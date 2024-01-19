How to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 in your country
Great news: You can live stream the 2024 Daytona 500 with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an American broadcaster, connect to a secure U.S. server.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy the Daytona 500!
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 from another country?
Some users watch the Daytona 500 connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching the 2024 Daytona 500
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the Daytona 500. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch the 2024 Daytona 500 in your country
United States
Looking for ways to safely and securely enjoy the 2024 Daytona 500? ExpressVPN has you covered!
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
YouTube TV offers Fox, which will air the 2024 Daytona 500 in the United States. As of 2024, a YouTube TV subscription costs 73 USD/month. American subscribers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: Fox
How about another way to catch the 2024 Daytona 500? U.S. viewers can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NASCAR races live all season long.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 84 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch the Daytona 500, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Check back to see who will air the 2024 Daytona 500 outside of the United States!
Where to listen to the 2024 Daytona 500 live
Some users may prefer to listen to the Daytona 500. ExpressVPN allows users to safely and securely enjoy their favorite NASCAR races via audio-only methods.
MRN and PRN
Price: Free
NASCAR’s official website and app offer free audio live streams via the Motor Racing Network and Performance Racing Network, depending on the race. U.S. listeners can also enjoy the audio feed on select radio stations.
When will the 2024 Daytona 500 start?
Barring any weather delays, the 2024 Daytona 500 will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday, February 18.
How big is the Daytona 500 track?
The Daytona 500 track at Daytona International Speedway is 2,500 miles long. You’ll understand why we’d prefer to drive that distance rather than walk it.
How long does it take to finish the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500, as the name implies, is 500 laps. The race usually takes roughly 3.5 hours to complete.
2024 Daytona International Speedway schedule
The Daytona 500 isn’t the only racing event at the Daytona International Speedway this year! You can find the complete schedule on their website.
FAQ: About Daytona 500 live streams
Which TV channel is the Daytona 500 on?
The 2024 Daytona 500 will air on Fox.
Can I watch the 2024 Daytona 500 live for free?
NASCAR fans cannot watch the 2024 Daytona 500 for free. However, they can tune in on services that offer free trials and include Fox in their base packages, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.
Can I watch the Daytona 500 on Peacock?
No, you cannot watch the Daytona 500 on Peacock.
Can I watch the Daytona 500 on YouTube?
No, you cannot watch the Daytona 500 on the YouTube website. However, you can watch the Daytona 500 on YouTube TV, which offers Fox and a free trial.
Can I stream the Daytona 500 on Fox?
Fox will have full coverage of the 2024 Daytona 500.
Can I watch the Daytona 500 on Amazon Prime?
No, you cannot watch the 2024 Daytona 500 on Amazon Prime.
Can I stream the Daytona 500 on Twitch?
No, you cannot watch the 2024 Daytona 500 on Twitch.
How do I watch the Daytona 500 on a Fire Stick?
NASCAR fans can watch the 2024 Daytona 500 on a Fire Stick by watching the Fox feed on the Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV apps.
What apps can I use to watch the Daytona 500?
NASCAR fans living in the United States can watch the 2024 Daytona 500 on the Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV apps.
How much does a Daytona 500 ticket cost?
According to StubHub, tickets for the 2024 Daytona 500 start at 132 USD for a one-day pass. Those wanting a two-day pass can get one for as low as 405 USD. A four-day pass starts at 486 USD.
Where can I find the Daytona 500 leaderboard?
You can find the Daytona 500 leaderboard on NASCAR’s official website.
Can I stream the Daytona 500 on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the Daytona 500 on my phone or tablet?
