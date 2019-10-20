Stream 2020 GP of Europe live on NBC

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC and NBCSN

NBC picked up broadcasting rights for MotoGP for this year. You can watch the races with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV Now.

To watch MotoGP races on NBC:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Sign up on the fuboTV (60 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu (55 USD/month), AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month), or Sling TV (30 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Tune in to the races!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android and iOS), the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS), or the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS).

Learn more about watching fuboTV, Hulu, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Watch MotoGP VideoPass live

Price: Varies

The official MotoGP VideoPass gives you access to every race. The annual VideoPass subscription offers a 24-hour free trial, while the monthly option has no free trial but gives you access to premium video content.

To watch MotoGP VideoPass:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location where MotoGP VideoPass is available. Select a package on the MotoGP website. Enjoy the action!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the MotoGP app on your Android or iOS device.

How to stream GP of Europe on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to the MotoGP races live on DAZN. You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., J9E 0X3, J9T 0J1). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or a (pre-paid) gift card. A 30-day free trial is available.

To watch MotoGP races on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Head to DAZN and sign up. Enjoy your stream!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Watch MotoGP live streams on Trans 7 Indonesia

Trans 7 is a national private television station in Indonesia, owned by the Trans Media group.

While Trans 7 is the official broadcaster for MotoGP races in Indonesia, server outages and the presence of bootleg streaming sites claiming to carry the Trans 7 broadcast mean Trans 7 is not the best way to reliably stream MotoGP races.

MotoGP fans (even those in Indonesia) are recommended to use other options. However, if you still want to watch Trans 7 but with added security and reliability:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Indonesia. Go to Trans 7. Watch the races.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch free highlights on Channel 5

Price: Free

BBC’s Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to the BBC MotoGP page. Enjoy the highlights!

2020 MotoGP calendar

Date Event Venue November 8, 2020 Gran Premio de Europa Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain November 15, 2020 Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain November 22, 2020 Grande Prémio MEO de Portugal Algarve International Circuit, Portugal

Who wins this year?

Marc Márquez is the defending MotoGP Champion and finished miles ahead of the chasing pack in 2019. The Spaniard’s eleven wins put him ahead of challengers Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Viñales, and Álex Rins combined.

Will we see a worthwhile challenger this year? Leave your comments below, and remember to tune in with your VPN!