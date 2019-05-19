How to stream sports live with a VPN
Stream any sport in 3 steps
A VPN should be in every fan’s streaming lineup. By connecting to a VPN, you can beat ISP throttling, dribble around blackouts, and watch with enhanced speeds and privacy no matter where you are in the world—even on public Wi-Fi. Here’s how:
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app on your device
Connect to a server location where your sport is currently available
Select a streaming service and tune it to watch your sport from anywhere!
How a VPN helps sports fans
Wherever you are, a VPN is essential for sports streaming.
If you’re traveling, whether overseas or just to a different TV market, connect to a VPN to retain access to your favorite sports channels. ExpressVPN sends your traffic through a private and encrypted tunnel, allowing you to watch with blazing speeds and keeping your data safe from prying eyes while abroad.
If you’re watching at home, use a VPN to bypass ISP throttling. ExpressVPN anonymizes your internet traffic, so your ISP can’t identify and slow down your streams.
Whether you’re looking to stream football, tennis, boxing, or any other event, you can catch every second of the action with a VPN. Score!