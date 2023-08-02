The 2023 NFL season has no shortage of intrigue, from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ title defense to Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and the young but tested Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookies such as Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, Texans pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson look to make their presence felt early and help their teams finally return to the postseason.

The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 3, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The regular season starts Thursday, September 7, when Mahomes and the Lions host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

Even if you can’t make it to the stadium to cheer on your favorite players, you can watch the entire 2023 NFL season securely with ExpressVPN!

Preseason Thu, Aug 10, 2023 – Sun, Aug 27, 2023 Regular season: Thurs, Sept. 7, 2023 – Sun, Jan. 7, 2023 Playoff Sat, Jan. 13 – Sun, Jan. 28 2024 NFL Super Bowl Feb 11, 2024 Streaming services NFL Game Pass International, YouTube TV, Fubo, Prime Video, Peacock

How to watch 2023 NFL preseason games in your country

From the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game through Saturday night clashes, you can stream every 2023 NFL preseason game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a U.S. server location . Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as the NFL Network or ESPN, and find the game you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online in 2023?

If you want to properly enjoy the 2023 NFL season, you’ll need to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the 2023-24 NFL preseason online

Every NFL team plays 17 regular-season games, with a select few (seven in each league) advancing to the postseason. If you’re looking for ways to safely and securely stream all of your team’s games, ExpressVPN has you covered!

DAZN

Price: Varies

Country: Worldwide (outside of U.S. and China)

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is your best option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season, but note the NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Also remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. The zip code is crucial, as it will determine which local networks you get. For example, entering a 10549 zip code will give you New York channels, ensuring you’ll get to watch every Jets or Giants game airing on CBS or Fox. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Football fans looking for another way to catch games should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. As of August 2022, Fubo offers every channel that airs NFL games, including the nationally-televised showdowns on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. As with other services, games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. We suggest checking out 506sports.com each week to learn which games will air in your area. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

NFL streaming options for select games

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. Football fans can watch two live games for free each week on 7plus, one from the “early window” (the games that kick off at 1 p.m. ET) and one in the “late window” (kickoffs occur between 4:05-4:25 p.m. ET). During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Price: Free

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand and you can always catch the action, no matter where you are. Enjoy the free football!

Watch My5 With a VPN

Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

Paramount Plus streams NFL games airing on CBS, including playoff games and Super Bowl 58; Paramount Plus Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of the Dallas Cowboys–Washington Commanders showdown on Thanksgiving Day. For all other games, you need to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the New Orleans and Tennessee markets can watch the Saints-Titans game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Baltimore will instead get the Ravens-Texans game that day.

Get ExpressVPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream With Sling

NFL preseason Week 1 schedule

Those looking at the games below expecting to see Aaron Rodgers, Ja’Marr Chase, and Patrick Mahomes should instead prepare to watch Tim Boyle, Mac Hippenhammer (yes, he is a real player), and Chris Oladokun. At least the first full week of the 2023 NFL preseason could include the potential debuts of rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young (Panthers) and CJ Stroud (Texans). You can find the full Week 1 preseason schedule here.

Game Date and time TV New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Thursday, August 10, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL+ Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL+ Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL+ Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns Friday, August 11, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST NFL+ Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos Friday, August 11, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts Saturday, August 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL+ Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Saturday, August 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets Saturday, August 12, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, August 12, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST NFL+ Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Saturday, August 12, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, August 13, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, August 13, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+

Price: 15 USD/month

Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets can watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, a Giants fan living in Manhattan can watch the Giants-49ers showdown through a local affiliate (channel varies depending on the market) in Week 3. However, a Giants fan living in Pella, Iowa, would need to watch through Prime. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week.

Note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions) and Week 12 (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, who will play on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC and Peacock. Instead, Prime Video will air a Black Friday showdown between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24, for free.

You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions+ Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Thursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants Thursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Thursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Thursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Thursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers* Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Thursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Thursday, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Thursday, Dec. 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT

*denotes game will air on NBC/Peacock and is not considered a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

How to watch NFL games on Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Football fans can watch Sunday Night Football games, occasional Thursday night games, and select playoff games on NBC or Peacock Premium, which costs 5 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allen‘s Bills and Justin Herbert‘s Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock.

The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.

You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys* Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants* Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins* Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears* Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals* Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets* Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings* Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers* Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs* Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles* Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens* Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMT NBC, Peacock Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills Saturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT Peacock Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers* Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17) Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock

*denotes game can be flexed

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.

The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.

You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.

Game Date and time Network New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Monday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST ESPN Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ABC Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Monday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers Monday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST ESPN Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Monday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens* Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions* Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point) Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT ESPN+ TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point) Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ESPN

Watch ESPN With a VPN

More NFL Game Pass Information

The international version of NFL Game Pass has moved to DAZN for the 2023 season. Here is everything you need to know ahead of kickoff:

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Which devices can I watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on?

You can watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on pretty much every device imaginable, including but not limited to computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can find the full list here, and know that ExpressVPN is available on the bulk of those devices!

Stream DAZN With a VPN

2023 NFL preseason schedule

The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 5, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. You can find the full preseason schedule here, and the complete schedule of nationally televised games below.

Game Date and time Network Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Game in Canton, Ohio, for Pro Football Hall of Fame Game) Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NBC Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens Monday, August 21, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST ESPN Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST Prime Video Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions Friday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST CBS New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST Fox

How to watch the 2023 NFL international games

The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season.

You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars-Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.

Game Venue Date and time Network Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Wembley Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET ESPN+ Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K. Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +900 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1400 New York Jets +1600 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Detroit Lions +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 Miami Dolphins +2500 Cleveland Browns +2800 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.