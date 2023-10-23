Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Golden State Warriors open the 2023-24 NBA season with championship expectations. Why wouldn’t they? The Dubs own four titles in the last decade and return most of their experienced core, with future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul becoming the latest veteran to chase a ring in the twilight of his career.

Steve Kerr‘s squad has the talent and the right mindset to win another title, but can they follow through and enjoy another championship parade? Or will Curry’s quest for a fifth ring continue into next year?

Curry and the Warriors opened their season against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, October 24. Even if you can’t make it to Chase Center this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to securely watch every Golden State Warriors game online throughout the 2023-24 season.

Head coach Steve Kerr Arena/Stadium Chase Center All-Star players Stephen Curry Championships 7 (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

How to watch Golden State Warriors games with a VPN

Whether it’s Opening Week, a midseason showdown, or even the NBA Finals, you can stream every Golden State Warriors game with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a U.S. server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NBA League Pass or ESPN , and find the game you want to stream. Enjoy watching the Splash Bros!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Golden State Warriors games from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Golden State Warriors online?

The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 Golden State Warriors season involves watching with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching Golden State Warriors games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 Golden State Warriors season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every shot, pass, and dunk without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

How to stream the Golden State Warriors with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy Golden State Warriors games without blackouts by using the international version of the service, and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy Warriors games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?

ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch Warriors live streams, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, canceling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Stream the Golden State Warriors using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Warriors games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Warriors games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which costs 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to watch Warriors games online if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream Golden State Warriors games

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

About the 2023-24 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are, more or less, the same team that they’ve been for the last decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all still around and in their mid-30s, with the 33-year-old Green now owning a four-year, 100 million USD contract extension. Veteran forward and former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins is back after missing part of last season for personal reasons. Wiggins, who turns 29 in February, averaged 17.1 points and five rebounds in 37 games last season.

At this stage, we know who the 2023-24 Warriors are and what their ceiling should be in a best-case scenario. If the Warriors stay healthy and avoid unexpected regression, they’re certainly capable of making a deep playoff run and winning another title. If not? Maybe we’ll see Kevin Durant try forcing his way back to Golden State.

Warriors projected starting lineup

Position Player G Stephen Curry G Chris Paul F Klay Thompson F Andrew Wiggins C Kevin Looney

2023-24 Golden State Warriors national TV schedule

Basketball fans can catch the Warriors on nationally televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Warriors’ official website for their complete schedule.

October

Game Date and time Network Phoenix Suns 108, Golden State Warriors 104 Tuesday, October 24, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST TNT Golden State Warriors 122, Sacramento Kings 114 Friday, October 27, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors 130, New Orleans Pelicans 102 Monday, October 30, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV

November

Game Date and time Network Denver Nuggets 108, Golden State Warriors 105 Wednesday, November 8, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Cleveland Cavaliers 118, Golden State Warriors 110 Saturday, November 11, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Oklahoma City Thunder 130, Golden State Warriors 123 (OT) Thursday, November 16, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT NBA TV Phoenix Suns 123, Golden State Warriors 115 Wednesday, November 22, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors 118, San Antonio Spurs 112 (In-Season Tournament, West Group C) Friday, November 24, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors (In-Season Tournament, West Group C) Tuesday, November 28, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT

December

Game Date and time Network Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday, December 12, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday, December 14, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday, December 19, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Friday, December 22, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Monday, December 25, 2:3o p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Thursday, December 28, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT NBA TV

January

Game Date and time Network Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Tuesday, January 2, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT NBA TV Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Thursday, January 4, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, January 10, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Saturday, January 13, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Monday, January 15, 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. GMT TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Friday, January 19, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Thursday, January 25, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, January 27, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, January 30, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT TNT

February

Game Date and time Network Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Friday, February 2, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Monday, February 5, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Saturday, February 10, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Monday, February 12, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT NBA TV Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, February 14, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, February 22, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Sunday, February 25, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday, February 29, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT

March

Game Date and time Network Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Sunday, March 3, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, March 6, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Monday, March 11, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Monday, March 18, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, March 20, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NBA TV

April

Game Date and time Network Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday, April 2, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday, April 9, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST TNT

2024 NBA Finals odds

Will Stephen Curry and the Warriors win another title? Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +370 Denver Nuggets +440 Milwaukee Bucks +440 Phoenix Suns +650 Philadelphia 76ers +1500 Golden State Warriors +1700 Dallas Mavericks +2100 Los Angeles Lakers +2100 Los Angeles Clippers +2400 Cleveland Cavaliers +2600 Minnesota Timberwolves +3000 Sacramento Kings +3600 Miami Heat +3900 New York Knicks +4600 New Orleans Pelicans +5500 Oklahoma City Thunder +5500

