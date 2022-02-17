If you’re a racing fan that appreciates a sport with a storied history going and fierce competition, NASCAR should be part of your Sunday routine. The racing series goes back to 1948 and the season runs from February to November. Since Jimmie Johnson’s five-year run of dominance from 2006 to 2010 there hasn’t been a single repeat champion, meaning unpredictability is the name of the game.

On this page you’ll find information on how to stream NASCAR, when the races are, and what channels carry them.

How to stream the 2022 NASCAR season

NASCAR broadcasting rights are spread across a variety of channels including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. Your best bet for finding every race is signing up for a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, fuboTV, or Hulu+Live TV (each of which comes with a free trial).

This is how each service breaks down in terms of the channels offered:

Sling TV Blue: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

YouTube TV: FS1, Fox, NBC

fuboTV: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Hulu+Live TV: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Here’s how to tune into the races:

Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Find NASCAR content on Peacock

[Want to stay up-to-date on all the biggest events in the world of sports? Sign up for the ExpressVPN sports newsletter.

Although NBC’s streaming service doesn’t provide live races, there’s plenty of NASCAR-related content to be found on Peacock. You can check out the service’s offerings, including Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhart Jr. on Peacock’s NASCAR page.

Here’s how to tune into the races:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Peacock (5 USD/month), and select a plan. Stream Peacock’s NASCAR programming.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

What to expect from the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 should be a thrilling race this year as Denny Hamlin attempts to bounce back from missing out on a three peat last season. He’s the only driver in the field with multiple wins at this event, which makes him the favorite, but he should face stiff competition from the likes of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano. This race will see the debut of NASCAR’s new 2022 car, which could make for a chaotic, unpredictable day as drivers and teams adjust on the fly.

2022 NASCAR race calendar