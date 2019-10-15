Stream the NBA games free — or listen along

There are a couple of options if you want to follow the NBA all season long without paying a dime. We recommend Locast.org as an option for taking in nationally-televised games on ABC, and ESPN Radio for fans who are on the go, love to multitask, or just can’t get enough of an old-school experience.

Watch NBA games on ABC using Locast.org

Price: Free

Channel: ABC

Locast.org offers free local programming from a variety of major American media markets. With its help you can tune into nationally-televised games that appear on ABC. Not only do you get prime-time matchups during the season, ABC’s offerings skyrocket during the playoffs and include the NBA Finals.

To watch NBA live on Locast:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. that Locast serves (such as New York or Washington). Go to Locast.org and sign up for a free profile. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to. Tune into the local ABC channel and enjoy the game!

Follow basketball games on ESPN Radio

Price: Free

While ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV hold TV broadcasting rights, ESPN Radio offers a free online audio broadcast of the season.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Head to the official website of ESPN Radio. You're all set!

Listening on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Listening on mobile? Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream NBA League Pass international online

Want to catch every NBA game throughout the year with all the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a fast and secure server location. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Go to NBA League Pass and sign up. You may need to supply a valid postal code. Enjoy the games!

Stream NBA games using services with free trials

There are a number of services available that should cover your basketball needs. They can be slightly pricey, but offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

Watch live basketball games on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ABC, TNT, ESPN, Stadium, and NBA TV

YouTube TV provides secure access to all four channels that broadcast the 2019-2020 basketball regular season: ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. A five-day free trial is available.

Note: Some locally televised games may not be available.

To watch basketball live on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Head to YouTube TV and use the free trial. Enjoy the games!

Stream live basketball on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 55 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ABC, and TNT

Hulu’s live TV package includes three channels for secure NBA streams: ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal account to subscribe. While some locally televised games may not be available, you can try the service with a seven-day free trial.

To stream the NBA on Hulu:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Visit Hulu and use the free trial. Enjoy the games!

Stream live basketball games with AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV (NBA TV is available via the “Xtra” package or above for 124 USD/month)

Looking for another secure way to watch live basketball? AT&T TV Now offers ABC, TNT, and ESPN. While some locally televised games may not be available, you can try the service with a seven-day free trial.

To watch NBA games on AT&T TV Now:

Watch basketball games live on Sling TV Orange

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV (NBA TV is available via the “Sports Extra” add-on for an extra 10 USD/month)

Use ExpressVPN and Sling TV to watch two out of four channels for streaming basketball securely this season: TNT and ESPN. While some locally televised games may not be available, you can try the service with a three-day free trial.

To watch live NBA games on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Go to Sling TV and use a free trial. Enjoy the games!

Watch basketball live streams on fuboTV

Price: 60 USD/month

Channels: NBA TV and TNT

You can use fuboTV to securely watch two out of the four channels that carry the games: TNT and NBA TV. While some locally televised games may not be available, you can try the service with a seven-day free trial.

To watch the NBA on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location in the U.S. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Go to fuboTV and use a free trial. Enjoy the games!

Pro tip: Use the free trials for all of the channels above for over a month of free streams!

Stream NBA League Pass live on Amazon Prime Video

Price: 18 USD/month

You can also watch live NBA games on Prime Video. There’s a 30-day free trial available.

To watch NBA games on Amazon Prime:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Amazon Prime Video and use the free trial. You’re all set!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android or iOS device.