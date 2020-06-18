ExpressVPN iOS app for iPhone: VPN protection in your pocket

The world’s greatest smartphone needs the world’s best VPN. Not only is the ExpressVPN iOS app fast, but it ensures that you‘re secure in 2023 and beyond.

Choose from various VPN server locations around the world to hide your iPhone’s IP address, unblock censored websites, and safeguard your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks to make sure your iPhone is secure.

The ExpressVPN iOS app is compatible with:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd, 2nd, and 1st generation), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

ExpressVPN protects your iPhone over Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers. Choose between UDP, TCP, and IKEv2 encryption protocols, or let the iPhone VPN app choose what’s best for you.



Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial: