The world’s top 16 nations converge in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 from October 16–November 13, 2022. Hosts Australia hopes to become the first team ever to retain the T20 World Cup trophy, while 2010 champions England and 2016 champions West Indies will be sure to push them all the way. Other strong sides include two-time winners Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka. Read on to learn how to securely watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams with a VPN.
How to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a VPN from your country
You can get live streaming of the T20 World Cup in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the free Australian broadcast, connect to a server in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, or Woolloomooloo. To watch Disney+ Hotstar India, connect to our secure India (via Singapore) server.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like 9Now (Australia), and find the match you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watch T20 World Cup live streams free on 9Now
Price: Free
Country: Australia
Australian broadcaster Nine will live stream every Australian game during the T20 World Cup 2022, as well as the semifinals and final. Watch free live streams on its 9Now online platform, just be sure to check the schedule to see when games are airing.
Live stream T20 World Cup cricket in India on Disney+ Hotstar
Price: Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month, ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year), Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)
Channel: Star Sports
Country: India
Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket—including broadcasts of the T20 World Cup. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, or information about the content offered check the Hotstar FAQ page.
Watch the T20 World Cup 2022 live on ESPN+
Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year
Country: United States
In the U.S., you can watch T20 World Cup live streams on ESPN+. Live stream the games across your devices with apps for Android and iOS. In addition, U.S. viewers who have the “Disney Bundle” with Hulu and ESPN can stream games within the Hulu app.
Stream T20 World Cup cricket on Sling and Willow TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Country: United States and Canada
In the U.S., Sling TV’s “World Sports” add-on package includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch T20 World Cup live streams. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. Score a seven-day free trial with Sling TV!
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Live stream the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sky Sport (UK)
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
Country: UK
Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 in the UK. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.
Live stream the T20 World Cup 2022 on NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports Cricket
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the T20 World Cup 2022 on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular T20I match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
Watch the T20 World Cup on Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month and up
Country: Australia
Kayo Sports will live stream the T20 World Cup 2022 online for viewers in Australia. The Australian broadcaster also offers a variety of cricket and other sports including AFL, NRL, and Formula 1. It offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to tune into specific games during the tournament.
Note: You will need a valid Australian credit/debit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Watch T20 World Cup live streams on Sky Sport Now
Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year
Country: New Zealand
Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching T20 World Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to tune in to part of the T20 World Cup.
Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise use PayPal.
Watch free highlights from the T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup social channels
Price: Free
Follow the action with in-match clips and highlights posted to the social channels of the ICC (Instagram and Facebook) and T20 World Cup (Instagram and Facebook).
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Country: UK
Highlights from the T20 World Cup will be available to stream online via the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
Listen on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra
Price: Free
Channel: BBC 5 Live Sports Extra
Follow the action on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra with live ball-by-ball commentary from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Where is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?
The T20 World Cup 2022 is being held in Australia.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule
|Date
|Match
|October 16, 2022
|Sri Lanka vs. Namibia
|UAE vs. Netherlands
|October 17, 2022
|West Indies vs. Scotland
|Zimbabwe vs. Ireland
|October 18, 2022
|Namibia vs. Netherlands
|Sri Lanka vs. UAE
|October 19, 2022
|Scotland vs. Ireland
|West Indies vs. Zimbabwe
|October 20, 2022
|Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands
|Namibia vs. UAE
|October 21, 2022
|West Indies vs. Ireland
|Scotland vs. Zimbabwe
|October 22, 2022
|Australia vs. New Zealand
|England vs. Afghanistan
|Australia vs. New Zealand (Super 12)
|England vs. Afghanistan (Super 12)
|October 23, 2022
|TBD vs TBD (Super 12)
|India vs. Pakistan (Super 12)
|October 24, 2022
|Bangladesh vs. TBD (Super 12)
|South Africa vs. TBD (Super 12)
|October 25, 2022
|Australia vs. TBD (Super 12)
|October 26, 2022
|England vs. TBD (Super 12)
|October 27, 2022
|New Zealand vs. Afghanistan (Super 12)
|South Africa vs. Bangladesh (Super 12)
|India vs. TBD (Super 12)
|Pakistan vs. TBD (Super 12)
|October 28, 2022
|Afghanistan vs. TBD (Super 12)
|England vs. Australia (Super 12)
|October 29, 2022
|New Zealand vs. TBD (Super 12)
|October 30, 2022
|Bangladesh vs. TBD (Super 12)
|Pakistan vs. TBD (Super 12)
|India vs. South Africa (Super 12)
|October 31, 2022
|Australia vs. TBD (Super 12)
|November 1, 2022
|Afghanistan vs. TBD (Super 12)
|England vs. New Zealand (Super 12)
|TBD vs. TBD (Super 12)
|India vs. Bangladesh (Super 12)
|November 3, 2022
|Pakistan vs. South Africa (Super 12)
|November 4
|New Zealand vs. TBD (Super 12)
|Australia vs. Afghanistan (Super 12)
|November 5, 2022
|England vs. TBD (Super 12)
|November 6, 2022
|South Africa vs. TBD (Super 12)
|Pakistan vs. Bangladesh (Super 12)
|India vs. TBD (Super 12)
|November 9, 2022
|Semifinals
|November 10, 2022
|Semifinals
|November 13, 2022
|Final
Full list of T20 World Cup fixtures.
List of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners
|Year
|Winner
|2007
|India
|2009
|Pakistan
|2010
|England
|2012
|West Indies
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|2016
|West Indies
|2021
|Australia
FAQ: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
How many teams are there in the T20 World Cup 2022?
There will be 16 nations competing at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Joining host Australia are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, West Indies, and Zimbabwe.
Who is the No. 1 ranked T20 team?
Currently, India is the top-ranked T20 international team in the world.
Which team has won the most T20 World Cup titles?
The West Indies is the most successful T20 World Cup side with two titles (2012, 2016).
Who has the most fifties in T20 cricket?
As of October 7, 2022, Virat Kohli (India) currently holds the record for the most fifties (34) in T20 internationals.
Has Pakistan won the T20 World Cup?
Yes, Pakistan won the T20 World Cup in 2009.
Who has hit the most sixes in T20?
Chris Gayle (West Indies) currently holds the record for most sixes hit (63) in T20 World Cup competitions (2007–2021), which he achieved in just 33 matches.