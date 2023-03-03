The Tim Hortons Brier has arrived once again! The Canadian men’s curling championship begins Friday, March 3, 2023, and defending champion Brad Gushue and Manitoba’s Matt Dunstone (who has two bronze medals at Brier) will both be chasing the tankard in a field stacked with elite talent. Can Gushue defend the title in his 20th Brier? Alberta’s Kevin Koe and New Brunswick’s Scott Jones are other provincial champs to follow at the games. In Canada, you can follow all the action on TSN+ with recaps on CBC. Read on to learn all the ways to securely watch a curling tournament live stream in 2023 with a VPN!

How to watch a curling live stream with a VPN from your country

You can watch a curling live stream online—including the Tim Hortons Brier—with a VPN in a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch a Canadian broadcast, connect to a server in Canada Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the game you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.

Where to watch Tim Hortons Brier curling live streams online

CBC Sports

Price: Free

Country: Canada

CBC is one of Canada’s biggest broadcasters, and its online streaming service, CBC Gem, is a great way to stream on-demand news, entertainment, and lots of popular sports like curling and ice hockey. Check the schedule to see when you can watch curling games live. Fans can also catch up by tuning into That Curling Show, streaming weekly through the season with Six-time Scotties champion Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux breaking down all the action. CBC Gem has apps for smartphones and tablets if you want to watch on the go.

Stream on CBC

TSN+

Price: 8 CAD/day, 20 CAD/month, or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

Live stream several curling tournaments—including the Tim Hortons Brier—through TSN+, the online streaming platform of Canada’s TSN. Unfortunately, TSN does not offer a free trial. However, the service does allow users to purchase a one-day pass—useful if you just want to tune in to a certain game or the final. Check the broadcaster’s schedule to see when events are streaming live.

Note: You need a Canadian payment method to subscribe to TSN+.

Watch other curling live streams online

SRF

Price: Free

Country: Switzerland

Swiss public-service broadcaster SRF carries a range of free sports live streams—in addition to TV shows, documentaries, and films. You can find a range of winter sports to stream, including curling, ice hockey, and skiing. Note that broadcasts are in German.

Watch free curling highlights

World Curling YouTube channel

Price: Free

Catch up on the biggest games and tournament highlights videos on the official World Curling YouTube channel.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

2023 Tim Hortons Brier schedule

Date Match Friday, March 3, 7 p.m. ET Pool play Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m. ET Pool play Saturday, March 4, 7 p.m. ET Pool play Sunday, March 5, 9 a.m. ET Pool play Sunday, March 5, 2 p.m. ET Pool play Sunday, March 5, 7 p.m. ET Pool play Monday, March 6, 9 a.m. ET Pool play Monday, March 6, 2 p.m. ET Pool play Monday, March 6, 7 p.m. ET Pool play Tuesday, March 7, 9 a.m. ET Pool play Tuesday, March 7, 2 p.m. ET Pool play Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m. ET Pool play Wednesday, March 8, 9 a.m. ET Pool play Wednesday, March 8, 2 p.m. ET Pool play Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m. ET Pool play Thursday, March 9, 9 a.m. ET Pool play Thursday, March 9, 2 p.m. ET Pool play Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m. ET Pool play Friday, March 10, 8:30 a.m. ET Tiebreaker Friday, March 10, 1 p.m. ET Playoff 1 Friday, March 10, 7 p.m. ET Playoff 2 Saturday, March 11, 1 a.m. ET Page playoff Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m. ET Page playoff Sunday, March 12, 12 p.m. ET Semifinal Sunday, March 12, 7 p.m. ET Final

2023 curling tournament schedule

Date Event February 25–March 4, 2023 World Junior Curling Championships 2023 March 3–12, 2023 2023 Tim Hortons Brier March 4–12, 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championship 2023 March 4–12, 2023 World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023 March 18–26, 2023 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2023 April 1–9, 2023 BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship 2023 April 21–29, 2023 World Senior Curling Championships 2023 April 22–29, 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2023 April 29, May 6, 2023 European Curling Championships 2023 C-Division March 16–24, 2024 World Women’s Curling Championship 2024

