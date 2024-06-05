How to live stream England vs. Serbia

Soccer fans hoping to live stream England vs. Serbia during UEFA Euro 2024 are in luck! You can watch the match, and all other Euro 2024 fixtures, in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British soccer fans can connect to a UK server to watch the match on BBC iPlayer. New Zealand viewers can connect to a New Zealand server to catch England vs. Serbia on TVNZ. Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as BBC iPlayer or TVNZ Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to live stream England vs. Serbia from another country?

Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including England vs. Serbia, by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch soccer matches?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including England vs. Serbia, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching England vs. Serbia

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming England vs. Serbia. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream England vs. Serbia for free

Austria

ServusTV

Austrian football fanatics can tune into England vs. Serbia on ServusTV.

Belgium

RTBF

Belgium soccer fans can follow England vs. Serbia live on RTBF (French commentary), which is showing UEFA Euro 2024 matches for free.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Germany

ZDF

Germany’s ZDF is expected to live stream England vs. Serbia for free. ZDF is also expected to air every Euro 2024 match featuring the German national team.

Spain

RTVE

Spain residents can catch a free England vs. Serbia live stream on RTVE. For the unfamiliar, RTVE also includes both local and international content.

Netherlands

NOS

Soccer fans in the Netherlands can live stream England vs. Serbia for free on NOS, which provides live streaming and on-demand content for Dutch sports events, including Eredivisie football, Formula 1, and athletics.

New Zealand

TVNZ

New Zealand residents can watch England vs. Serbia for free on TVNZ.



Switzerland

SRF

Switzerland residents can safely and securely live stream the England vs. Serbia match on the public-service broadcaster SRF. For the unfamiliar, SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films.

United Kingdom

ITVX

British football fans can live stream England vs. Serbia for free online through ITVX. Please note you may need a valid UK postcode (e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU).

Watch England vs. Serbia with free trials

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

YouTube TV offers Americans access to Fox, which will air the Euro 2024 match between England and Serbia, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.



Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: Fox

Looking for another way to catch the Euro 2024 match between England and Serbia? Check out Fubo, which offers Fox and a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream football matches if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Other ways to live stream England vs. Serbia

United States

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: Fox

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes Fox.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: Fox

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to Fox. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.

Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Canadian fans can live stream England vs. Serbia on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

England vs. Serbia odds

Will England defeat Serbia in their highly-anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 clash? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Outcome Odds Serbia victory +600 Draw +360 England victory -240

When will England vs. Serbia start?

England will play Serbia on Sunday, June 16, at 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.

Recent Euro winners

Year Winner 1984 France (First title) 1988 Netherlands (First title) 1992 Denmark (First title) 1996 Germany (Third title) 2000 France (Second title) 2004 Greece (First title) 2008 Spain (Second title) 2012 Spain (Third title) 2016 Portugal (First title) 2020 Italy (Second title) 2024 Spain (Fourth title)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.