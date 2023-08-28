Home Stream Sports Cycling Tour of Britain

Live stream the 2023 Tour of Britain online for free

Updated: August 28, 2023

Safely and securely watch the entire Tour of Britain with ExpressVPN!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

The 2023 Tour of Britain is all set to hit the cycling scene from September 3 (Sunday) to September 10 (Sunday). This year’s race, ranked at the UCI ProSeries level, marks the 19th modern edition of the Tour of Britain.

Some big names are making their presence felt this time around, including Wout van Aert, Thomas Pidcock, and Sam Bennett. Last year’s edition faced a setback with the cancellation of the final three stages due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. In the 2022 Tour of Britain, Gonzalo Serrano from Movistar had taken the lead in the overall classification after stage 5, securing his spot as the overall winner.

  
DateSun, Sep 3, 2023 – Sun, Sep 10, 2023
LocationGreat Britain
DisciplineRoad race
CompetitionUCI ProSeries

How to watch the 2023 Tour of Britain for free

You can comfortably watch the 2023 Tour of Britain in blazing-fast HD in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the service you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch on ITV, connect to a server in the UK.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

ITV

Price: Free
Country: UK
Channels: ITV4, ITVX

Catch all the cycling action on the UK’s ITV network, which covers various events throughout the year, including the 2023 Tour of Britain. As ever if you miss the highlights you can watch them back on ITVX shortly after transmission. Make sure to peek at their cycling schedule for the 2023 coverage.

How to stream ITV

L’Équipe

Price: Free
Country: France

If you’re in France, you can catch all the stages of the 2023 Tour of Britain by streaming them on L’Equipe’s website – and the best part is, it’s free, you just have to sign up. L’Equipe is a top sports newspaper in France and is known for its online content as well.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch the 2023 Tour of Britain in your country?

Watch the 2023 Tour of Britain in the U.S.

GCN+

Price: 8.99 UDS month/49.99 USD/year

GCN+ is a great way for viewers in the U.S. to live stream top cycling events. Follow every stage on your browser, the mobile app, or on your smart TV. You can check out the full list of races available in the U.S. in 2023 here.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen GCN+ region.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the 2023 Tour of Britain in the UK

Eurosport

Price: Varies

Viewers in the UK, Europe, and Australia can live stream the Tour of Britain through Eurosport, a popular broadcaster for a host of cycling events. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule before tuning in to see when the coverage begins. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

2023 Tour of Britain schedule

DateLocationDistance
September 3, 2023Altrincham > Manchester163.6 km
September 4, 2023Wrexham > Wrexham109.9 km
September 5, 2023Goole > Beverley154.7 km
September 6, 2023Sherwood Forest > Newark-on-Trent166.6 km
September 7, 2023Felixstowe > Felixstowe192.4 km
September 8, 2023Southend-on-Sea > Harlow146.2 km
September 9, 2023Tewkesbury > Gloucester170.9 km
September 10, 2023Margam Country Park > Caerphilly166.8 km

2023 Tour of Britain route

The 2023 Tour of Britain kicks off in Greater Manchester on September 3 (Sunday) and wraps up eight stages later in South Wales (Sunday, September 10). During this journey, cyclists will speed through Wrexham, East Riding, Nottinghamshire, and Essex, putting on an incredible sporting show you won’t want to miss.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for streaming sports

Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!