Five years on from the last edition of the tournament, the UEFA Women’s Euro is back to live stream this summer. The Netherlands are the defending champions but England’s Lionesses will be looking to claim their first major trophy on home soil. Germany holds the record with eight titles, but expect stiff competition from Spain and France, who both have strong squads. Catch all the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 action with live streams of all of the tournament’s 31 matches, taking place in 10 stadiums across England.

How to watch UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streams

Several broadcasters will carry the European soccer competition. You can securely live stream the action in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the BBC or ITV . Tune in and enjoy!

Watch UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streams for free

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Channel: BBC

If you’re tuning in from the UK, all 31 games—from group stage games to the final at Wembley Stadium—will be broadcast live on the BBC and available online via the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

RTÉ Player

Price: Free

Channels: RTE and RTE 2

You can watch all 31 matches live and for free on RTÉ Player as the Irish broadcaster holds the rights for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in Ireland.

ORF

Price: Free

Channels: ORF 1

ORF is streaming UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 games online in Austria. Check the broadcaster’s schedule ahead of time to see which games are available to stream.

RAI

Price: Free

If you don’t mind watching with Italian commentary, you can live stream UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 games free online on RAI. You can watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RAI also allows you to stream other sports including cycling and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.

How to live stream UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 online

ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

In the US, ESPN will live stream 23 of the 31 UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 matches this summer. The remaining eight matches will be available to live stream exclusively online at ESPN+.

fuboTV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, which is a great way to live stream UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 games online through ESPN and ESPN2. The Standard fubo package offers a vast range of channels including Fox, NBC, CNN, AMC, BBC America, and MSNBC, while also offering several other packages for an extra cost.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV.

​​ Sling Orange

Price: 45 USD/month

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Live stream Women’s Euro 2022 games with Sling TV’s Orange package, which provides access to games on ESPN. A three-day free trial is available if you sign up via the Sling TV app, as opposed to signing up on the website.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 80 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2

Watch the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament online through DirecTV Stream, a cord-cutting service with over 60 channels including ESPN, which is showing the games live. DirecTV Stream is also a great way to watch popular sports, including NFL, NHL, tennis, and boxing.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to sign up.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/year

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Hulu’s live TV service includes ESPN and ESPN2, which are live streaming Women’s Euro 2022 games. The service’s live TV add-on offers more than 75 channels, and also gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand to enjoy when you’re not streaming the soccer.

Watch UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 highlights on UEFA.tv

Price: Free

Highlights of all matches will be available to stream online at UEFA.tv.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 groups

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 schedule

The 31 matches will be played across 10 venues in eight English cities. The opening match (England vs. Austria) at Old Trafford kicks off on July 6, 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET and the final takes place at Wembley Stadium on July 31.