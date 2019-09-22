Stream the 2021-22 Eredivisie online on ESPN+
Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year
ESPN+ is the official U.S. broadcaster of the Dutch Eredivisie. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for 13 USD/month.
To watch the Eredivisie on ESPN+:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to ESPN+ and sign up.
- You’re all set!
Learn more about watching ESPN+ with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.]
Stream the 2021-22 Eredivisie live online on Premier Sports
Price: 11 GBP/month
Premier Sports is the official Eredivisie broadcaster in Ireland. You’re also able to stream Serie A, La Liga, NHL, rugby, boxing and more. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Ireland.
- Head to Premier Sports (11 GBP/month).
- You’re all set!
Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.
Watch the 2021/22 KNVB Cup live streams on Gol TV
Price: 76 USD/month
Channel: Gol TV
Gol TV picked up broadcasting rights for the 2021-22 KNVB Cup in the U.S. Gol TV is available via cord-cutting services fuboTV and YouTube TV. Free trials are available.
To watch the KNVB Cup on Gol TV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (65 USD/month, use the ‘Sports-plus’ add-on for 11 USD/month) or YouTube TV (65 USD/month, use the ‘Sports plus’ add-on for 11 USD/month) and subscribe.
- Enjoy your stream!
Learn more about watching fuboTV and YouTube TV with ExpressVPN.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to fuboTV.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch Dutch Eredivisie highlights on YouTube
You can watch Eredivisie highlights and more on the official ESPN NL YouTube channel. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Go to the official ESPN NL YouTube channel.
- Enjoy highlights!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
2021-22 Dutch football schedule
|Date
|Event
|August 14, 2021 – May 15, 2022
|2021-22 Eredivisie
|August 14, 2021 – April 17, 2022
|2021-22 KNVB Cup
When are 2021/22 Dutch Eredivisie matches played?
The 2021/22 Eredivisie season will begin on August 14, 2021 and end on May 15, 2022.
Like every European league, the Dutch Eredivisie has most of its games on the weekends and a few mid-week. Typical match times (in Eastern Time) are:
- Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.
- Sundays at 6:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:45 a.m.
- Fridays at 2 p.m.
Which of these top Eredivisie games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!
|Date and Time (EST)
|Games
|September 19, 2021
|PSV Eindhoven vs. Feyenoord
|October 24, 2021
|Ajax vs. PSV Eindhoven
|December 19, 2021
|Feyenoord vs. Ajax
|January 23, 2022
|PSV Eindhoven vs. Ajax
|March 20, 2022
|Ajax vs. Feyenoord
|May 8, 2022
|Feyenoord vs. PSV Eindhoven
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.