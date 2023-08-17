NFL fans can end the weekend with a healthy dose of Sunday Night Football this fall. NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth return as the lead announcers of a stacked Sunday Night Football slate, one which begins Sunday, September 10, when Saquon Barkley and the resurgent New York Giants host Dak Prescott and the rival Dallas Cowboys.

The 2023 NFL season will feature several changes to Sunday Night Football, including the first paywalled game on Peacock. When the Los Angeles Chargers host the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, only Peacock subscribers will be allowed to watch, though fans in local markets will likely be able to watch through a to-be-determined local channel. Additionally, Peacock will exclusively air a Wild Card Round playoff game on Saturday, January 13.

Even if you can’t be in the stadium live, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Sunday Night Football game throughout the 2023 season.

Regular season: Thurs, Sept. 7, 2023 – Sun, Jan. 7, 2023 Playoffs Sat, Jan. 13 – Sun, Jan. 28 2024 NFL Super Bowl Feb. 11, 2024 Streaming services NFL Game Pass International, Peacock, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, TSN, Sky Sports, beIN Sports

Football fans can stream every Sunday Night Football game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and a comfy chair aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy Sunday Night Football games. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. A 6-month or 12-month subscription covers up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPNs may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Most Sunday Night Football games will air on NBC in 2023, though Peacock will have an exclusive Week 17 game and a standalone playoff game. You can find a complete guide on how to watch Sunday Night Football below.

U.S.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Peacock will offer a live simulcast of every Sunday Night Football game during the 2023 season. As mentioned earlier, Peacock will also air an exclusive Week 16 game (Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills) and a Wild Card Round game.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry NFL games, including NBC for Sunday Night Football. The subscription costs 73 USD/month, and you may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch Sunday Night Football? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live. A Fubo subscription also allows you to watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch Sunday Night Football games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are not subject to regional availability or blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada.

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK and want to catch Sunday Night Football games? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the games. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Sky With a VPN

France

beIN Sports

Price: 19 EUR/month

Football fans in France can watch Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app throughout the 2023 season.

Watch beIN Sports With a VPN

You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below. Note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions) and Week 12 (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, who will play on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC rather than Prime Video, which airs Thursday Night Football each week.

Game Date and time Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys* Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants* Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins* Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears* Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals* Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets* Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings* Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers* Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs* Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles* Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens* Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills Saturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT Peacock Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers* Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17) Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock

*denotes game can be flexed

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.