The 2023 NFL season has no shortage of intrigue, from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ title defense to Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and the young but tested Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookies such as Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, Texans pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., and Falcons running back Bijan Robinson look to make their presence felt early and help their teams finally return to the postseason.
The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 3, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The regular season starts Thursday, September 7, when Mahomes and the Lions host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.
|Preseason
|Thu, Aug 10, 2023 – Sun, Aug 27, 2023
|Regular season:
|Thurs, Sept. 7, 2023 – Sun, Jan. 7, 2023
|Playoff
|Sat, Jan. 13 – Sun, Jan. 28 2024
|NFL Super Bowl
|Feb 11, 2024
|Streaming services
|NFL Game Pass International, YouTube TV, Fubo, Prime Video, Peacock
How to watch 2023 NFL preseason games in your country
Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online in 2023?
Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023
Where to watch the 2023-24 NFL preseason online
Every NFL team plays 17 regular-season games, with a select few (seven in each league) advancing to the postseason. If you’re looking for ways to safely and securely stream all of your team’s games, ExpressVPN has you covered!
DAZN
Price: Varies
Country: Worldwide (outside of U.S. and China)
If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is your best option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season, but note the NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Also remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. The zip code is crucial, as it will determine which local networks you get. For example, entering a 10549 zip code will give you New York channels, ensuring you’ll get to watch every Jets or Giants game airing on CBS or Fox. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
Country: U.S.
Football fans looking for another way to catch games should check out Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. As of August 2022, Fubo offers every channel that airs NFL games, including the nationally-televised showdowns on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial football every Sunday.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
Country: U.S.
Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live NFL games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. As with other services, games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. We suggest checking out 506sports.com each week to learn which games will air in your area. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
NFL streaming options for select games
7plus
Country: Australia
Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. Football fans can watch two live games for free each week on 7plus, one from the “early window” (the games that kick off at 1 p.m. ET) and one in the “late window” (kickoffs occur between 4:05-4:25 p.m. ET). During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!
Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.
My5
Price: Free
Country: U.K.
Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand and you can always catch the action, no matter where you are. Enjoy the free football!
Paramount+
Price: 5 USD/month
Channels: CBS
Paramount Plus streams NFL games airing on CBS, including playoff games and Super Bowl 58; Paramount Plus Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of the Dallas Cowboys–Washington Commanders showdown on Thanksgiving Day. For all other games, you need to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the New Orleans and Tennessee markets can watch the Saints-Titans game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Baltimore will instead get the Ravens-Texans game that day.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC
Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
NFL preseason Week 1 schedule
Those looking at the games below expecting to see Aaron Rodgers, Ja’Marr Chase, and Patrick Mahomes should instead prepare to watch Tim Boyle, Mac Hippenhammer (yes, he is a real player), and Chris Oladokun. At least the first full week of the 2023 NFL preseason could include the potential debuts of rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young (Panthers) and CJ Stroud (Texans). You can find the full Week 1 preseason schedule here.
|Game
|Date and time
|TV
|New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans
|Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Thursday, August 10, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants
|Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL+
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL+
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers
|Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons
|Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL+
|Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns
|Friday, August 11, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST
|NFL+
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos
|Friday, August 11, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Saturday, August 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL+
|Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans
|Saturday, August 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets
|Saturday, August 12, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Saturday, August 12, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST
|NFL+
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Saturday, August 12, 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Sunday, August 13, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Sunday, August 13, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
|NFL Network, NFL+
How to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
Price: 15 USD/month
Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2023 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets can watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, a Giants fan living in Manhattan can watch the Giants-49ers showdown through a local affiliate (channel varies depending on the market) in Week 3. However, a Giants fan living in Pella, Iowa, would need to watch through Prime. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week.
Note that Thursday night games in Week 1 (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions) and Week 12 (San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, who will play on Thanksgiving) will air on NBC and Peacock. Instead, Prime Video will air a Black Friday showdown between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24, for free.
You can find the entire Thursday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions+
|Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Thursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants
|Thursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears
|Thursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
|Thursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Thursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Thursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans
|Thursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers
|Thursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Thursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*
|Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
|Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Thursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
|Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Thursday, Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints
|Thursday, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
|Thursday, Dec. 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
*denotes game will air on NBC/Peacock and is not considered a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game.
