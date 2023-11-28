The 2023-24 FIH Pro League season kicks off Wednesday, December 6, Nine countries—Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, India, Ireland, Spain, and the Netherlands—hit the pitch with their eyes on the Pro League Trophy. Will the Netherlands capture a third straight title, or will another team swoop in and win it all? Field hockey fans can catch FIH Pro League matches on TNT Sport or Ziggo.

Read on to learn how to watch the 2023-24 FIH Pro League with ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2023-24 FIH Pro League

You can safely and securely live stream FIH Pro League games with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British hockey fans can connect to a server in the UK to watch games carried by TNT Sports. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the game you want to watch. Enjoy the hockey!

Can I use a VPN to watch the FIH Pro League from another country?

Some users watch the FIH Pro League by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching the FIH Pro League

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming FIH Pro League games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the 2023-24 FIH Pro League in your country

Watch the FIH Pro League in the United Kingdom

TNT Sports

Price: 30 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is your best bet for catching live streams of FIH Pro League games, and it’s available as an add-on to Sky Sports. UK residents will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the FIH Pro League in Europe

Ziggo

Price: 15 EUR/month

Country: Netherlands

Dutch fans can watch FIH Pro League live streams on Ziggo Sports’ Total package, which gives you six channels across Formula 1, tennis, soccer, and more.

Get ExpressVPN

When will the 2023-24 FIH Pro League start?

The 2023-24 IH Pro League officially begins on Wednesday, December 6, when Argentina and Great Britain face off in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Games will continue through June 30, 2024.

2023-24 FIH Pro League schedule

You can find the complete FIH Pro League schedule on the FIH’s official website.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.