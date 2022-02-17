Home Stream Sports NASCAR

Watch NASCAR Live Streams with a VPN

Updated: February 17, 2022

Watch every race from the Daytona 500 to the Cup Series Championship

If you’re a racing fan that appreciates a sport with a storied history going and fierce competition, NASCAR should be part of your Sunday routine. The racing series goes back to 1948 and the season runs from February to November. Since Jimmie Johnson’s five-year run of dominance from 2006 to 2010 there hasn’t been a single repeat champion, meaning unpredictability is the name of the game.

On this page you’ll find information on how to stream NASCAR, when the races are, and what channels carry them.

How to stream the 2022 NASCAR season

NASCAR broadcasting rights are spread across a variety of channels including Fox, FS1, NBC, and USA Network. Your best bet for finding every race is signing up for a cord-cutting service such as Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, fuboTV, or Hulu+Live TV (each of which comes with a free trial).

This is how each service breaks down in terms of the channels offered:

Sling TV Blue: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

YouTube TV: FS1, Fox, NBC

fuboTV: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Hulu+Live TV: FS1, Fox, USA Network, NBC

Here’s how to tune into the races:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Sling TV Blue (35 USD/month), Hulu+Live TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month) or YouTube TV (65 USD/month) and use a free trial.
  4. Find NASCAR on FS1, Fox, NBC, or USA Network

Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Find NASCAR content on Peacock

Although NBC’s streaming service doesn’t provide live races, there’s plenty of NASCAR-related content to be found on Peacock. You can check out the service’s offerings, including Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhart Jr. on Peacock’s NASCAR page.

Here’s how to tune into the races:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Peacock (5 USD/month), and select a plan.
  4. Stream Peacock’s NASCAR programming.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

What to expect from the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 should be a thrilling race this year as Denny Hamlin attempts to bounce back from missing out on a three peat last season. He’s the only driver in the field with multiple wins at this event, which makes him the favorite, but he should face stiff competition from the likes of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano. This race will see the debut of NASCAR’s new 2022 car, which could make for a chaotic, unpredictable day as drivers and teams adjust on the fly.

2022 NASCAR race calendar

RaceDateTimeChannel
Daytona 500February 202:30 p.m.Fox
Wise Power 400February 273:30 p.m.Fox
Pennzoil 400March 63:30 p.m.Fox
Ruoff Mortgage 500March 133:30 p.m.Fox
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500March 203:00 p.m.Fox
EchoPark Automotive Grand PrixMarch 273:30 p.m.Fox
Toyota Owners 400April 33:30 p.m.Fox
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400April 97:30 p.m.FS1
Food City Dirt RaceApril 177:00 p.m.Fox
GEICO 500April 243:00 p.m.Fox
DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyneMay 13:00 p.m.FS1
NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington RacewayMay 83:30 p.m.FS1
NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas SpeedwayMay 153:00 p.m.FS1
NASCAR All-Star OpenMay 228:00 p.m.FS1
NASCAR All-Star RaceMay 228:00 p.m.FS1
Coca-Cola 600May 296:00 p.m.Fox
NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTRJune 53:30 p.m.FS1
Toyota / Save Mart 350June 124:00 p.m.FS1
Ally 400June 265:00 p.m.NBC
Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in AmericaJuly 33:00 p.m.USA Network
Quaker State 400 Presented by WalmartJuly 103:00 p.m.USA Network
Ambetter 301July 173:00 p.m.USA Network
NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono RacewayJuly 243:00 p.m.USA Network
Verizon 200 at the BrickyardJuly 312:30 p.m.NBC
FireKeepers Casino 400August 73:00 p.m.USA Network
Federated Auto Parts 400August 143:00 p.m.USA Network
Go Bowling at The GlenAugust 213:00 p.m.USA Network
Coke Zero Sugar 400August 277:00 p.m.NBC
Southern 500September 46:00 p.m.USA Network
Hollywood Casino 400September 113:00 p.m.USA Network
Bass Pro Shops Night RaceSeptember 177:30 p.m.USA Network
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500September 253:30 p.m.USA Network
YellaWood 500October 22:00 p.m.NBC
Bank of America ROVAL 400October 92:00 p.m.NBC
South Point 400October 162:30 p.m.NBC
Dixie Vodka 400October 232:30 p.m.NBC
Xfinity 500October 302:00 p.m.NBC
NASCAR Cup Series ChampionshipNovember 63:00 p.m.NBC

