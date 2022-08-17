Fan Zhengyi returns to defend his title at the 2022 European Masters and will play Michael Judge in his qualifier. The rest of the field includes a showcase of the world’s best snooker players including Mark Selby and Judd Trump, although current world champion Ronnie O’Sulivan had to withdraw due to injury. Check the official snooker schedule for more information and read on to learn how to live stream snooker in 2022 securely with a VPN.

How to live stream the 2022 European Masters

DAZN

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

DAZN carries major snooker events both live and on demand. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card. You can also take advantage of its 7-day free trial to watch the European Masters.

Discovery Plus / Eurosport

Price: Varies

Discovery Plus and Eurosport provide live streams of many international snooker tournaments for viewers in the UK and several European markets. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

How to live stream other snooker tournaments online

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Each year the BBC airs the World Snooker Championship, which viewers in the UK can stream for free using BBC iPlayer.

Matchroom.live

Price: Free

Matchroom.Live offers free streams of snooker for viewers around the world (outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland). It also has a large catalog of previous and historical matches available to watch on demand. For 5 USD per month, fans can subscribe to live stream select snooker competitions.

2022–23 World Snooker Tour schedule

The 2022-23 snooker season officially began on June 28, 2022, and will end with the World Snooker Championship on May 1, 2023. Here is the World Snooker Tour’s official schedule.

Date Event Winner Jun 28–July 29, 2022 Championship League* Luca Brecel Aug 18–21, 2022 European Masters Sep 5–10, 2022 Six-red World Championship Sep 24–25, 2022 World Mixed Doubles Sep 26–Oct 2, 2022 British Open Oct 6–9, 2022 Hong Kong Masters Oct 18–23, 2022 Northern Ireland Open Oct 31–Nov 6, 2022 Champion of Champions Nov 12–20, 2022 UK Championship Nov 28–Dec 4, 2022 Scottish Open Dec 12–18, 2022 English Open Jan 8–15, 2023 Masters Jan 16–22, 2023 World Grand Prix Jan 25–28, 2023 Shoot Out Feb 1–5, 2023 German Masters Feb 13–19, 2023 Welsh Open Feb 20–26, 2023 Players Championship Mar 13–19, 2023 Turkish Masters Mar 27–April 2, 2023 Tour Championship Apr 15–May 1, 2023 World Championship

*The Championship League, an invitation-only tournament, will also hold several events from December 2022 through March 2023. Check out the official World Snooker Tour schedule for all dates.

