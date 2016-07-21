  1. ExpressVPN Home
Stay private with a VPN

1 Stay private

Problem

Your internet service provider can see your internet traffic and probably logs your browsing history.

Solution

A VPN scrambles your traffic in an encrypted tunnel so not even your ISP can read it. No monitoring, no activity logs.

Try it out

Turn on your VPN every time you go online.

Data logging in Australia Data logging in the UK NSA spying in the US
Defeat censorship with a VPN

2 Defeat censorship

Problem

The websites or services you want to use may be inaccessible from your location.

Solution

Your VPN enables access to the free internet from anywhere.

Try it out

When you travel abroad and want guaranteed access to websites, turn on your VPN on all of your devices.

Unblock Google Unblock Facebook
Save money with a VPN

3 Save money

Problem

Some online stores show you higher prices if you’re browsing from certain locations.

Solution

ExpressVPN lets you browse from 160 locations to keep you safe from price discrimination.

Try it out

Next time you shop online, try connecting to server locations in a few different countries to scout for better deals.

Save money on airfare Save money on cars
Encrypt everything with a VPN

4 Encrypt everything

Problem

Free public Wi-Fi is dangerous. It’s trivially easy for a hacker on the same network to read your personal data.

Solution

A VPN encrypts your entire internet connection to protect all your communications, even over unsecured networks.

Try it out

Next time you’re at a café or an airport, turn on VPN when you connect to free public Wi-Fi.

Free Wi-Fi is dangerous Why encryption matters
Extend your coverage with a VPN

5 Extend your coverage

Problem

You might be protected on one device, but what about your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and game consoles?

Solution

ExpressVPN gives you apps for all your devices plus support for every major operating system.

Try it out

Download the ExpressVPN app from iTunes or Google Play to enjoy VPN on your mobile devices.

Learn how to set up VPN on...

Windows Mac iOS Android Linux Router

