Credit Scanner: Track your score and activity
Easily monitor your credit activity right in the ExpressVPN app. Catch the signs of identity theft, so you can take action to remedy the issue and protect your credit. Currently available to ExpressVPN users in the U.S.
Why you should monitor your credit
In the U.S., a credit score is a number that reflects an individual's creditworthiness, or their likelihood of repaying debts. It is based on past and current credit accounts, payment history, and other credit-related activities. Lenders, landlords, and even some employers use credit scores to assess a person's financial responsibility.
By tracking changes in your credit history, you can catch mistakes and observe how different activity affects your score. More important, you can spot possible unauthorized use of your personal information. This allows you to quickly take action to report fraud and recover your identity, protecting yourself from the long-term financial impacts of identity theft.
What is Credit Scanner?
ExpressVPN’s Credit Scanner is a service that lets you easily keep track of your credit score and activity.
Credit Scanner includes:
- Credit score at a glance: Shows you your Experian credit score and rating.
- Credit monitoring and alerts: Regular updates that list activity that can affect your credit.
- Credit score details: Shows factors affecting your credit score, along with recommended actions.
- Credit protection: Quickly find the info you need to freeze your credit.
- Credit report: A monthly overview of your credit status, detailing your accounts, balances, and payments—a premium offering only available with ExpressVPN’s two-year deal.
Why use Credit Scanner?
Credit Scanner offers a convenient way to stay on top of your credit score—right in your ExpressVPN app.
- Easy to use. Set up in minutes. You’ll need to input some personal information, which we keep safe in accordance with our Identity Defender Privacy Policy.
- Track as you improve. For users monitoring their credit score, Credit Scanner lets you observe the impact of your activities.
- Early fraud detection. Discover and address potential identity theft before it worsens.
- Key protection info. If you want to freeze your credit, all the information you need is on one screen within the app.
- Peace of mind. Verify that your personal information hasn’t been compromised to affect your credit score.
Worried about identity theft?
Try our other Identity Defender services. ID Alerts keeps you informed about activity surrounding your identity; Data Removal finds and removes your personal information from data brokers and people-search sites; and ID Theft Insurance* covers eligible expenses if you become a victim of identity theft.
Frequently asked questions
Currently, new ExpressVPN users in the U.S. have access to Credit Scanner.
ExpressVPN users in the U.S. who signed up before Nov. 21, 2024, do not yet have access to Credit Scanner, but we will be making it available to them soon.
Credit Scanner is included for free when you sign up for one or two years of ExpressVPN, provided you’re a U.S. user who subscribed after Nov. 21, 2024. The two-year deal gives additional access to a detailed monthly credit report.
View the latest plans and pricing on ExpressVPN’s order page.
You must first set it up either within the ExpressVPN mobile apps by going to Upgrades > Credit Scanner or by signing in to My Account on the ExpressVPN website and selecting Credit Scanner.
For the service to monitor your credit, you’ll be prompted to enter some of your personal information. All data provided as part of credit monitoring will be handled in accordance with our Identity Defender Privacy Policy.
If you see credit-related activity that you don’t recognize and suspect your identity is being fraudulently used, the most commonly recommended step is to place a security freeze on your credit. This will prevent creditors from approving any new credit account in your name, whether it is fraudulent or legitimate. The information needed for you to freeze your credit is listed within Credit Scanner, under Credit Protection.
Yes, Credit Scanner is part of ExpressVPN’s comprehensive Identity Defender suite of tools designed to offer multi-layered identity protection. Alongside Credit Scanner, Identity Defender includes ID Theft Insurance, ID Alerts, and Data Removal services. Together, these tools provide you with a holistic approach to safeguarding your identity.
- Credit Scanner: Monitors your credit activity, enabling you to quickly take action when there are suspicious activities.
- ID Theft Insurance*: Offers up to $1M coverage in the event of identity theft.
- ID Alerts: Scours the dark web for your data, and checks for SSN and address changes.
- Data Removal: Sends data removal requests on your behalf to data brokers and people search sites, keeping your personal details out of unwanted hands.
Each tool focuses on a different aspect of identity protection, and together they empower you to take greater control over your personal data.
*The insurance is underwritten and administered by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company, under group or blanket policies issued to Array US Inc, or its respective affiliates for the benefit of its Members. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Review the Summary of Benefits.