Home Stream Sports NFL How to Watch NFL

Live stream the 2023 NFL preseason online without cable

Updated: August 10, 2023

Catch every NFL game in blazing-fast HD with ExpressVPN!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

The 2023 NFL season has no shortage of intrigue, from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ title defense to Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and the young but tested Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookies such as Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, Texans pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson look to make their presence felt early and help their teams finally return to the postseason.

The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 3, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The regular season starts Thursday, September 7, when Mahomes and the Lions host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

Even if you can’t make it to the stadium to cheer on your favorite players, you can watch the entire 2023 NFL season securely with ExpressVPN! 

  
PreseasonThu, Aug 10, 2023 – Sun, Aug 27, 2023
Regular season:Thurs, Sept. 7, 2023 – Sun, Jan. 7, 2023
PlayoffSat, Jan. 13 – Sun, Jan. 28 2024
NFL Super BowlFeb 11, 2024
Streaming servicesNFL Game Pass International, YouTube TV, Fubo, Prime Video, Peacock

How to watch 2023 NFL preseason games in your country

From the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game through Saturday night clashes, you can stream every 2023 NFL preseason game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a U.S. server location.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as the NFL Network or ESPN, and find the game you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online in 2023?

If you want to properly enjoy the 2023 NFL season, you’ll need to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

  • High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
  • Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)
  • 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
  • Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs 
  • Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
  • The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
  • Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
  • Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the 2023-24 NFL preseason online

Every NFL team plays 17 regular-season games, with a select few (seven in each league) advancing to the postseason. If you’re looking for ways to safely and securely stream all of your team’s games, ExpressVPN has you covered! 

DAZN

Price: Varies

Country: Worldwide (outside of U.S. and China)

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is your best option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season, but note the NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Also remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen. 

Stream DAZN With a VPN

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. The zip code is crucial, as it will determine which local networks you get. For example, entering a 10549 zip code will give you New York channels, ensuring you’ll get to watch every Jets or Giants game airing on CBS or Fox. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Football fans looking for another way to catch games should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. As of August 2022, Fubo offers every channel that airs NFL games, including the nationally-televised showdowns on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday. 

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. As with other services, games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. We suggest checking out 506sports.com each week to learn which games will air in your area. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

NFL streaming options for select games

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. Football fans can watch two live games for free each week on 7plus, one from the “early window” (the games that kick off at 1 p.m. ET) and one in the “late window” (kickoffs occur between 4:05-4:25 p.m. ET). During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Price: Free

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand and you can always catch the action, no matter where you are. Enjoy the free football!

Watch My5 With a VPN

Paramount+

Price: 5 USD/month

Channels: CBS

Paramount Plus streams NFL games airing on CBS, including playoff games and Super Bowl 58; Paramount Plus Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of the Dallas CowboysWashington Commanders showdown on Thanksgiving Day. For all other games,  you need to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the New Orleans and Tennessee markets can watch the Saints-Titans game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Baltimore will instead get the Ravens-Texans game that day.

Get ExpressVPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to Stream With Sling

NFL preseason Week 1 schedule

Those looking at the games below expecting to see Aaron Rodgers, Ja’Marr Chase, and Patrick Mahomes should instead prepare to watch Tim Boyle, Mac Hippenhammer (yes, he is a real player), and Chris Oladokun. At least the first full week of the 2023 NFL preseason could include the potential debuts of rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young (Panthers) and CJ Stroud (Texans). You can find the full Week 1 preseason schedule here. 

GameDate and timeTV
New England Patriots vs. Houston TexansThursday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota VikingsThursday, August 10, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Detroit Lions vs. New York GiantsFriday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BSTNFL+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh SteelersFriday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BSTNFL+
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay PackersFriday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta FalconsFriday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BSTNFL+
Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland BrownsFriday, August 11, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTNFL+
Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver BroncosFriday, August 11, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis ColtsSaturday, August 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BSTNFL+
Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee TitansSaturday, August 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Carolina Panthers vs. New York JetsSaturday, August 12, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville JaguarsSaturday, August 12, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BSTNFL+
Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia EaglesSaturday, August 12, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles ChargersSaturday, August 12, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City ChiefsSunday, August 13, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ersSunday, August 13, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BSTNFL Network, NFL+

How to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

Price: 15 USD/month

Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets can watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, a Giants fan living in Manhattan can watch the Giants-49ers showdown through a local affiliate (channel varies depending on the market) in Week 3. However, a Giants fan living in Pella, Iowa, would need to watch through Prime. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week.

