Stream the CrossFit Games 2019 live on YouTube
This year, you can catch the action on the CrossFit site. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to the CrossFit YouTube channel.
- Enjoy the games!
Watch the CrossFit Games live world feed
This year marks the first time that the games will be shown on a global live feed. More details will be announced soon.
- Head to the CrossFit Games site.
- Tune in!
The 2019 CrossFit Games Regionals schedule
Worried about missing the live streams? Don’t sweat it! The 2019 Crossfit Games will begin on August 1 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Follow the latest schedule on https://www.crossfit.com/.
Who will be crowned ‘Fittest on Earth’?
Which event are you most looking forward to? Is it the powerlifting, the super squats, or the extreme gauntlets?
Whatever event you’re most excited about, make sure you use a VPN to secure your connection and stream all the games!
