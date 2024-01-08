How to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Note: Despite occurring in 2024, this year’s Africa Cup of Nations is technically considered the 2023 event, as it was delayed from last year.

Where to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in your country

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK and want to catch Africa Cup of Nations matches? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the games. Sky Sports will air all 52 matches, including the final. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

United States

beIN Sports

Price: Varies

U.S. viewers can safely and securely live stream the Africa Cup of Nations on beIN Sports. YouTube TV (73 USD/month) and Fubo (75 USD/month) each offer beIN Sports and free trials. Additionally, Sling TV includes beIN Sports in its base package, though a free trial is not available.

When will the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations start?

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations begins Saturday, January 13, when Ivory Coast meets Guinea-Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

2023 Africa Cup of Nations schedule

You can find the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations schedule on NBC Sports’ official website.

Recent Africa Cup of Nations winners

Year Winner 2004 Tunisia 2006 Egypt 2008 Egypt 2010 Egypt 2012 Zambia 2013 Niagra 2015 Ivory Coast 2017 Cameroon 2019 Algeria 2021 Senegal 2023 TBD

