How to live stream the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals
Great news: You can live stream the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. United States viewers can connect to a U.S. server, such as New York or Los Angeles, to catch the action on an American broadcaster. Australians can tune in on 9Now, and British viewers can catch the action on BBC iPlayer.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as YouTube TV, 9Now, or BBC iPlayer.
- Enjoy the tennis!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals from another country?
Some users watch the Wimbledon women’s finals by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch Wimbledon?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch tennis, including Wimbledon, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Best VPN for watching the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to live stream the Wimbledon women’s finals for free
Australia
9Now
Australia‘s Channel 9 has free-to-air broadcasting rights for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships! Viewers can watch the Wimbledon women’s finals through the 9Now website or via the mobile apps for iOS and Android. You may need to enter a valid Australian postal code (e.g. 2000 or 3001) to sign up, but it’s entirely free.
United Kingdom
BBC
BBC iPlayer is the perfect way for British tennis fans to watch the Wimbledon women’s finals. It’s also totally free!
Note: You may need a UK postcode to create a free account (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR).
Watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN
YouTube TV offers Americans access to ESPN, which will carry the Wimbledon women’s finals, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: ESPN
Looking for another way to catch the Wimbledon women’s finals? Check out Fubo, which offers ESPN and a 7-day free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream the Wimbledon women’s finals if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to live stream Wimbledon in 2024
United States
ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
ESPN+ will simulcast the Wimbledon broadcasts airing on ESPN. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream Wimbledon broadcasts on ESPN+.
Hulu+Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: ESPN
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure Wimbledon streams as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ESPN
The Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month (on top of the basic Sling Orange or Blue package) and allows U.S. subscribers to live stream every Wimbledon match. You’ll also have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Canadian fans can stream the Wimbledon women’s finals live on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Australia
Stan Sport
Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)
Aussie fans can watch the Wimbledon women’s finals ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10 AUD/month) on top of a Stan subscription (15 AUD/month).
Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.
When are the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals?
The 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals are currently scheduled for Saturday, July 13.
Where will the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals be played?
The 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals will be played on the iconic grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
What is the prize money for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships?
The 2024 Wimbledon Championships prize money has not yet been announced. However, Markéta Vondroušová each won over 2.3 million EUR (nearly 2.5 million USD) for her victory over Ons Jabeur.
Recent Wimbledon women’s winners
Serena Williams, Simona Halep, and Markéta Vondroušová have all won Wimbledon in recent years. Here is a complete list of women’s winners dating back to 2014.
|Year
|Women’s winner
|2014
|Petra Kvitová (Second title)
|2015
|Serena Williams (Sixth title)
|2016
|Serena Williams (Seventh title)
|2017
|Garbiñe Muguruza (First title)
|2018
|Angelique Kerber (First title)
|2019
|Simona Halep (First title)
|2020
|Event not held (Pandemic)
|2021
|Ashleigh Barty (First title)
|2022
|Elena Rybakina (First title)
|2023
|Markéta Vondroušová (First title)
|2024
|Barbora Krejcikova (First title)
FAQ: About Wimbledon women’s final live streams
Can I live stream the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals for free?
Yes, the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals will air for free on the BBC in the United Kingdom and 9Now in Australia.
What TV channel is the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals on?
The 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals will air on ESPN in the United States, BBC in the United Kingdom, 9Now and Stan Sport in Australia, and TSN in Canada.
Can I watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals with an app?
Yes, United States viewers can watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals on the official apps for YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, among other streaming services that offer ESPN. The BBC will air the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals in the United Kingdom. Additionally, the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals will air on TSN+ in Canada, 9Now and Stan Sport in Australia, and Eurosport in the United Kingdom.
Can I watch the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals on YouTube. However, United States viewers can catch the match on ESPN, which is available on YouTube TV. Free trials are available!
Where can I watch the highlights of the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals?
Tennis fans can catch highlights of the 2024 Wimbledon women’s finals on YouTube.
Who has won the most Wimbledons in history?
As of 2024, Martina Navratilova leads all women’s players with nine Wimbledon titles, triumphing in 1978, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, and 1990.
Can I stream the Wimbledon women’s finals on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch the Wimbledon women’s finals on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the Wimbledon women’s finals on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.