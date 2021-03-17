How to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV

For users who are committed to a particular smart TV, streaming device, or game console that cannot install a VPN directly, and who need more versatility in changing locations and the full suite of privacy and security features, your best bet is Aircove, a router with ExpressVPN functionality built-in. Or, if you happen to own a compatible model, you may also be able to install ExpressVPN for routers.

Either way, you can change to any location easily via the router dashboard in your browser. With split tunneling, every device that connects to the router can be set to connect to the chosen VPN location, set to “no VPN,” or set to use MediaStreamer. The router and every device connected to it together count as only one device under the eight-device limit. And if you’re in a household with users who can’t be bothered (or figure out how) to connect to a VPN, it allows you to cover them without any effort on their part.