How to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Using ExpressVPN allows you to live stream the Manchester United vs. Tottenham match live from any network, even if you’re watching on restricted Wi-Fi at work or school.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, UK viewers can connect to a UK server and watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham on NOW. Goal!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Some internet and network providers might slow your connection if they think you’re streaming too much. The end result is laggy streams and buffering, which no one wants to happen during the Man U-Tottenham match. But by using a VPN, you can encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch the Man U-Tottenham showdown without any issues.

If you’re worried that your work or school network blocks streaming services, you may not be able to stream the game. However, you can use a VPN to keep your online activity encrypted and anonymized, allowing you to unblock streaming platforms with ease and live stream every second of the action.

Best VPN for watching Manchester United vs. Tottenham in 2024

ExpressVPN has a global network of servers in 105 countries, tested for popular sports streaming services that broadcast the EPL, such as NOW and Fubo. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to worry about buffering or lag during those tense finishes.

With just a single ExpressVPN account, you can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN, so you can watch Man U battle Tottenham on your smart TV while your roommates binge Netflix shows or your family catches up on the newest Max movies on their own devices. Try ExpressVPN now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Live stream Manchester United vs. Tottenham in the United Kingdom

NOW

Channels: Sky Sports Football

In the UK, you can stream all 12 Sky Sports channels live and on-demand on NOW without a lengthy contract—including Sky Sports Football, which will air the must-see clash between Manchester United and Tottenham. Grab a day pass if you only want to watch this game, or opt for a monthly pass to catch more EPL games featuring both teams. NOW’s best deal is its six-month package and it accepts several payment methods, including PayPal.

Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur with free trials

Canada

Stream Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur with a free trial on Fubo

In Canada, you can live stream all 380 EPL games on Fubo’s Soccer and Premium packages. Fubo’s 7-day free trial is a terrific way for you to watch the Man U-Spurs showdown without committing. After the final whistle, you can also watch Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia games live and on-demand. You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.

New Zealand

Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham with a free trial on Sky Sport Now

In New Zealand, you can live stream Man U vs. Tottenham on Sky Sport Now, which carries 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels. Watch the game at no cost using Sky Sport Now’s 7-day free trial, or watch more EPL games by subscribing for a monthly or annual pass. The service accepts a variety of payment methods, including PayPal.

France

Watch Man U vs. Tottenham live streams with Canal+’s free trial

In France, Canal+ will broadcast all 380 games of the 2024–25 Premier League season, which includes the upcoming Man U-Tottenham showdown. Canal+’s 7-day free trial also lets you stream the Man U-Tottenham game at no cost.

Other ways to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Australia

Live stream Manchester United vs. Tottenham on Optus Sport

In Australia, you can live stream all 380 Premier League games of the 2024–25 season with Optus Sport, which has the rights to the EPL until 2028. Optus Sport also serves as the home for England’s FA Women’s Super League (WSL). You may need an Australian phone number and payment method to subscribe.

Spain

Watch the English Premier League on DAZN

In Spain, you can catch Premier League live streams on DAZN, which will broadcast every EPL game, including Man U vs. Tottenham live and on-demand. DAZN requires a Spanish postal code to subscribe and it accepts Spanish credit/debit cards and PayPal. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Spain and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham on all your streaming devices

With just one ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect up to eight devices to the VPN at the same time. You can live stream the Man U-Tottenham match on your smartphone or tablet while your gaming consoles and smart TV are connected to other servers. With apps for all devices, you’re all set to watch this can’t-miss EPL showdown at home or on the go.

When is the Manchester United vs. Tottenham game?

The upcoming match between Manchester United and Tottenham is scheduled for Sunday, September 29, 2024. The game will take place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford and is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. local time / 11:30 a.m. ET.

