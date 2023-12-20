Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Credit Scanner: Track your score and activity

Easily monitor your credit activity right in the ExpressVPN app. Catch the signs of identity theft, so you can take action to remedy the issue and protect your credit. Currently available to ExpressVPN users in the U.S.

Why you should monitor your credit

In the U.S., a credit score is a number that reflects an individual's creditworthiness, or their likelihood of repaying debts. It is based on past and current credit accounts, payment history, and other credit-related activities. Lenders, landlords, and even some employers use credit scores to assess a person's financial responsibility.

By tracking changes in your credit history, you can catch mistakes and observe how different activity affects your score. More important, you can spot possible unauthorized use of your personal information. This allows you to quickly take action to report fraud and recover your identity, protecting yourself from the long-term financial impacts of identity theft.

What is Credit Scanner?

ExpressVPN’s Credit Scanner is a service that lets you easily keep track of your credit score and activity.

Credit Scanner includes:

  • Credit score at a glance: Shows you your Experian credit score and rating.
  • Credit monitoring and alerts: Regular updates that list activity that can affect your credit.
  • Credit score details: Shows factors affecting your credit score, along with recommended actions.
  • Credit protection: Quickly find the info you need to freeze your credit.
  • Credit report: A monthly overview of your credit status, detailing your accounts, balances, and payments—a premium offering only available with ExpressVPN’s two-year deal.
Why use Credit Scanner?

Credit Scanner offers a convenient way to stay on top of your credit score—right in your ExpressVPN app.

  • Easy to use. Set up in minutes. You’ll need to input some personal information, which we keep safe in accordance with our Identity Defender Privacy Policy.
  • Track as you improve. For users monitoring their credit score, Credit Scanner lets you observe the impact of your activities.
  • Early fraud detection. Discover and address potential identity theft before it worsens.
  • Key protection info. If you want to freeze your credit, all the information you need is on one screen within the app.
  • Peace of mind. Verify that your personal information hasn’t been compromised to affect your credit score.

Worried about identity theft?

Try our other Identity Defender services. ID Alerts keeps you informed about activity surrounding your identity; Data Removal finds and removes your personal information from data brokers and people-search sites; and ID Theft Insurance* covers eligible expenses if you become a victim of identity theft.

Frequently asked questions

*The insurance is underwritten and administered by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company, under group or blanket policies issued to Array US Inc, or its respective affiliates for the benefit of its Members. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Review the Summary of Benefits.