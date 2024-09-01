Home Stream sports American Football Hub

Live stream 2024 football games with a VPN

Updated: October 15, 2024

  • • Stream the NFL, college football, and more!
    • • Ultra-fast servers in 105 countries
      • • Watch games on any network

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

How to live stream football with a VPN

Looking to live stream American football games with a VPN? Great news! You can safely and securely live stream the NFL, college football, and much more with ExpressVPN in just a few steps.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States football fans can connect to a server in the United States to catch American football games on cord-cutting services like YouTube TV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream. 
  3. Touchdown!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream football games

You should strongly consider watching every football game this season, from Week 0 college football games to the Super Bowl, with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream football with no lag or stuttering, bypass activity-based ISP throttling, and catch the action at home or on the go. Get the best balance of speed and security by purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription today!

Best VPN for watching football games in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream any gridiron clash in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

American football leagues

Live stream college football with ExpressVPN

Whether you’re tuning into an SEC showdown or a Division III duel, ExpressVPN can help you watch college football all season long. Our high-speed servers will ensure you’re present for every catch, tackle, and thrilling finish even if you can’t make the trip home to support your alma mater. Check out our college football hub for more information on how you can check out your favorite team at home or on the go this season!

Live stream the NFL with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the best way to safely and securely live stream every NFL game this year, from the preseason through the Super Bowl. You can stream your favorite players and cheer on your fantasy team in HD, or even UHD where available, by connecting to ExpressVPN. We’re committed to ensuring you can watch everything from Sunday Night Football to NFL RedZone without fearing lag or buffering. Check out our NFL hub for instructions on how to best watch the action this year!

Get ExpressVPN

Top football games to stream this week

College football

GameDate and timeTV
Purdue vs. No. 2 OregonFriday, October 18, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTFox
Louisville vs. No. 6 MiamiSaturday, October 19, 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BSTABC, ESPN+
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 7 AlabamaSaturday, October 19, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. BSTABC, ESPN+
No. 22 Illinois vs. No. 24 MichiganSaturday, October 19, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. BSTCBS, Paramount Plus
Arizona vs. ColoradoSaturday, October 19, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BSTFox
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 GeorgiaSaturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTABC, ESPN+

NFL

Note: All NFL games will air on NFL Game Pass International unless flagged. 

GameDate and timeTV
Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans SaintsThursday, October 17, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTPrime Video, Twitch, local networks
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots [London Game]Sunday, October 20, 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BSTNFL Network, TVNZ, RTL
Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas RaidersSunday, October 20, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. BSTCBS, Paramount Plus, 7plus, TVNZ, RTL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York JetsSunday, October 20, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore RavensMonday, October 21, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN, ABC, ESPN+, My5
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles ChargersMonday, October 21, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BSTESPN+

Live stream American football games on all your streaming devices

Because ExpressVPN has apps for all streaming devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), you can definitely watch every American football game on all your favorite streaming devices!

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About watching American football games in 2024

What is American football (NFL)?
What does NFL mean in the USA?
How many NFL teams are in America?
How can I watch the NFL live for free?
How can I watch NFL football outside the U.S.?
How can I stream the NFL in Europe?
Can I use a VPN to watch American football?
How do I watch American football in the UK?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT