How to live stream football with a VPN
Looking to live stream American football games with a VPN? Great news! You can safely and securely live stream the NFL, college football, and much more with ExpressVPN in just a few steps.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States football fans can connect to a server in the United States to catch American football games on cord-cutting services like YouTube TV, Fubo, or DirecTV Stream.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why you need a VPN to stream football games
You should strongly consider watching every football game this season, from Week 0 college football games to the Super Bowl, with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream football with no lag or stuttering, bypass activity-based ISP throttling, and catch the action at home or on the go. Get the best balance of speed and security by purchasing an ExpressVPN subscription today!
Best VPN for watching football games in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream any gridiron clash in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
American football leagues
Live stream college football with ExpressVPN
Whether you’re tuning into an SEC showdown or a Division III duel, ExpressVPN can help you watch college football all season long. Our high-speed servers will ensure you’re present for every catch, tackle, and thrilling finish even if you can’t make the trip home to support your alma mater. Check out our college football hub for more information on how you can check out your favorite team at home or on the go this season!
Live stream the NFL with ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is the best way to safely and securely live stream every NFL game this year, from the preseason through the Super Bowl. You can stream your favorite players and cheer on your fantasy team in HD, or even UHD where available, by connecting to ExpressVPN. We’re committed to ensuring you can watch everything from Sunday Night Football to NFL RedZone without fearing lag or buffering. Check out our NFL hub for instructions on how to best watch the action this year!
Top football games to stream this week
College football
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon
|Friday, October 18, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|Fox
|Louisville vs. No. 6 Miami
|Saturday, October 19, 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST
|ABC, ESPN+
|No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Alabama
|Saturday, October 19, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. BST
|ABC, ESPN+
|No. 22 Illinois vs. No. 24 Michigan
|Saturday, October 19, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. BST
|CBS, Paramount Plus
|Arizona vs. Colorado
|Saturday, October 19, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
|Fox
|No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia
|Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|ABC, ESPN+
NFL
Note: All NFL games will air on NFL Game Pass International unless flagged.
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints
|Thursday, October 17, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|Prime Video, Twitch, local networks
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots [London Game]
|Sunday, October 20, 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, TVNZ, RTL
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Sunday, October 20, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. BST
|CBS, Paramount Plus, 7plus, TVNZ, RTL
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets
|Sunday, October 20, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Monday, October 21, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, My5
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Monday, October 21, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST
|ESPN+
Live stream American football games on all your streaming devices
Because ExpressVPN has apps for all streaming devices across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS (and even smart TVs), you can definitely watch every American football game on all your favorite streaming devices!
FAQ: About watching American football games in 2024
What is American football (NFL)?
American football is a popular sport primarily played in the United States. Two teams of 11 players (each roster has 53 active players) each compete to score points by advancing the ball into the opposing team’s end zone. The game involves a mix of strategy, physicality, and skill, with teams earning points through touchdowns, field goals, and safeties. At the professional level, American football’s highest governing body is the NFL.
What does NFL mean in the USA?
In the USA, “NFL” stands for the National Football League, which is the premier professional American football league. Established in 1920, it consists of 32 teams divided into two conferences: the AFC (American Football Conference) and the NFC (National Football Conference). The NFL is widely popular, with its season culminating in the Super Bowl, one of the most-watched sporting events in the country.
How many NFL teams are in America?
The NFL (National Football League) consists of 32 teams, all based in the United States. These teams are divided into two conferences: the AFC (American Football Conference) and the NFC (National Football Conference). Each conference has four divisions, with each division containing four teams. The NFL is the premier professional football league in America, and its teams represent various cities and regions across the country. Popular teams include the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers.
How can I watch the NFL live for free?
United States viewers cannot typically watch NFL games live for free. However, 7Plus (Australia), RTL and Nitro (Austria and Germany), 6play (France), TVNZ (New Zealand), and My5 (United Kingdom) are all expected to air free games during the 2024 season.
How can I watch NFL football outside the U.S.?
American football fans living outside of the U.S. are in luck! NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Germany need to pay roughly 175 EUR (188 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
How can I stream the NFL in Europe?
European NFL fans can live stream every game through NFL Game Pass International via DAZN. An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.
Can I use a VPN to watch American football?
Yes! You can absolutely use a VPN to watch American football games. In fact, we suggest doing so with ExpressVPN, which offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream NFL without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
How do I watch American football in the UK?
United Kingdom fans can live stream American football games, specifically the NFL, on NFL Game Pass International. Alternatively, My5, Sky Sports, and NOW will all offer games during the 2024 NFL season. However, UK TV stations typically do not air American college football games.