VPN with ad blocker: Browse without intrusions
Our ad blocker filters out most display ads and stops them from loading and appearing on your browser. Included with every ExpressVPN subscription.
Why use an ad blocker?
When you use ExpressVPN’s ad blocker, most display ads will be blocked as you use the internet. There are several benefits to that:
Speed up your browsing. Ads can make web pages load more slowly.
Preserve your mobile data and bandwidth. Ads consume your data and use bandwidth as they load.
Fewer distractions. Ads are messaging companies want you to see. Take back control of what you are shown.
Safer browsing. Ads can carry malware or lead to phishing sites.
How to turn ExpressVPN’s ad blocker on and off
It’s easy to turn on your ad blocker within ExpressVPN’s apps for Windows, iOS, and Android, as well as on Aircove. (The feature will be available for Mac and Linux by the end of 2023.)
How does ExpressVPN’s ad blocker work?
Toggle on the ad blocker in ExpressVPN’s app settings. You must be using the Lightway VPN protocol. On Windows, iOS, and Android devices, your VPN also must be turned on in order for the ad blocker to work. On our Aircove router, you can use the ad blocker with or without the VPN turned on. (The feature is on its way for Mac and Linux.)
What types of ads are blocked?
The ad blocker blocks most display ads. Video and audio ads are not covered. Our ad blocklist is compiled from publicly available and open source lists of known ads. We regularly review and update these blocklists to keep the display ads you see to a minimum.
Frequently asked questions
Is ExpressVPN’s ad blocker free?
Yes, it is included with any ExpressVPN plan and can be enabled in the app settings.
I still see ads with the ad blocker turned on. Why is that?
The ad blocker only blocks ads identified in our blocklists. We update our blocklists weekly, and will continue to improve the range of ads that we block. Users can also report ads to us by contacting our Support Team, and we will look into blocking them.
Does using an ad blocker affect my web browsing experience?
Certain services or websites may not work correctly if you use the ad blocking feature. If this occurs, you can temporarily disable ad blocking within the advanced protection settings or contact our Support Team for assistance.
Are ad blockers safe?
Ad blockers are not particularly risky for the user, but any category of software can be malicious. It is important to only download ad blockers from trusted sources.
How can I test an ad blocker?
Simply enable the ad blocker and start browsing websites that usually have many ads. If the blocker is working, display ads should appear as blank spaces on the page.