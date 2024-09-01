How to live stream football with a VPN

Looking to live stream American football games with a VPN? Great news! You can safely and securely live stream the NFL, college football, and much more with ExpressVPN in just a few steps.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States football fans can connect to a server in the United States to catch American football games on cord-cutting services like YouTube TV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream. Touchdown!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream football games

You should strongly consider watching every football game this season, from Week 0 college football games to the Super Bowl, with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream football with no lag or stuttering, bypass activity-based ISP throttling, and catch the action at home or on the go. Get the best balance of speed and security by purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription today!

Best VPN for watching football games in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream any gridiron clash in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

American football leagues

Live stream college football with ExpressVPN

Whether you’re tuning into an SEC showdown or a Division III duel, ExpressVPN can help you watch college football all season long. Our high-speed servers will ensure you’re present for every catch, tackle, and thrilling finish even if you can’t make the trip home to support your alma mater. Check out our college football hub for more information on how you can check out your favorite team at home or on the go this season!

Live stream the NFL with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the best way to safely and securely live stream every NFL game this year, from the preseason through the Super Bowl. You can stream your favorite players and cheer on your fantasy team in HD, or even UHD where available, by connecting to ExpressVPN. We’re committed to ensuring you can watch everything from Sunday Night Football to NFL RedZone without fearing lag or buffering. Check out our NFL hub for instructions on how to best watch the action this year!

Top football games to stream this week

College football

Game Date and time TV Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon Friday, October 18, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST Fox Louisville vs. No. 6 Miami Saturday, October 19, 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST ABC, ESPN+ No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Alabama Saturday, October 19, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. BST ABC, ESPN+ No. 22 Illinois vs. No. 24 Michigan Saturday, October 19, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Arizona vs. Colorado Saturday, October 19, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST Fox No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST ABC, ESPN+

NFL

Note: All NFL games will air on NFL Game Pass International unless flagged.

Game Date and time TV Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints Thursday, October 17, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST Prime Video, Twitch, local networks Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots [London Game] Sunday, October 20, 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST NFL Network, TVNZ, RTL Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, October 20, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus, 7plus, TVNZ, RTL Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets Sunday, October 20, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens Monday, October 21, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, My5 Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday, October 21, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST ESPN+

Live stream American football games on all your streaming devices

Because ExpressVPN has apps for all streaming devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), you can definitely watch every American football game on all your favorite streaming devices!

