ID Theft Insurance*: Coverage against identity fraud
Worried about identity theft? Our insurance reimburses you for eligible losses if your identity is fraudulently used by someone else. Coverage provided by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company, via a policy issued to Array US Inc.*
The threat of identity theft
Mitigate the potentially devastating outcomes of stolen information
Data theft has become an everyday threat, with corporations routinely reporting breaches and individuals frequently receiving phishing emails. If your personal details are stolen, they can be offered to the highest bidder on illegal dark web marketplaces. This information can then be used by others to make purchases, take out a loan, get a job, and more—all while purporting to be you.
Identity theft is a stressful situation in which you could find yourself owing money you didn’t spend and faced with damaged credit or legal issues. Our ID Theft Insurance protects against the expenses incurred for handling these matters and restoring your identity.
The Identity Fraud Expense Reimbursement benefit is underwritten and administered by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company, under group or blanket policies issued to Policyholder or its respective affiliates for the benefit of its Members. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Review the Summary of Benefits.
Identity theft can be emotionally and financially damaging. Having insurance against the costs involved in restoring your identity can help in this difficult situation. ID Theft Insurance reimburses users for expenses up to $1 million* relating to:
Fraud or embezzlement
Theft of personal information and financial data
Forgery of checks or promissory notes
Data breaches that result in misuse of personal information
Stolen identity events, including those involving the internet
It also reimburses expenses that arise from efforts to restore the user’s identity after an identity fraud incident.
How to sign up for ID Theft Insurance*
New ExpressVPN users in the U.S. will be offered Data Removal during checkout. It may be included in your choice of plan or made available for an additional fee. Sign up for ExpressVPN.
Note: ID Theft Insurance is only available to U.S. users.
Frequently asked questions
Currently, new ExpressVPN users in the U.S. will have the option to add ID Theft Insurance to their subscription during checkout.
Existing ExpressVPN users in the U.S. (who signed up before Oct. 28, 2024) do not yet have access to ID Theft Insurance, but we will be making it available to them soon. Rollout for other regions will be confirmed later.
If you have subscribed to ID Theft Insurance, you must first set it up either within the ExpressVPN mobile apps by going to Upgrades > ID Theft Insurance, or on your ExpressVPN Account page.
The cost of the subscription depends on the plan you choose. If you purchase the one-year or two-year ExpressVPN plan, ID Theft Insurance is included at no additional cost. With the one-month plan, it costs $7.99 per month.
ID Theft Insurance is underwritten and administered by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company.
Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Review the Summary of Benefits.
Yes, ID Theft Insurance is part of ExpressVPN’s comprehensive Identity Defender suite of tools designed to offer multi-layered identity protection. Alongside ID Theft Insurance, Identity Defender includes ID Alerts, Data Removal, and Credit Scanner services. Together, these tools provide you with a holistic approach to safeguarding your identity.
- Credit Scanner: Monitors your credit activity, enabling you to quickly take action when there are suspicious activities.
- ID Alerts: Scours the dark web for your data, and checks for SSN and address changes.
- Data Removal: Sends data removal requests on your behalf to data brokers and people search sites, keeping your personal details out of unwanted hands.
Each tool focuses on a different aspect of identity protection, and together they empower you to take greater control over your personal data.
