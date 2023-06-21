How to watch J1 League live streams securely with a VPN

You can securely live stream J1 League games with a VPN in a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British fans should connect to a secure server in the United Kingdom , while Australian fans should connect to a server in Australia Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as Optus Sports (Australia) , and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch J1 League live stream in 2024 for free

YouTube

Price: Free

Countries: Worldwide (excluding Japan, China, Macau, Thailand, Nigeria, Ghana, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Indian subcontinent)

Watch every J1 League game for free on YouTube, which secured the rights to live stream games in regions outside of Japan that don’t have broadcasting deals. Visit the official J1 League international YouTube channel to stream every game on your computer and across your iOS and Android devices.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Other ways to live stream J1 League games

Optus Sport

Price: 25 AUD/month or 200 AUD/year

Country: Australia

Want to know how to watch J1 League games in Australia? Look no further than Optus Sports, which carries every game of the J1 season. Soccer fans will be pleased to note that Optus Sport is also the home of England’s Women’s Super League (WSL).

Note: You may need an Australian phone number to subscribe to Optus Sport.

Get ExpressVPN

DAZN Japan

Price: 3,000 yen/month

Watch every game of the J1 League season live and on-demand with DAZN Japan, which has apps for all devices. DAZN Japan also carries all games for the J2 and J3 divisions, so is a great way to stay up to date with Japanese football.

Note: You may need a Japanese credit card to subscribe to DAZN Japan. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Japan and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About J1 League How can you watch the J1 League in the U.S.? It’s possible to watch the 2023 J1 League in the U.S. for free on YouTube. See details above. What is the J1 League? The J1 League is the top level of professional football in Japan. It currently contains 18 teams, however that will change at the end of the 2023 season, with the bottom club relegated to the J2 League and three with three teams earning promotion from the J1 League to make up 20 teams in total. The following seasons will have three teams being relegated/promoted (similar to England’s Premier League). Is League 1 on ESPN+? No, ESPN+ does not carry live J1 League games.