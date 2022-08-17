Fan Zhengyi returns to defend his title at the 2022 European Masters and will play Michael Judge in his qualifier. The rest of the field includes a showcase of the world’s best snooker players including Mark Selby and Judd Trump, although current world champion Ronnie O’Sulivan had to withdraw due to injury. Check the official snooker schedule for more information and read on to learn how to live stream snooker in 2022 securely with a VPN.
Live stream the 2022-23 World Snooker Tour
You can live stream World Snooker tournaments in just a few simple steps:
How to live stream the 2022 European Masters
DAZN
Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
DAZN carries major snooker events both live and on demand. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card. You can also take advantage of its 7-day free trial to watch the European Masters.
Discovery Plus / Eurosport
Price: Varies
Discovery Plus and Eurosport provide live streams of many international snooker tournaments for viewers in the UK and several European markets. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.
How to live stream other snooker tournaments online
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Each year the BBC airs the World Snooker Championship, which viewers in the UK can stream for free using BBC iPlayer.
Matchroom.live
Price: Free
Matchroom.Live offers free streams of snooker for viewers around the world (outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland). It also has a large catalog of previous and historical matches available to watch on demand. For 5 USD per month, fans can subscribe to live stream select snooker competitions.
2022–23 World Snooker Tour schedule
The 2022-23 snooker season officially began on June 28, 2022, and will end with the World Snooker Championship on May 1, 2023. Here is the World Snooker Tour’s official schedule.
|Date
|Event
|Winner
|Jun 28–July 29, 2022
|Championship League*
|Luca Brecel
|Aug 18–21, 2022
|European Masters
|Sep 5–10, 2022
|Six-red World Championship
|Sep 24–25, 2022
|World Mixed Doubles
|Sep 26–Oct 2, 2022
|British Open
|Oct 6–9, 2022
|Hong Kong Masters
|Oct 18–23, 2022
|Northern Ireland Open
|Oct 31–Nov 6, 2022
|Champion of Champions
|Nov 12–20, 2022
|UK Championship
|Nov 28–Dec 4, 2022
|Scottish Open
|Dec 12–18, 2022
|English Open
|Jan 8–15, 2023
|Masters
|Jan 16–22, 2023
|World Grand Prix
|Jan 25–28, 2023
|Shoot Out
|Feb 1–5, 2023
|German Masters
|Feb 13–19, 2023
|Welsh Open
|Feb 20–26, 2023
|Players Championship
|Mar 13–19, 2023
|Turkish Masters
|Mar 27–April 2, 2023
|Tour Championship
|Apr 15–May 1, 2023
|World Championship
*The Championship League, an invitation-only tournament, will also hold several events from December 2022 through March 2023. Check out the official World Snooker Tour schedule for all dates.
FAQ: World Snooker Tour
Where can I stream snooker?
Matchroom.Live offers free snooker broadcasts for viewers around the world. Eurosport and BBC iPlayer broadcast snooker in the United Kingdom and Ireland, while DAZN airs coverage in the U.S. and Canada.
Where can I live stream the World Snooker Championship?
The 2022 World Snooker Championship was held from April 16–May 2, 2022, at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield, England. The great Ronnie O’Sullivan was the eventual winner, defeating Judd Trump, 18-13.
Can I watch snooker on Amazon Prime Video?
Yes, but only if Eurosport is airing snooker, as it did for the 2022 World Snooker Championship. Those who subscribe to Eurosport Player can add it to their Amazon Prime Video subscription. Both services also offer free trials.
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
