live in the UK, BT Sport is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. You will need a BT ID to watch the streams online. To get a BT ID, you will need a TV license, which requires a valid billing address and local bank card.
Watch Serie A goals and highlights on YouTube
Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Serie A YouTube channel:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Head to the official Serie A YouTube channel.
- Golazoooo!
2021-22 Italian football schedule
|Date
|Event
|August 13, 2021 – May 23, 2022
|2021-22 Serie A
|August 8, 2021 – May 11, 2022
|2021-22 Coppa Italia
Best matches of the 2021/22 season
High-scoring games, high-stakes derbies, and high-flying superstars: there’s never a dull moment in Serie A.
Last season, Inter Milan won Serie A for the first time in 11 years, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku’s 24 goals and manager Antonio Conte’s leadership. But with the pair departing in the summer, the Scudetto race is wide open once more. Make sure to tune in for the local derbies with crosstown rivals AC Milan.
Hot on Inter’s heels will be Juventus, with Massimiliano Allegri back in the manager’s seat. While Torino aren’t likely to be challenging for the title, the Derby della Mole between the two Turin clubs is always a game with plenty of action. Lazio and Roma will both be challenging for European spots this season. Roma are counting on Jose Mourinho to revitalize the club, especially when the two clubs go head-to-head in the Derby della Capitale. In northwest Italy, Sampdoria and Genoa play for regional supremacy in the Derby della Lanterna.
Read on to find out the best places to watch all the action this season.
2021-22 Serie A season calendar
The 2021-2022 Serie A is scheduled to start on August 13, 2021 and end on May 23, 2022.
Serie A matches often start at the following (ET) times:
- Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
- Sundays at 9 a.m.
Which of these top Serie A games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!
|Date and Time (EST)
|Games
|September 11, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|Napoli vs. Juventus
|September 12, 2021 at 12 p.m.
|AC Milan vs. Lazio
|September 19, 2021
|Juventus vs. AC Milan
|September 26, 2021
|Lazio vs. Roma
|October 17, 2021
|Juventus vs. Roma
|October 17, 2021
|Lazio vs. Inter Milan
|October 24, 2021
|Roma vs. Napoli
|October 24, 2021
|Inter Milan vs. Juventus
|October 31, 2021
|Roma vs. AC Milan
|November 7, 2021
|AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
|November 21, 2021
|Lazio vs. Juventus
|November 21, 2021
|Inter Milan vs. Napoli
|November 28, 2021
|Napoli vs. Lazio
|December 5, 2021
|Roma vs. Inter Milan
|December 19, 2021
|AC Milan vs. Napoli
|January 6, 2022
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|January 6, 2022
|AC Milan vs. Roma
|January 9, 2022
|Inter Milan vs. Lazio
|January 9, 2022
|Roma vs. Juventus
|January 23, 2022
|AC Milan vs. Juventus
|February 6, 2022
|Inter Milan vs. AC Milan
|February 13, 2022
|Napoli vs. Inter Milan
|February 27, 2022
|Lazio vs. Napoli
|March 6, 2022
|Napoli vs. AC Milan
|March 20, 2022
|Roma vs. Lazio
|April 3, 2022
|Juventus vs. Inter Milan
|April 16, 2022
|Napoli vs. Roma
|April 24, 2022
|Inter Milan vs. Roma
|April 24, 2022
|Lazio vs. AC Milan
|May 15, 2022
|Juventus vs. Lazio
