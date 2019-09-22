Stream the 2021-22 Eredivisie online on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

ESPN+ is the official U.S. broadcaster of the Dutch Eredivisie. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for 13 USD/month.

To watch the Eredivisie on ESPN+:

Stream the 2021-22 Eredivisie live online on Premier Sports

Price: 11 GBP/month

Premier Sports is the official Eredivisie broadcaster in Ireland. You’re also able to stream Serie A, La Liga, NHL, rugby, boxing and more. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Ireland. Head to Premier Sports (11 GBP/month). You’re all set!

Watch the 2021/22 KNVB Cup live streams on Gol TV

Price: 76 USD/month

Channel: Gol TV

Gol TV picked up broadcasting rights for the 2021-22 KNVB Cup in the U.S. Gol TV is available via cord-cutting services fuboTV and YouTube TV. Free trials are available.

To watch the KNVB Cup on Gol TV:

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV.

Watch Dutch Eredivisie highlights on YouTube

You can watch Eredivisie highlights and more on the official ESPN NL YouTube channel. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the official ESPN NL YouTube channel. Enjoy highlights!

Date Event August 14, 2021 – May 15, 2022 2021-22 Eredivisie August 14, 2021 – April 17, 2022 2021-22 KNVB Cup

When are 2021/22 Dutch Eredivisie matches played?

The 2021/22 Eredivisie season will begin on August 14, 2021 and end on May 15, 2022.

Like every European league, the Dutch Eredivisie has most of its games on the weekends and a few mid-week. Typical match times (in Eastern Time) are:



Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Sundays at 6:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:45 a.m.

Fridays at 2 p.m.

Which of these top Eredivisie games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

Date and Time (EST) Games September 19, 2021 PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord October 24, 2021 Ajax vs. PSV Eindhoven December 19, 2021 Feyenoord vs. Ajax January 23, 2022 PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax March 20, 2022 Ajax vs. Feyenoord May 8, 2022 Feyenoord vs. PSV Eindhoven