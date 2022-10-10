The world’s top 16 nations converge in Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 from October 16–November 13, 2022. Hosts Australia hopes to become the first team ever to retain the T20 World Cup trophy, while 2010 champions England and 2016 champions West Indies will be sure to push them all the way. Other strong sides include two-time winners Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka. Read on to learn how to securely watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams with a VPN.

How to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a VPN from your country

You can get live streaming of the T20 World Cup in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the free Australian broadcast, connect to a server in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, or Woolloomooloo. To watch Disney+ Hotstar India, connect to our secure India (via Singapore) server. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like 9Now (Australia), and find the match you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Watch T20 World Cup live streams free on 9Now

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Australian broadcaster Nine will live stream every Australian game during the T20 World Cup 2022, as well as the semifinals and final. Watch free live streams on its 9Now online platform, just be sure to check the schedule to see when games are airing.

Watch 9Now With a VPN

Live stream T20 World Cup cricket in India on Disney+ Hotstar

Price: Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month, ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year), Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Channel: Star Sports

Country: India

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket—including broadcasts of the T20 World Cup. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, or information about the content offered check the Hotstar FAQ page.

Watch Star Sports With a VPN

Watch the T20 World Cup 2022 live on ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month or 100 USD/year

Country: United States

In the U.S., you can watch T20 World Cup live streams on ESPN+. Live stream the games across your devices with apps for Android and iOS. In addition, U.S. viewers who have the “Disney Bundle” with Hulu and ESPN can stream games within the Hulu app.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Stream T20 World Cup cricket on Sling and Willow TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Country: United States and Canada

In the U.S., Sling TV’s “World Sports” add-on package includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch T20 World Cup live streams. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. Score a seven-day free trial with Sling TV!

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Live stream the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sky Sport (UK)

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

Country: UK

Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 in the UK. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Live stream the T20 World Cup 2022 on NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including the T20 World Cup 2022 on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular T20I match, you can opt for a day pass or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Watch the T20 World Cup on Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Country: Australia

Kayo Sports will live stream the T20 World Cup 2022 online for viewers in Australia. The Australian broadcaster also offers a variety of cricket and other sports including AFL, NRL, and Formula 1. It offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to tune into specific games during the tournament.

Note: You will need a valid Australian credit/debit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Watch T20 World Cup live streams on Sky Sport Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Country: New Zealand

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching T20 World Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs. There’s also a seven-day free trial for the monthly or annual passes if you only want to tune in to part of the T20 World Cup.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise use PayPal.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch free highlights from the T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup social channels

Price: Free

Follow the action with in-match clips and highlights posted to the social channels of the ICC (Instagram and Facebook) and T20 World Cup (Instagram and Facebook).

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: UK

Highlights from the T20 World Cup will be available to stream online via the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Listen on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Price: Free

Channel: BBC 5 Live Sports Extra

Follow the action on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra with live ball-by-ball commentary from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Get ExpressVPN

Apps to Watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

9Now

ESPN

Sling TV

Sky Sports (UK)

NOW

Kayo Sports

Sky Sports NOW (NZ)

Disney+ Hotstar

Where is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022?

The T20 World Cup 2022 is being held in Australia.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 schedule

Date Match October 16, 2022 Sri Lanka vs. Namibia UAE vs. Netherlands October 17, 2022 West Indies vs. Scotland Zimbabwe vs. Ireland October 18, 2022 Namibia vs. Netherlands Sri Lanka vs. UAE October 19, 2022 Scotland vs. Ireland West Indies vs. Zimbabwe October 20, 2022 Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands Namibia vs. UAE October 21, 2022 West Indies vs. Ireland Scotland vs. Zimbabwe October 22, 2022 Australia vs. New Zealand England vs. Afghanistan Australia vs. New Zealand (Super 12) England vs. Afghanistan (Super 12) October 23, 2022 TBD vs TBD (Super 12) India vs. Pakistan (Super 12) October 24, 2022 Bangladesh vs. TBD (Super 12) South Africa vs. TBD (Super 12) October 25, 2022 Australia vs. TBD (Super 12) October 26, 2022 England vs. TBD (Super 12) October 27, 2022 New Zealand vs. Afghanistan (Super 12) South Africa vs. Bangladesh (Super 12) India vs. TBD (Super 12) Pakistan vs. TBD (Super 12) October 28, 2022 Afghanistan vs. TBD (Super 12) England vs. Australia (Super 12) October 29, 2022 New Zealand vs. TBD (Super 12) October 30, 2022 Bangladesh vs. TBD (Super 12) Pakistan vs. TBD (Super 12) India vs. South Africa (Super 12) October 31, 2022 Australia vs. TBD (Super 12) November 1, 2022 Afghanistan vs. TBD (Super 12) England vs. New Zealand (Super 12) TBD vs. TBD (Super 12) India vs. Bangladesh (Super 12) November 3, 2022 Pakistan vs. South Africa (Super 12) November 4 New Zealand vs. TBD (Super 12) Australia vs. Afghanistan (Super 12) November 5, 2022 England vs. TBD (Super 12) November 6, 2022 South Africa vs. TBD (Super 12) Pakistan vs. Bangladesh (Super 12) India vs. TBD (Super 12) November 9, 2022 Semifinals November 10, 2022 Semifinals November 13, 2022 Final

Full list of T20 World Cup fixtures.

List of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners

Year Winner 2007 India 2009 Pakistan 2010 England 2012 West Indies 2014 Sri Lanka 2016 West Indies 2021 Australia

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.