How to live stream Betfred World Matchplay darts online in 2024

Viewers in the United Kingdom can live stream the Betfred World Matchplay on Sky Sports or NOW.

Where to live stream the Betfred World Matchplay with free trials

United Kingdom

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

NOW is the perfect way for United Kingdom viewers to live stream the Betfred World Matchplay and other darts tournaments. If you only want to tune in to one particular event, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the 7-day free trial.

Other ways to watch the Betfred World Matchplay

Austria, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States

DAZN

Price: Varies

Countries: United States, Germany, and Japan

Fans in various regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan, can watch the Betfred World Matchplay darts tournament live on DAZN. Please note that a local payment method is required to sign up and your DAZN subscription will be locked to your resident country, and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Sky Sports in the UK will show the Betfred World Matchplay and other darts events live throughout 2024. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go.

The Netherlands

Viaplay

Price: From 16 EUR/month

The Netherlands’ Viaplay streaming service will show the Betfred World Matchplay beginning July 13, 2024. Viaplay also offers original series, kids’ content, and Hollywood movies on demand. Please note that there is no free trial available for its Total package.

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay from another country?

When will the 2024 Betfred World Matchplay start?

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay begins Saturday, July 13, at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.

2024 Betfred World Matchplay schedule

How to watch the Betfred World Matchplay on all your streaming devices

Darts fans can live stream the Betfred World Matchplay on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

Who has won the most Betfred World Matchplay tournaments?

As of 2024, Phil Taylor leads all darts players with 16 Betfred World Matchplay titles. Michael van Gerwen leads all active players with three titles, winning in 2015, 2016, and 2022.

Recent Betfred World Matchplay winners

Year Winner 2014 Phil Taylor (15th title) 2015 Michael van Gerwen (First title) 2016 Michael van Gerwen (Second title) 2017 Phil Taylor (16th title) 2018 Gary Anderson (First title) 2019 Rob Cross (First title) 2020 Dimitri Van den Bergh (First title) 2021 Peter Wright (First title) 2022 Michael van Gerwen (Third title) 2023 Nathan Aspinall (First title) 2024 Luke Humphries (First title)

