VPN with ad blocker: Browse without intrusions

Toggle on the ad blocker in ExpressVPN’s app settings. You must be using the Lightway VPN protocol. On Windows, iOS, and Android devices, your VPN also must be turned on in order for the ad blocker to work. On our Aircove router, you can use the ad blocker with or without the VPN turned on. (The feature is on its way for Mac and Linux.)

What types of ads are blocked?

The ad blocker blocks most display ads. Video and audio ads are not covered. Our ad blocklist is compiled from publicly available and open source lists of known ads. We regularly review and update these blocklists to keep the display ads you see to a minimum.