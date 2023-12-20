Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

ID Theft Insurance*: Coverage against identity fraud

Worried about identity theft? Our insurance reimburses you for eligible losses if your identity is fraudulently used by someone else. Coverage provided by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company, via a policy issued to Array US Inc.*

The threat of identity theft

Mitigate the potentially devastating outcomes of stolen information

Data theft has become an everyday threat, with corporations routinely reporting breaches and individuals frequently receiving phishing emails. If your personal details are stolen, they can be offered to the highest bidder on illegal dark web marketplaces. This information can then be used by others to make purchases, take out a loan, get a job, and more—all while purporting to be you.

Identity theft is a stressful situation in which you could find yourself owing money you didn’t spend and faced with damaged credit or legal issues. Our ID Theft Insurance protects against the expenses incurred for handling these matters and restoring your identity.

The Identity Fraud Expense Reimbursement benefit is underwritten and administered by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company, under group or blanket policies issued to Policyholder or its respective affiliates for the benefit of its Members. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Review the Summary of Benefits.

ID Theft Insurance*

Identity theft can be emotionally and financially damaging. Having insurance against the costs involved in restoring your identity can help in this difficult situation. ID Theft Insurance reimburses users for expenses up to $1 million* relating to:

  • Fraud or embezzlement

  • Theft of personal information and financial data

  • Forgery of checks or promissory notes

  • Data breaches that result in misuse of personal information

  • Stolen identity events, including those involving the internet

It also reimburses expenses that arise from efforts to restore the user’s identity after an identity fraud incident.

