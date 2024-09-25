How to live stream the 2024 Bathurst 1000 with a VPN
Unblock streaming services on restricted Wi-Fi networks with ExpressVPN and watch the Bathurst 1000 on your terms.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches your chosen broadcaster. For example, Australian viewers should connect to a server in Australia to watch the Bathurst 1000 live stream for free on 7plus.
- Log in to your streaming account and enjoy the race!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why you need a VPN to stream the Bathurst 1000
If you’re connected to a local network that blocks streaming services, for example at school or work, a VPN offers an easy workaround. VPN encryption prevents your network from detecting what you’re accessing. This allows you to stream the Bathurst 1000 without restrictions from anywhere.
A VPN also helps you avoid activity-based ISP throttling, which occurs when your provider detects high-bandwidth activities like streaming and slows down your connection to conserve resources. With a VPN, you can hide your activity from your ISP, regain your usual internet speeds, and stream smoothly without interference.
The best VPN for streaming the Bathurst 1000
ExpressVPN is the top choice for streaming the Bathurst 1000 due to its next-gen 10-Gbps servers, which deliver lightning-fast speeds for streaming live sports, ensuring no lag or buffering during the race. With servers in 105 countries, including multiple locations in Australia and New Zealand, you’ll always be able to find one in the location you need.
Another thing that sets ExpressVPN apart is its proprietary Lightway protocol, which offers high-level security without sacrificing speed—perfect for watching the Great Race. Our VPN apps for major streaming devices are easy to set up and use, even for VPN beginners. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Where to watch the Bathurst 1000 for free
Australia
7plus
The Seven Network has free coverage of the Bathurst on channel 7 and streaming on 7plus. It starts with the practice laps, qualifying, and top 10 shootout from Thursday to Saturday, and every lap of the main event on Sunday, including the celebration from victory lane.
You need an Australian postcode (i.e. 5001, 5015, or 5048) to create a free 7plus account. Australians traveling abroad can connect to an ExpressVPN server in Australia and stream the race without any error messages.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
How to live stream the Bathurst 1000 with free trials
Australia
Kayo Sports
Aussie Supercars fans can stream the Bathurst 1000 live and on-demand on Kayo Sports. The Foxtel-owned streaming platform has a 14-day free trial, which is perfect if you just want to test it over the race weekend. You need an Australian credit card to subscribe.
Other ways to watch the Bathurst 1000
Australia
Foxtel
Foxtel has comprehensive coverage of the Bathurst 1000, starting with the practice laps on Thursday. You can stream the Great Race with a subscription to Foxtel Now with the Sports HD pack add-on.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
New Zealand
Sky Sports
Sky Sports is where to watch the Bathurst 1000 for Kiwis. You don’t need a cable account to watch the race, as it’s also streaming live and on demand on Sky Sport Now, a standalone subscription-based platform. You need a New Zealand payment method to create your account.
Don’t miss the race due to local network restrictions—connect to a VPN server in New Zealand and enjoy every moment live.
Global (excluding Australia and New Zealand)
SuperView
SuperView is the official streaming platform of the Repco Supercars Championship. It has uninterrupted, ad-free streams of every practice, qualifier, and race of the series. You can pause and rewind live action to ensure that you don’t miss a second of the Bathurst 1000 live stream. The platform offers monthly and annual plans.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
YouTube
The Repco Superscar YouTube channel has a subscription-based option that gives you access to all the races in the series, including a Bathurst 1000 live stream and other behind the scenes video content. The channel is not available in Australia or New Zealand.
How to listen to the Bathurst 1000
SEN and the SEN app
Aussie race fans can listen to the Bathurst 1000 on SEN and the SEN app. Matt White returns as the voice of SEN Supercars, along with former racer James Moffat.
2024 Bathurst 1000 schedule
|Event
|Date and time
|Practice 1 (All drivers)
|October 10: 1:20 p.m. local time / 11:50 p.m. ET (October 9) / 3:20 a.m. GMT
|Practice 2 (Co-drivers)
|October 10: 4:55 p.m. local time / 2:55 a.m. ET / 6:55 a.m. GMT
|Practice 3 (All drivers)
|October 11: 10:05 a.m.. local time / 8:05 p.m. ET (October 10) / 12:05 a.m. GMT
|Practice 4 (All drivers)
|October 11: 1:05 p.m. local time / 11:05 p.m. ET (October 10) / 3:35 a.m. GMT
|Supercars Qualifying
|October 11: 4:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 a.m. GMT
|Practice 5 (Co-drivers)
|October 12: 10:05 a.m. local time / 8:05 p.m. ET (October 11) / 12:05 a.m. GMT
|Practice 6 (All drivers)
|October 12: 1:05 p.m. local time / 11:05 p.m. ET (October 11) / 3:05 a.m. GMT
|Supercars Top Ten Shootout
|October 12: 5:50 p.m. local time / 3:50 a.m. ET / 7:50 a.m. GMT
|Supercars Warm-Up
|October 13: 8:15 a.m. local time / 6:15 p.m. ET (October 12) / 10:15 a.m. GMT
|Race
|October 13: 11:30 a.m. local time / 9:30 p.m. ET (October 12) / 1:30 a.m. GMT
Where is the 2024 Bathurst 1000 held?
The 2024 Bathurst 1000 will be held at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia. This annual endurance race is a key event in the Supercars Championship and takes place on the iconic 6.2 km track known for its challenging layout.
Recent Bathurst 1000 winners
|Race
|Winner
|2014
|Chaz Mostert/Paul Morris
|2015
|Craig Lowndes/Steven Richards
|2016
|Will Davidson/Jonathon Webb
|2017
|David Reynolds/Luke Youlden
|2018
|Craig Lowndes/Steven Richards
|2019
|Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Premat
|2020
|Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander
|2021
|Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth
|2022
|Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander
|2023
|Shane van Gisbergen/Richie Stanaway
|2024
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About Bathurst 1000 Live Streams
Can I use a VPN to watch Supercars Championship races from another country?
Some users may watch Supercars Championship races by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Where can I watch the Bathurst 1000 in the UK?
You can stream the Bathurst 1000 in the UK with a subscription to SuperView or the Repco Supercars YouTube channel. Both platforms provide live and on-demand coverage of the race.
What TV channel is Bathurst 1000 on?
In Australia, the Bathurst 1000 is broadcast on Channel 7 and in New Zealand it’s on Sky Sports. In nearly every other country, you can stream the practice laps and race on SuperView or via the Repco Supercars YouTube channel.
Where can I watch Bathurst 1000 for free?
In Australia, you can watch the Bathurst 1000 for free on Channel 7 and its streaming service 7plus.
Is Bathurst on Channel 7?
Yes, Channel 7 in Australia broadcasts the Bathurst 1000, and you can also stream it live on its 7plus platform.
What time does the Bathurst 1000 race start?
The Bathurst 1000 starts at 11:30 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, October 13, 2024.
How many hours does Bathurst 1000 go for?
The Bathurst 1000 usually runs for about 6 to 7 hours, depending on race conditions and interruptions.
What is the top speed of the Bathurst 1000 cars?
The top speed of Bathurst 1000 cars can reach up to 300 km/h (186 mph) on Mount Panorama’s Conrod Straight.
How many laps are in the Bathurst 1000?
The Bathurst 1000 consists of 161 laps around the Mount Panorama Circuit, covering a total distance of 1000 kilometers.