How to live stream Manchester City games in 2024

With a VPN, you can live stream Manchester City games on any network without worrying about lag or buffering:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, UK viewers can connect to a server in the UK to catch matches on Amazon Prime Video or Discovery+. Go Sky Blues!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream Manchester City games

Laggy streams and buffering sometimes occur when your internet or network provider thinks you’re streaming too much and slows your connection down. By using a VPN, you can encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch Manchester City games on any network!

If you’re working on the weekend and the Wi-Fi at your office blocks streaming services, you could miss out on watching Man City’s game. But with a VPN, your activity is encrypted and anonymized, allowing you to unblock streaming platforms easily.

Get ExpressVPN

Best VPN for watching Manchester City in 2024

To ensure you can follow Manchester City’s latest pursuit of a Premier League title, you’ll want a VPN built to win at the highest level.

ExpressVPN has a global network of servers in 105 countries, which work seamlessly with sports streaming services that broadcast Manchester City games, such as NOW, YouTube TV, and Discovery+. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to worry about buffering or lag from kickoff to the final whistle.

You can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once with a single account, so you can watch the Man City game on your smart TV while your family streams their favorite shows on their own devices. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN

Watch 2024–25 Manchester City live streams with a free trial

Canada

Fubo

In Canada, you can live stream Manchester City games on Fubo’s Soccer and Premium packages, which carry all 380 matches of the English Premier League 2024–25 season. Fubo’s 7-day free trial is a great way to watch a Manchester City game without committing, and once the game’s done, you can also watch Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia games. You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

New Zealand

Sky Sport Now

In New Zealand, you can watch Manchester City games on Sky Sport Now, which carries 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels. Its annual pass lets you watch every game of the season, while a monthly or weekly pass is great for catching just a few City games.. There’s also a 7-day free trial (monthly and annual passes) if you only want to watch select matches. Sky Sport Now accepts a variety of payment methods, including PayPal.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

France

Canal+

In France, Canal+ will broadcast all 380 games of the 2024–25 Premier League season—including every Manchester City game. Canal+’s 7-day free trial also lets you stream one or two Man City games for free, as well as a wide selection of live sports, TV, movies, and documentaries on-demand once the game is done.

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will be the only way to watch Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest (December 4, 2024) and Manchester City vs. Everton (December 26, 2024) in the UK, as the broadcaster secured the exclusive rights to all 10 Premier League games on December 3 and 4, 2024, and all 10 matches on Boxing Day. You can also use Prime Video’s 30-day free trial to watch both games free, as well as enjoy the Prime Video library in the UK. You’ll need a UK payment method to subscribe and your region will be locked to the UK, even when you travel.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Discovery+

Channels: TNT Sports

In the UK, you can live stream several Manchester City games on TNT Sports, which is included in Discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. Discovery+ also carries European club competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, which is another great way to catch Manchester City games this season!

Working late or over the weekend and worried about being able to stream the games? With ExpressVPN, you can ensure that your internet traffic is encrypted and kept private, allowing you to unblock sports streaming services on your work network or Wi-Fi so you never miss City in action!

United States

DirecTV Stream

Channels: NBC, USA Network

DirecTV Stream subscribers in the U.S. can live stream 2024–25 Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network, including every Manchester City game. The 5-day free trial is a great way for new subscribers to watch Man City play in the Premier League at no cost. DirecTV Stream requires a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10549, 33484) and a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe.

Fubo

Channels: NBC, USA Network

In the U.S., you can live stream Manchester City and other EPL games throughout the 2024–25 season on Fubo, which carries NBC and USA Network. Fubo also offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers hoping to catch Man City games this season at no cost. Fubo requires a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Hulu + Live TV

Channels: NBC, USA Network

Hulu + Live TV offers a package for U.S. residents that includes NBC and USA Network for streaming select Manchester City games live. New and eligible returning subscribers can also enjoy a 3-day free trial to catch one of Man City’s upcoming matches without commiting to a plan. Use a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe.

YouTube TV

Channels: NBC, USA Network

In the U.S., YouTube TV offers access to NBC and USA Network, which will air Manchester City (and other Premier League games) during the 2024–25 season. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.) to subscribe to YouTube TV, but it accepts a wide array of payment options, including PayPal and Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial to (hopefully) enjoy Man City celebrate another Premier League title this season.

Trying to live stream the Manchester City match on public Wi-Fi at a hotel or cafe? Some Wi-Fi and network providers will slow your speeds based on your activity, and that’s not exactly ideal. However, you can use ExpressVPN and connect to one of our high-speed servers to encrypt and anonymize your activity, allowing you to watch the Blues game seamlessly on any network.

Get ExpressVPN

Other ways to watch Premier League live streams

Germany

Sky Deutschland

In Germany, Man City fans can watch Premier League live streams via WOW, a streaming service owned by Sky. If you want to watch more soccer when the Man City game is done, check out Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal games also available to stream. WOW requires a German payment method to subscribe.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Italy

Sky Italia

In Italy, soccer fans can watch Man City live streams on Sky Italia. If you’re still looking for more sports to watch after the game, Sky Italia offers plenty of content, including rugby and Formula 1. You will need an Italian payment method to subscribe.

Spain

DAZN

In Spain, DAZN lets you watch Manchester City and other EPL teams live and on-demand throughout the 2024–25 season. DAZN requires a Spanish postal code to subscribe and accepts several payment options, including PayPal. If you sign up for DAZN in Spain, your subscription will be locked to the Spanish content library and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

United Kingdom

NOW

Channels: Sky Sports Football

NOW will air 128 Premier League games during the 2024–25 season, including several high-profile Manchester City games showing on Sky Sports Football. Grab a day pass to live stream a specific Manchester City game. Otherwise, opt for a monthly pass to be able to stream more City games. Its six-month package is the best value and choice for die-hard Citizens who need to watch every week. NOW accepts several payment options, including PayPal.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents and requires a contract, but you can also watch City games online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android. You will need a UK or Ireland payment method to subscribe.

United States

Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium offers the most affordable way to watch Premier League live streams including several Manchester City games in the United States showing exclusively on Peacock and NBC. Peacock requires a U.S. payment method to subscribe.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Get ExpressVPN

Live stream Manchester City matches on all your streaming devices

ExpressVPN offers up to eight simultaneous connections across many devices with just one subscription, allowing users to live stream Manchester City matches on your smartphone or tablet, while your gaming consoles and smart TV are connected to other servers. With apps for all devices, you’re all set to watch the Blues at home or on the go!

About the 2024 Manchester City F.C. squad

Manchester City entered the 2024-25 season as defending Premier League champions, aiming for another dominant campaign under Pep Guardiola. For the Blues to win the EPL yet again, they’ll need the typical standout seasons from Erling Haaland and Phil Forden, along with new Brazilian winger Savinho and the returning Ilkay Gundogan, re-signed from Barcelona. Can Man City follow through and become the first team in Premier League history to win five consecutive titles?

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.