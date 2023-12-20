Why you should monitor your credit

In the U.S., a credit score is a number that reflects an individual's creditworthiness, or their likelihood of repaying debts. It is based on past and current credit accounts, payment history, and other credit-related activities. Lenders, landlords, and even some employers use credit scores to assess a person's financial responsibility.

By tracking changes in your credit history, you can catch mistakes and observe how different activity affects your score. More important, you can spot possible unauthorized use of your personal information. This allows you to quickly take action to report fraud and recover your identity, protecting yourself from the long-term financial impacts of identity theft.