Stream the CrossFit Games 2019 live on YouTube

This year, you can catch the action on the CrossFit site. To watch:

Watch the CrossFit Games live world feed

This year marks the first time that the games will be shown on a global live feed. More details will be announced soon.

The 2019 CrossFit Games Regionals schedule

Worried about missing the live streams? Don’t sweat it! The 2019 Crossfit Games will begin on August 1 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Follow the latest schedule on https://www.crossfit.com/.

Who will be crowned ‘Fittest on Earth’?

Which event are you most looking forward to? Is it the powerlifting, the super squats, or the extreme gauntlets?

