The 2023-24 FIH Pro League season kicks off Wednesday, December 6, Nine countries—Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, India, Ireland, Spain, and the Netherlands—hit the pitch with their eyes on the Pro League Trophy. Will the Netherlands capture a third straight title, or will another team swoop in and win it all? Field hockey fans can catch FIH Pro League matches on TNT Sport or Ziggo.
Where to watch the 2023-24 FIH Pro League in your country
Watch the FIH Pro League in the United Kingdom
TNT Sports
Price: 30 GBP/month and up
Living in the UK? TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is your best bet for catching live streams of FIH Pro League games, and it’s available as an add-on to Sky Sports. UK residents will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
Watch the FIH Pro League in Europe
Ziggo
Price: 15 EUR/month
Country: Netherlands
Dutch fans can watch FIH Pro League live streams on Ziggo Sports’ Total package, which gives you six channels across Formula 1, tennis, soccer, and more.
When will the 2023-24 FIH Pro League start?
The 2023-24 IH Pro League officially begins on Wednesday, December 6, when Argentina and Great Britain face off in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Games will continue through June 30, 2024.
2023-24 FIH Pro League schedule
You can find the complete FIH Pro League schedule on the FIH’s official website.
FAQ: About FIH Pro League live streams
Which channel is the FIH Pro League on?
TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is your best bet for catching live streams of FIH Pro League games, and it’s available as an add-on to Sky Sports. UK residents will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card. Dutch fans can also watch on Ziggo.
What apps can I use to watch the FIH Pro League?
Field hockey fans can tune into FIH Pro League matches on the TNT Sports app.
Where can I watch FIH Pro League live for free?
At this time, there is not a legitimate free way to live stream the FIH Pro League.
Where are 2023 FIH Pro League matches?
2023 FIH Pro League matches will be held in several countries, including Argentina, India, and Belgium.
