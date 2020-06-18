Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

The best iPhone VPN app for iOS in 2023

Take back your internet with a risk-free iPhone or iPad VPN app.

  • Secure streaming, gaming, working, or browsing
  • Best-in-class encryption and privacy features
  • Fast VPN servers in 105 countries
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
The best VPN for iOS.
ExpressVPN for iOS - App setup tutorial

How to set up an iPhone VPN iOS app

Securing your internet is hassle-free with the best VPN app for iPhone or iPad in 2023. It takes just five minutes to get set up.

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.

  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for iOS on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

  3. Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

What makes the best iPhone VPN?

Lightning-fast speeds over a vast server network

With ExpressVPN, you can enjoy fast speeds and access to servers in 105 countries. Whether you’re streaming HD video or downloading large files, our optimized network ensures minimal lag.

Unbeatable security and privacy

We take your privacy seriously, which is why we use best-in-class encryption to protect your data from prying eyes. Our innovative server technology supports our strict policy of not collecting connection logs or activity logs.

Expert help when you need it

Our support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email. Our website also offers an extensive knowledge base including helpful articles, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides to help you get the most out of your VPN experience on your iOS device.

ExpressVPN iOS app for iPhone: VPN protection in your pocket

The world’s greatest smartphone needs the world’s best VPN. Not only is the ExpressVPN iOS app fast, but it ensures that you‘re secure in 2023 and beyond.

Choose from various VPN server locations around the world to hide your iPhone’s IP address, unblock censored websites, and safeguard your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks to make sure your iPhone is secure.

The ExpressVPN iOS app is compatible with:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd, 2nd, and 1st generation), iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

ExpressVPN protects your iPhone over Wi-Fi, LTE/4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers. Choose between UDP, TCP, and IKEv2 encryption protocols, or let the iPhone VPN app choose what’s best for you.

Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS on the App Store for a free seven-day trial:

ExpressVPN for iPad: VPN from anywhere, anytime

Your iPad goes everywhere you do, and so should your VPN. Use the ExpressVPN iOS app for iPad to hide your iPad’s IP address, protect your data on unsecured networks, and access blocked sites and services.

ExpressVPN is compatible with these iOS devices:

iPad 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, iPad Pro (all generations), iPad Air 2, 3, 4, 5, iPad Mini 4, 5, 6

Choose from various VPN server locations across the globe, including the Americas, the UK, mainland Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

Download the ExpressVPN app for iOS from the App Store for a free seven-day trial:

Gaming on iOS with a VPN

Gaming online on your iPhone or iPad with the ExpressVPN iOS app keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A fast iOS VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, the ExpressVPN iOS app can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.

Frequently asked questions

What does a VPN for iPhone/iPad do?
Do I need a VPN app on my iPhone/iPad?
How do I enable VPN on iOS?
Does my iPhone have a VPN built in?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
Is there a free VPN app for iPhone?
Does iOS have a VPN?
Does Safari have a built-in VPN?
Why do people use a VPN on an iPhone?
Is an iPhone VPN safe?
How do I know if my VPN is enabled on my iPhone?
When should I use a VPN on my iPhone?
How do I know the ExpressVPN app for iOS is secure?
What iOS support does ExpressVPN offer?

ExpressVPN for iOS key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

In-app troubleshooting

Find answers to common questions about using ExpressVPN with guides within the app.

What people are saying about ExpressVPN on iOS

ExpressVPN’s iOS offering is likeable, easy to use and delivers the functionality most folks are likely to need.
ExpressVPN makes sure you’re covered on every aspect of what you’ll need from a VPN.
ExpressVPN’s apps are powerful, well designed and, importantly, easy to use.
Rated 4.7 out of 5

Rated 4.4 out of 5

I use this on my iPhone overseas on public hotel Wi-Fi‘s and it worked great. Highly recommended if you’re going overseas internationally and need a quick easy app for safe browsing.
Chanman828, App Store
I have been using Express VPN for just over 5 years. It gives me peace of mind both at home and particularly while travelling overseas.
RossVictor, App Store
Ngl, @expressvpn is probably the best thing I’ve spent money on.
Putting the T in Tired.
I really love the simplicity of @expressvpn and how clean the UI is for setup and running of VPNs. Great tool
Laura Czajkowski
things i wish i discovered much earlier in my life 1. @expressvpn : i said it before and i say it again: use a VPN.
Economist on Paper
Why choose ExpressVPN?

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Risk-free VPN for iPhone and iPad

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

Try ExpressVPN for iOS with a 30-day money-back guarantee and secure your internet!

