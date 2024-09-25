How to live stream the 2024 Bathurst 1000 with a VPN

Unblock streaming services on restricted Wi-Fi networks with ExpressVPN and watch the Bathurst 1000 on your terms.

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the VPN server location that matches your chosen broadcaster. For example, Australian viewers should connect to a server in Australia to watch the Bathurst 1000 live stream for free on 7plus. Log in to your streaming account and enjoy the race!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream the Bathurst 1000

If you’re connected to a local network that blocks streaming services, for example at school or work, a VPN offers an easy workaround. VPN encryption prevents your network from detecting what you’re accessing. This allows you to stream the Bathurst 1000 without restrictions from anywhere.

A VPN also helps you avoid activity-based ISP throttling, which occurs when your provider detects high-bandwidth activities like streaming and slows down your connection to conserve resources. With a VPN, you can hide your activity from your ISP, regain your usual internet speeds, and stream smoothly without interference.

The best VPN for streaming the Bathurst 1000

ExpressVPN is the top choice for streaming the Bathurst 1000 due to its next-gen 10-Gbps servers, which deliver lightning-fast speeds for streaming live sports, ensuring no lag or buffering during the race. With servers in 105 countries, including multiple locations in Australia and New Zealand, you’ll always be able to find one in the location you need.

Another thing that sets ExpressVPN apart is its proprietary Lightway protocol, which offers high-level security without sacrificing speed—perfect for watching the Great Race. Our VPN apps for major streaming devices are easy to set up and use, even for VPN beginners. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Where to watch the Bathurst 1000 for free

Australia

7plus

The Seven Network has free coverage of the Bathurst on channel 7 and streaming on 7plus. It starts with the practice laps, qualifying, and top 10 shootout from Thursday to Saturday, and every lap of the main event on Sunday, including the celebration from victory lane.

You need an Australian postcode (i.e. 5001, 5015, or 5048) to create a free 7plus account. Australians traveling abroad can connect to an ExpressVPN server in Australia and stream the race without any error messages.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to live stream the Bathurst 1000 with free trials

Australia

Kayo Sports

Aussie Supercars fans can stream the Bathurst 1000 live and on-demand on Kayo Sports. The Foxtel-owned streaming platform has a 14-day free trial, which is perfect if you just want to test it over the race weekend. You need an Australian credit card to subscribe.

Other ways to watch the Bathurst 1000

Australia

Foxtel

Foxtel has comprehensive coverage of the Bathurst 1000, starting with the practice laps on Thursday. You can stream the Great Race with a subscription to Foxtel Now with the Sports HD pack add-on.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

New Zealand

Sky Sports

Sky Sports is where to watch the Bathurst 1000 for Kiwis. You don’t need a cable account to watch the race, as it’s also streaming live and on demand on Sky Sport Now, a standalone subscription-based platform. You need a New Zealand payment method to create your account.

Don’t miss the race due to local network restrictions—connect to a VPN server in New Zealand and enjoy every moment live.

Global (excluding Australia and New Zealand)

SuperView

SuperView is the official streaming platform of the Repco Supercars Championship. It has uninterrupted, ad-free streams of every practice, qualifier, and race of the series. You can pause and rewind live action to ensure that you don’t miss a second of the Bathurst 1000 live stream. The platform offers monthly and annual plans.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

YouTube

The Repco Superscar YouTube channel has a subscription-based option that gives you access to all the races in the series, including a Bathurst 1000 live stream and other behind the scenes video content. The channel is not available in Australia or New Zealand.

How to listen to the Bathurst 1000

SEN and the SEN app

Aussie race fans can listen to the Bathurst 1000 on SEN and the SEN app. Matt White returns as the voice of SEN Supercars, along with former racer James Moffat.

2024 Bathurst 1000 schedule

Event Date and time Practice 1 (All drivers) October 10: 1:20 p.m. local time / 11:50 p.m. ET (October 9) / 3:20 a.m. GMT Practice 2 (Co-drivers) October 10: 4:55 p.m. local time / 2:55 a.m. ET / 6:55 a.m. GMT Practice 3 (All drivers) October 11: 10:05 a.m.. local time / 8:05 p.m. ET (October 10) / 12:05 a.m. GMT Practice 4 (All drivers) October 11: 1:05 p.m. local time / 11:05 p.m. ET (October 10) / 3:35 a.m. GMT Supercars Qualifying October 11: 4:15 p.m. local time / 2:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 a.m. GMT Practice 5 (Co-drivers) October 12: 10:05 a.m. local time / 8:05 p.m. ET (October 11) / 12:05 a.m. GMT Practice 6 (All drivers) October 12: 1:05 p.m. local time / 11:05 p.m. ET (October 11) / 3:05 a.m. GMT Supercars Top Ten Shootout October 12: 5:50 p.m. local time / 3:50 a.m. ET / 7:50 a.m. GMT Supercars Warm-Up October 13: 8:15 a.m. local time / 6:15 p.m. ET (October 12) / 10:15 a.m. GMT Race October 13: 11:30 a.m. local time / 9:30 p.m. ET (October 12) / 1:30 a.m. GMT

Where is the 2024 Bathurst 1000 held?

The 2024 Bathurst 1000 will be held at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia. This annual endurance race is a key event in the Supercars Championship and takes place on the iconic 6.2 km track known for its challenging layout.

Recent Bathurst 1000 winners

Race Winner 2014 Chaz Mostert/Paul Morris 2015 Craig Lowndes/Steven Richards 2016 Will Davidson/Jonathon Webb 2017 David Reynolds/Luke Youlden 2018 Craig Lowndes/Steven Richards 2019 Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Premat 2020 Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander 2021 Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth 2022 Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander 2023 Shane van Gisbergen/Richie Stanaway 2024 Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood

