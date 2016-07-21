1 Stay private
Problem
Your internet service provider can see your internet traffic and probably logs your browsing history.
Solution
A VPN scrambles your traffic in an encrypted tunnel so not even your ISP can read it. No monitoring, no activity logs.
Try it out
Turn on your VPN every time you go online.
2 Defeat censorship
Problem
The websites or services you want to use may be inaccessible from your location.
Solution
Your VPN enables access to the free internet from anywhere.
Try it out
When you travel abroad and want guaranteed access to websites, turn on your VPN on all of your devices.
3 Save money
Problem
Some online stores show you higher prices if you’re browsing from certain locations.
Solution
ExpressVPN lets you browse from 160 locations to keep you safe from price discrimination.
Try it out
Next time you shop online, try connecting to server locations in a few different countries to scout for better deals.
4 Encrypt everything
Problem
Free public Wi-Fi is dangerous. It’s trivially easy for a hacker on the same network to read your personal data.
Solution
A VPN encrypts your entire internet connection to protect all your communications, even over unsecured networks.
Try it out
Next time you’re at a café or an airport, turn on VPN when you connect to free public Wi-Fi.
5 Extend your coverage
Problem
You might be protected on one device, but what about your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and game consoles?
Solution
ExpressVPN gives you apps for all your devices plus support for every major operating system.
Try it out
Download the ExpressVPN app from iTunes or Google Play to enjoy VPN on your mobile devices.
