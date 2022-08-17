Home Stream Sports Snooker

Live stream snooker tournaments in 2022

Updated: August 17, 2022

Watch the 2022 European Masters, August 16–21

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Fan Zhengyi returns to defend his title at the 2022 European Masters and will play Michael Judge in his qualifier. The rest of the field includes a showcase of the world’s best snooker players including Mark Selby and Judd Trump, although current world champion Ronnie O’Sulivan had to withdraw due to injury. Check the official snooker schedule for more information and read on to learn how to live stream snooker in 2022 securely with a VPN.

Live stream the 2022-23 World Snooker Tour

You can live stream World Snooker tournaments in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Canada for DAZN or the UK for Eurosport
  3. Tune in and enjoy the event!

Get ExpressVPN

How to live stream the 2022 European Masters

DAZN

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

DAZN carries major snooker events both live and on demand. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card. You can also take advantage of its 7-day free trial to watch the European Masters.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

Discovery Plus / Eurosport

Price: Varies

Discovery Plus and Eurosport provide live streams of many international snooker tournaments for viewers in the UK and several European markets. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

Watch Discovery Plus With a VPN

How to live stream other snooker tournaments online

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Each year the BBC airs the World Snooker Championship, which viewers in the UK can stream for free using BBC iPlayer.

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Matchroom.live

Price: Free

Matchroom.Live offers free streams of snooker for viewers around the world (outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland). It also has a large catalog of previous and historical matches available to watch on demand. For 5 USD per month, fans can subscribe to live stream select snooker competitions.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2022–23 World Snooker Tour schedule

The 2022-23 snooker season officially began on June 28, 2022, and will end with the World Snooker Championship on May 1, 2023. Here is the World Snooker Tour’s official schedule.

DateEventWinner
Jun 28–July 29, 2022Championship League*Luca Brecel
Aug 18–21, 2022European Masters
Sep 5–10, 2022Six-red World Championship
Sep 24–25, 2022World Mixed Doubles
Sep 26–Oct 2, 2022British Open
Oct 6–9, 2022Hong Kong Masters
Oct 18–23, 2022Northern Ireland Open
Oct 31–Nov 6, 2022Champion of Champions
Nov 12–20, 2022UK Championship
Nov 28–Dec 4, 2022Scottish Open
Dec 12–18, 2022English Open
Jan 8–15, 2023Masters
Jan 16–22, 2023World Grand Prix
Jan 25–28, 2023Shoot Out
Feb 1–5, 2023German Masters
Feb 13–19, 2023Welsh Open
Feb 20–26, 2023Players Championship
Mar 13–19, 2023Turkish Masters
Mar 27–April 2, 2023Tour Championship
Apr 15–May 1, 2023World Championship

*The Championship League, an invitation-only tournament, will also hold several events from December 2022 through March 2023. Check out the official World Snooker Tour schedule for all dates.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: World Snooker Tour

Where can I stream snooker?
Where can I live stream the World Snooker Championship?
Can I watch snooker on Amazon Prime Video?
Can I stream snooker on my computer?
Can I stream snooker on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT