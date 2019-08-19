Home Stream Sports CrossFit Games

How to stream the 2019 CrossFit Games with a VPN

Updated: March 12, 2021
Stream the CrossFit Games 2019 live on YouTube

This year, you can catch the action on the CrossFit site. To watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to the CrossFit YouTube channel.
  4. Enjoy the games!

Watch the CrossFit Games live world feed

This year marks the first time that the games will be shown on a global live feed. More details will be announced soon.

The 2019 CrossFit Games Regionals schedule

Worried about missing the live streams? Don’t sweat it! The 2019 Crossfit Games will begin on August 1 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Follow the latest schedule on https://www.crossfit.com/.

Who will be crowned ‘Fittest on Earth’?

Which event are you most looking forward to? Is it the powerlifting, the super squats, or the extreme gauntlets?

Whatever event you’re most excited about, make sure you use a VPN to secure your connection and stream all the games!

And, as always, live chat is available if you have any questions!

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

