How to live stream Betfred World Matchplay darts online in 2024
Where to live stream the Betfred World Matchplay with free trials
United Kingdom
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
NOW is the perfect way for United Kingdom viewers to live stream the Betfred World Matchplay and other darts tournaments. If you only want to tune in to one particular event, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the 7-day free trial.
Other ways to watch the Betfred World Matchplay
Austria, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States
DAZN
Price: Varies
Countries: United States, Germany, and Japan
Fans in various regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan, can watch the Betfred World Matchplay darts tournament live on DAZN. Please note that a local payment method is required to sign up and your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country, and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Sky Sports in the UK will show the Betfred World Matchplay and other darts events live throughout 2024. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.
The Netherlands
Viaplay
Price: From 16 EUR/month
The Netherlands’ Viaplay streaming service will show the Betfred World Matchplay beginning July 13, 2024. Viaplay also offers original series, kids’ content, and Hollywood movies on demand. Please note that there is no free trial available for its Total package.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay from another country?
Some users watch the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
When will the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay start?
The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay begins Saturday, July 13, at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.
2024 Betfred World Matchplay schedule
Check back for the complete 2024 Betfred World Matchplay schedule!
How to watch the Betfred World Matchplay on all your streaming devices
Darts fans can live stream the Betfred World Matchplay on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.
Who has won the most Betfred World Matchplay tournaments?
As of 2024, Phil Taylor leads all darts players with 16 Betfred World Matchplay titles. Michael van Gerwen leads all active players with three titles, winning in 2015, 2016, and 2022.
Recent Betfred World Matchplay winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|Phil Taylor (15th title)
|2015
|Michael van Gerwen (First title)
|2016
|Michael van Gerwen (Second title)
|2017
|Phil Taylor (16th title)
|2018
|Gary Anderson (First title)
|2019
|Rob Cross (First title)
|2020
|Dimitri Van den Bergh (First title)
|2021
|Peter Wright (First title)
|2022
|Michael van Gerwen (Third title)
|2023
|Nathan Aspinall (First title)
|2024
|Luke Humphries (First title)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About Betfred World Matchplay live streams
Can I stream the Betfred World Matchplay for free?
No, darts fans cannot live stream the Betfred World Matchplay for free.
What TV channel is the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay on?
The Betfred World Matchplay will air on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Viaplay in The Netherlands.
Can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay live with an app?
Yes, you can watch the Betfred World Matchplay on various apps, including NOW and Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Viaplay (The Netherlands), and DAZN (United States, Germany, Brazil, and other regions).
Can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream the Betfred World Matchplay on YouTube. The Betfred World Matchplay is also unavailable on YouTube TV in the United States.
How much does the World Matchplay winner get?
The World Matchplay winner is expected to receive 200,000 GBP (over 250,000 USD).
Can I watch the Betfred World Matchplay on my phone or tablet?
