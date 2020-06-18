The best iPhone VPN app for iOS in 2023
Take back your internet with a risk-free iPhone or iPad VPN app.
- Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
- Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
- Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
- 30-day money-back guarantee
How to set up an iPhone VPN iOS app
Securing your internet is hassle-free with the best VPN app for iPhone or iPad in 2023. It takes just five minutes to get set up.
Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.
Download and install the ExpressVPN app for iOS on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.
Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
What makes the best iPhone VPN?
Lightning-fast speeds over a vast server network
With ExpressVPN, you can enjoy fast speeds and access to servers in 105 countries. Whether you’re streaming HD video or downloading large files, our optimized network ensures minimal lag.
Unbeatable security and privacy
We take your privacy seriously, which is why we use best-in-class encryption to protect your data from prying eyes. Our innovative server technology supports our strict policy of not collecting connection logs or activity logs.
Expert help when you need it
Our support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. Our website also offers an extensive knowledge base including helpful articles, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides to help you get the most out of your VPN experience on your iOS device.
ExpressVPN iOS app for iPhone: VPN protection in your pocket
The world’s greatest smartphone needs the world’s best VPN. Not only is the ExpressVPN iOS app fast, but it ensures that you‘re secure in 2023 and beyond.
Choose from various VPN server locations around the world to hide your iPhone’s IP address, unblock censored websites, and safeguard your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks to make sure your iPhone is secure.
The ExpressVPN iOS app is compatible with:
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd, 2nd, and 1st generation), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus
ExpressVPN protects your iPhone over Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers. Choose between UDP, TCP, and IKEv2 encryption protocols, or let the iPhone VPN app choose what’s best for you.
Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial:
ExpressVPN for iPad: VPN from anywhere, anytime
Your iPad goes everywhere you do, and so should your VPN. Use the ExpressVPN iOS app for iPad to hide your iPad’s IP address, protect your data on unsecured networks, and access blocked sites and services.
ExpressVPN is compatible with these iOS devices:
iPad 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, iPad Pro (all generations), iPad Air 2, 3, 4, 5, iPad Mini 4, 5, 6
Choose from various VPN server locations across the globe, including the Americas, the UK, mainland Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.
Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS from the App Store for a free seven-day trial:
Gaming on iOS with a VPN
Gaming online on your iPhone or iPad with the ExpressVPN iOS app keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A fast iOS VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, the ExpressVPN iOS app can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.
If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.
Frequently asked questions
What does a VPN for iPhone/iPad do?
A VPN, or virtual private network, adds a layer of security between your iOS device and the internet, protecting you from online snooping, interference, and censorship. With ExpressVPN, you can stream, shop online, and browse the internet privately and securely.
Do I need a VPN app on my iPhone/iPad?
Having a VPN on your iOS device will ensure that everything you do is secure. By connecting to any of our VPN server locations in 105 countries, you can change your device’s IP address, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access blocked content.
How do I enable VPN on iOS?
It’s easy! Simply subscribe to ExpressVPN, download the app from the App Store, open the app, and press the “On” button. Your connection is now encrypted.
Does my iPhone have a VPN built in?
While iPhones provide the option to connect to a VPN server in the phone’s Settings, it is technically not a VPN service and still requires you to connect to a third-party iPhone VPN service like ExpressVPN.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, mobile devices, and much more. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free VPN app for iPhone?
While there are free VPNs for iPhone available, they can’t match a service like ExpressVPN, which provides optimized connections for superior speed, security, and stability, without any bandwidth caps. We keep your online traffic secure with strong encryption while offering server locations in 105 countries to choose from. You’ll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
Does iOS have a VPN?
No, iOS devices do not come with a built-in VPN. While iPhones and iPads do provide the option to connect to a VPN server in the iOS device’s Settings, it is technically not a VPN service and still requires you to connect to a third-party VPN service like the ExpressVPN iOS app.
Does Safari have a built-in VPN?
No, Safari doesn’t have a built-in VPN. If you want to keep your browsing and search history private on your iOS device, consider downloading a fast VPN like the ExpressVPN iOS app that will encrypt all of your internet traffic data, and keep your personal details safe.
Why do people use a VPN on an iPhone?
A VPN iOS app encrypts all your traffic between your iPhone and the internet. This prevents third parties from seeing what you’re doing online and protects your device from certain cyberattacks. Essentially, a VPN service like the ExpressVPN iOS app offers an extra layer of security and privacy to your iPhone. It also allows you to appear to be in a different country and increases your anonymity by giving you a new IP address.
Is an iPhone VPN safe?
Yes, most iPhone VPNs are safe and secure because they create an encrypted tunnel between your iOS device and the internet, allowing you to go online with greater privacy and security.
However, not all VPNs for iOS devices are created equal. It’s recommended that you opt for premium services like ExpressVPN, which offers an iOS app optimized to provide superior speed, security, and stability, without bandwidth caps. We keep your online traffic secure with strong encryption while offering server locations in 105 countries. You’ll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
How do I know if my VPN is enabled on my iPhone?
To check if your VPN is enabled on your iPhone, you can either check for the VPN icon in your iOS device’s status bar or check if your IP address has changed. To do so, turn off the VPN app on your iPhone and type “what’s my IP address” into Google; then turn on your VPN to check if your IP address (and possibly location) has changed.
When should I use a VPN on my iPhone?
You should use a VPN on your iPhone every time you want to secure your device when connecting to the internet. By encrypting all data traveling to and from your iPhone or iPad, an iOS VPN app provides a secure internet connection. A VPN for iOS devices can also help you unblock restricted or censored content while making you appear to be in a different country.
How do I know the ExpressVPN app for iOS is secure?
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
What iOS support does ExpressVPN offer?
ExpressVPN provides a wide range of articles covering setup, usage, and troubleshooting. If you need more support, the ExpressVPN Support Team is always available.