Note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions) and Week 12 (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, who will play on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC and Peacock. Instead, Prime Video will air a Black Friday showdown between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24, for free.

You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and time
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions+Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota VikingsThursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
San Francisco 49ers vs. New York GiantsThursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit LionsThursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago BearsThursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver BroncosThursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville JaguarsThursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersThursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee TitansThursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Chicago Bears vs. Carolina PanthersThursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati BengalsThursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
New York Jets vs. Miami DolphinsFriday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas CowboysThursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England PatriotsThursday, Dec. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles ChargersThursday, Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans SaintsThursday, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
Cleveland Browns vs. New York JetsThursday, Dec. 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT

*denotes game will air on NBC/Peacock and is not considered a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

How to watch NFL games on Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month

Football fans can watch Sunday Night Football games, occasional Thursday night games, and select playoff games on NBC or Peacock Premium, which costs 5 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allens Bills and Justin Herberts Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock. 

The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.

You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit LionsThursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
New York Giants vs. Dallas CowboysSunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
New England Patriots vs. Miami DolphinsSunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh SteelersSunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
New York Jets vs. Kansas City ChiefsSunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys*Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants*Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins*Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BSTNBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears*Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals*Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets*Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings*Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens*Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs*Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles*Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens*Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati BengalsSaturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo BillsSaturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTPeacock
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers*Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock
TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17)Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMTNBC, Peacock

*denotes game can be flexed

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch Monday Night Football in 2023

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.

The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.

You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
New York Jets vs. Buffalo BillsMonday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN, ABC, ESPN 2
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans SaintsMonday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland BrownsMonday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTABC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia EaglesMonday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTABC
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles RamsMonday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
New York Giants vs. Seattle SeahawksMonday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay PackersMonday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas CowboysMonday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ersMonday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BSTESPN
Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas RaidersMonday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles ChargersMonday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
Buffalo Bills vs. Denver BroncosMonday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia EaglesMonday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC, ESPN
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago BearsMonday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati BengalsMonday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee TitansMonday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
New York Giants vs. Green Bay PackersMonday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC
New England Patriots vs. Kansas City ChiefsMonday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN
San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions*Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTABC, ESPN
TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMTESPN+
TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMTESPN

Watch ESPN With a VPN

More NFL Game Pass Information

The international version of NFL Game Pass has moved to DAZN for the 2023 season. Here is everything you need to know ahead of kickoff:

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV. 

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription. 

Which devices can I watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on?

You can watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on pretty much every device imaginable, including but not limited to computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can find the full list here, and know that ExpressVPN is available on the bulk of those devices! 

Stream DAZN With a VPN

2023 NFL preseason schedule

The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 5, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. You can find the full preseason schedule here, and the complete schedule of nationally televised games below.

GameDate and timeNetwork
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Game in Canton, Ohio, for Pro Football Hall of Fame Game)Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTNBC
Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore RavensMonday, August 21, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTESPN
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis ColtsThursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTPrime Video
Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit LionsFriday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTCBS
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston TexansSaturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTFox

How to watch the 2023 NFL international games

The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season. 

You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars-Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.

GameVenueDate and timeNetwork
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta FalconsWembley Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETESPN+
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville JaguarsTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore RavensTottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami DolphinsFrankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, GermanySunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network
New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis ColtsFrankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, GermanySunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ETNFL Network

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

TeamOdds
Kansas City Chiefs+600
Philadelphia Eagles+800
Buffalo Bills+900
Cincinnati Bengals+1000
San Francisco 49ers+1000
Dallas Cowboys+1400
New York Jets+1600
Baltimore Ravens+1800
Detroit Lions+2200
Los Angeles Chargers+2200
Miami Dolphins+2500
Cleveland Browns+2800
Jacksonville Jaguars+2800
Minnesota Vikings+3500
Seattle Seahawks+3500
Green Bay Packers+4000
New Orleans Saints+4000

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for NFL live streams

Can I stream the NFL outside the United States?
Can I stream football on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream football on my TV with a VPN?
Does ExpressVPN come with an NFL Game Pass or NFL+ account?
What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!