If you’re a racing fan that appreciates a sport with a storied history going and fierce competition, NASCAR should be part of your Sunday routine. The racing series goes back to 1948 and the season runs from February to November. Since Jimmie Johnson’s five-year run of dominance from 2006 to 2010 there hasn’t been a single repeat champion, meaning unpredictability is the name of the game.
On this page you’ll find information on how to stream NASCAR, when the races are, and what channels carry them.
How to stream the 2022 NASCAR season
NASCAR broadcasting rights are spread across a variety of channels including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. Your best bet for finding every race is signing up for a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, fuboTV, or Hulu+Live TV (each of which comes with a free trial).
This is how each service breaks down in terms of the channels offered:
Sling TV Blue: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC
YouTube TV: FS1, Fox, NBC
fuboTV: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC
Hulu+Live TV: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC
Here’s how to tune into the races:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Sling TV Blue (35 USD/month), Hulu+Live TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month) or YouTube TV (65 USD/month) and use a free trial.
- Find NASCAR on FS1, Fox, NBC, or USA Network
Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Find NASCAR content on Peacock
Although NBC’s streaming service doesn’t provide live races, there’s plenty of NASCAR-related content to be found on Peacock. You can check out the service’s offerings, including Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhart Jr. on Peacock’s NASCAR page.
Here’s how to tune into the races:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Go to Peacock (5 USD/month), and select a plan.
- Stream Peacock’s NASCAR programming.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
What to expect from the Daytona 500
The Daytona 500 should be a thrilling race this year as Denny Hamlin attempts to bounce back from missing out on a three peat last season. He’s the only driver in the field with multiple wins at this event, which makes him the favorite, but he should face stiff competition from the likes of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano. This race will see the debut of NASCAR’s new 2022 car, which could make for a chaotic, unpredictable day as drivers and teams adjust on the fly.
2022 NASCAR race calendar
|Race
|Date
|Time
|Channel
|Daytona 500
|February 20
|2:30 p.m.
|Fox
|Wise Power 400
|February 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Fox
|Pennzoil 400
|March 6
|3:30 p.m.
|Fox
|Ruoff Mortgage 500
|March 13
|3:30 p.m.
|Fox
|Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
|March 20
|3:00 p.m.
|Fox
|EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
|March 27
|3:30 p.m.
|Fox
|Toyota Owners 400
|April 3
|3:30 p.m.
|Fox
|Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400
|April 9
|7:30 p.m.
|FS1
|Food City Dirt Race
|April 17
|7:00 p.m.
|Fox
|GEICO 500
|April 24
|3:00 p.m.
|Fox
|DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
|May 1
|3:00 p.m.
|FS1
|NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway
|May 8
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway
|May 15
|3:00 p.m.
|FS1
|NASCAR All-Star Open
|May 22
|8:00 p.m.
|FS1
|NASCAR All-Star Race
|May 22
|8:00 p.m.
|FS1
|Coca-Cola 600
|May 29
|6:00 p.m.
|Fox
|NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR
|June 5
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|Toyota / Save Mart 350
|June 12
|4:00 p.m.
|FS1
|Ally 400
|June 26
|5:00 p.m.
|NBC
|Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America
|July 3
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
|July 10
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|Ambetter 301
|July 17
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway
|July 24
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
|July 31
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC
|FireKeepers Casino 400
|August 7
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|Federated Auto Parts 400
|August 14
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|Go Bowling at The Glen
|August 21
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|Coke Zero Sugar 400
|August 27
|7:00 p.m.
|NBC
|Southern 500
|September 4
|6:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|Hollywood Casino 400
|September 11
|3:00 p.m.
|USA Network
|Bass Pro Shops Night Race
|September 17
|7:30 p.m.
|USA Network
|AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
|September 25
|3:30 p.m.
|USA Network
|YellaWood 500
|October 2
|2:00 p.m.
|NBC
|Bank of America ROVAL 400
|October 9
|2:00 p.m.
|NBC
|South Point 400
|October 16
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Dixie Vodka 400
|October 23
|2:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Xfinity 500
|October 30
|2:00 p.m.
|NBC
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship
|November 6
|3:00 p.m.
|NBC