How to watch NFL games on Peacock
Price: 5 USD/month
Football fans can watch Sunday Night Football games, occasional Thursday night games, and select playoff games on NBC or Peacock Premium, which costs 5 USD/month. Please note that the Week 16 showdown between Josh Allen‘s Bills and Justin Herbert‘s Chargers will exclusively air on Peacock.
The NFL can flex Sunday Night Football games twice between Weeks 5-10 and freely during Weeks 11-17. However, the aforementioned Week 16 Bills-Chargers game is currently ineligible to be flexed.
You can find the entire Sunday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions
|Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Sunday, September 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
|Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sunday, September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Sunday, October 1, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys*
|Sunday, October 8, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants*
|Sunday, October 15,8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins*
|Sunday, October 22, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears*
|Sunday, October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals*
|Sunday, November 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets*
|Sunday, November 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings*
|Sunday, November 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers*
|Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Sunday, November 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs*
|Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles*
|Sunday, December 10, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Sunday, December 17, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Saturday, December 23, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:40 p.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills
|Saturday, December 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT
|Peacock
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers*
|Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined in Week 17)
|Sunday, January 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT
|NBC, Peacock
*denotes game can be flexed
How to watch Monday Night Football in 2023
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman return for their second season calling Monday Night Football on ESPN in 2023. Additionally, Peyton and Eli Manning will once again call select games on their Manningcast alternative broadcast on ESPN2; a full schedule will be released later this year. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream traditional Monday Night Football broadcasts on ESPN+.
The NFL can now flex Monday Night Football games held between Weeks 12-17.
You can find the entire Monday Night Football schedule below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
|Monday, September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2
|Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
|Monday, September 18, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
|Monday, September 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ABC
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ABC
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Monday, September 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Monday, October 2, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers
|Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Monday, October 16, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Monday, October 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Monday, October 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Monday, November 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos
|Monday, November 13, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Monday, November 20, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN
|Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
|Monday, November 27, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans
|Monday, December 4, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers
|Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC
|New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Monday, December 18, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Monday, December 25, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions*
|Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ABC, ESPN
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)
|Saturday, January 6, 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT
|ESPN+
|TBD vs. TBD (will be determined at a later point)
|Saturday, January 6, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT
|ESPN
More NFL Game Pass Information
The international version of NFL Game Pass has moved to DAZN for the 2023 season. Here is everything you need to know ahead of kickoff:
Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?
The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.
How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?
The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?
Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.
Which devices can I watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on?
You can watch the international version of NFL Game Pass on pretty much every device imaginable, including but not limited to computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can find the full list here, and know that ExpressVPN is available on the bulk of those devices!
2023 NFL preseason schedule
The 2023 NFL preseason officially begins Thursday, August 5, when the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. You can find the full preseason schedule here, and the complete schedule of nationally televised games below.
|Game
|Date and time
|Network
|Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Game in Canton, Ohio, for Pro Football Hall of Fame Game)
|Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|NBC
|Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Monday, August 21, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|ESPN
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|Prime Video
|Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
|Friday, August 25, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans
|Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
|Fox
How to watch the 2023 NFL international games
The NFL is slated to play five international games in 2023, three in England and two in Germany. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, and Josh Allen are among the marquee names who (barring injury) will make their international debuts this season.
You can find the entire schedule below. Note that each game, including the Jaguars-Falcons clash on ESPN+, will be available in local TV markets.
|Game
|Venue
|Date and time
|Network
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
|Wembley Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 1, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|ESPN+
|Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 8, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
|Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.
|Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
|Sunday, November 5, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
|New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
|Sunday, November 12, 3:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET
|NFL Network
Super Bowl 58 odds
Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as NFL champions? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|Odds
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+600
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+800
|Buffalo Bills
|+900
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+1000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1400
|New York Jets
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+1800
|Detroit Lions
|+2200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2200
|Miami Dolphins
|+2500
|Cleveland Browns
|+2800
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2800
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+3500
|Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
