How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 in your country

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 from another country?

Some users watch the Daytona 500 connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Where to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 in your country

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

YouTube TV offers Fox, which will air the 2024 Daytona 500 in the United States. As of 2024, a YouTube TV subscription costs 73 USD/month. American subscribers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: Fox

How about another way to catch the 2024 Daytona 500? U.S. viewers can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NASCAR races live all season long.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 84 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch the Daytona 500, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Check back to see who will air the 2024 Daytona 500 outside of the United States!

Where to listen to the 2024 Daytona 500 live

Some users may prefer to listen to the Daytona 500. ExpressVPN allows users to safely and securely enjoy their favorite NASCAR races via audio-only methods.

MRN and PRN

Price: Free

NASCAR’s official website and app offer free audio live streams via the Motor Racing Network and Performance Racing Network, depending on the race. U.S. listeners can also enjoy the audio feed on select radio stations.

When will the 2024 Daytona 500 start?

Barring any weather delays, the 2024 Daytona 500 will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday, February 18.

How big is the Daytona 500 track?

The Daytona 500 track at Daytona International Speedway is 2,500 miles long. You’ll understand why we’d prefer to drive that distance rather than walk it.

How long does it take to finish the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500, as the name implies, is 500 laps. The race usually takes roughly 3.5 hours to complete.

2024 Daytona International Speedway schedule

The Daytona 500 isn’t the only racing event at the Daytona International Speedway this year! You can find the complete schedule on their website.

