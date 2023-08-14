Home Stream Sports Tennis Winston-Salem Open

Live stream the 2023 Winston-Salem Open online

Updated: August 16, 2023

Watch the Winston-Salem Open on Aug 20–26!

Get ready for some exciting tennis action at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open! This men’s tennis tournament is happening on outdoor hard courts. It’s the 54th edition of the Winston-Salem Open, following the legacy of past tournaments in New Haven and Long Island. Plus, it’s a major part of the ATP Tour 250 Series for the 2023 ATP Tour. Mark your calendars because the event will be hosted at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA, running from August 20th to 26th, 2023.

EventWinston-Salem Open
CategoryTour 250
DateAug 20–26, 2023
LocationWinston-Salem, North Carolina, United States
VenueWake Forest University
SurfaceHardcourt

How to watch the 2023 Winston-Salem Open online

You can securely stream the games from the Winston-Salem Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Winston-Salem Open online?

There’s nothing quite like watching an epic tennis match live—whether that’s courtside or from the comfort of your couch! And to tun into the Winston-Salem Open 2023, you’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your game day arsenal of ways to live stream the games securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can live stream every game across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Winston-Salem Open games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching Winston-Salem Open

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Winston-Salem Open 2023. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for ChromeFirefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch Winston-Salem Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Winston-Salem Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand. Read on to see our recommendations.

Watch the Winston-Salem Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Winston-Salem Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open

Sling TV 

Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Winston-Salem Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV 

Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Winston-Salem Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Winston-Salem Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). 

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream 

Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Winston-Salem Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch in Winston-Salem Open Umag in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada

Stream the Winston-Salem Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance. 

Watch in Winston-Salem Open in Australia

beIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Winston-Salem Open live on beIN Sports, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more. 

Watch in Winston-Salem Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Winston-Salem Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing. 

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Winston-Salem Open 2023 schedule

Session/DateRoundStart Time
1 / Saturday, Aug. 19Rd. 1 Qualifying Singles11:00 a.m.
2 / Sunday, Aug. 20Rd. 2 Qualifying Singles
Rd. 1 Singles		1:00 p.m.
3 / Sunday, Aug. 20Rd. 1 Singles6:30 p.m.
4 / Monday, Aug. 21Rd. 1 Singles
Rd. 1 Doubles		2:00 p.m.
5 / Monday, Aug. 21Rd. 1 & 2 Singles
Rd. 1 Doubles		6:30 p.m.
6 / Tuesday, Aug. 22Rd. 2 Singles2:00 p.m.
7 / Tuesday, Aug. 22Rd. 2 Singles
Rd. 2 Doubles		6:30 p.m.
8 / Wednesday, Aug. 23Rd. 3 Singles
Doubles Quarterfinals		2:00 p.m.
9 / Wednesday, Aug. 23Rd. 3 Singles6:30 p.m.
10 / Thursday, Aug. 24Singles Quarterfinals
Doubles Quarterfinals		2:00 p.m.
11 / Thursday, Aug. 24Singles Quarterfinals6:30 p.m.
12 / Friday, Aug. 25Doubles Semifinal
Singles Semifinal		2:00 p.m.
13 / Friday, Aug. 25Singles Semifinal
Doubles Semifinal		6:30 p.m.
14 / Saturday, Aug. 26Doubles Final/Singles Final2:00 p.m.

Which players are taking part in the Winston-Salem Open 2023?

First NameLast NameCountry
SebastianBaezArgentina
NunoBorgesPortugal
RobertoBautista AgutSpain
RobertoCarballes BaenaSpain
PabloCarreno BustaSpain
BornaCoricCroatia
LasloDjereSerbia
JackDraperGreat Britain
DanielEvansGreat Britain
ArthurFilsFrance
MartonFucsovicsHungary
Daniel ElahiGalanColombia
RichardGasquetFrance
MarcosGironUnited States
TallonGriekspoorNetherlands
QuentinHalysFrance
YannickHanfmannGermany
Marc-AndreaHueslerSwitzerland
DominikKoepferGermany
PavelKotovRussia
JasonKublerAustralia
JiriLeheckaCzech Republic
GaelMonfilsFrance
AdrianMannarinoFrance
FabianMarozsanHungary
AlexandreMullerFrance
BrandonNakashimaUnited States
YoshihitoNishiokaJapan
SebastianOfnerAustria
GuidoPellaArgentina
AlexeiPopyrinAustralia
MaxPurcellAustralia
AlbertRamos-VinolasSpain
ArthurRinderknechFrance
EmilRuusuvuoriFinland
RomanSafiullinRussia
DominicThiemAustria
LucaVan AsscheFrance
Boticvan de ZandschulpNetherlands
AleksandarVukicAustralia
Juan PabloVarillasPeru
BernabeZapata MirallesSpain
ZhizhenZhangChina

What is the prize money for the Winston-Salem Open?

The total prize money for the 2023 Winston-Salem Open stands at 760,930 USD. 

Recent Winston-Salem Open winners

Singles

YearChampionsRunners-up
2011John IsnerJulien Benneteau
2012John IsnerTomáš Berdych
2013Jürgen MelzerGaël Monfils
2014Lukáš RosolJerzy Janowicz
2015Kevin AndersonPierre-Hugues Herbert
2016Pablo Carreño BustaRoberto Bautista Agut
2017Roberto Bautista AgutDamir Džumhur
2018Daniil MedvedevSteve Johnson
2019Hubert HurkaczBenoît Paire
2021Ilya IvashkaMikael Ymer
2022Adrian MannarinoLaslo Djere

Doubles

YearChampionsRunners-up
2011Jonathan Erlich
Andy Ram		Christopher Kas
Alexander Peya
2012Santiago González
Scott Lipsky
Pablo Andújar
Leonardo Mayer
2013Daniel Nestor
Leander Paes		Treat Huey
Dominic Inglot
2014Juan Sebastián Cabal
Robert Farah		Jamie Murray
John Peers
2015Dominic Inglot
Robert Lindstedt		Eric Butorac
Scott Lipsky
2016Guillermo García-López
Henri Kontinen
Andre Begemann
Leander Paes
2017Jean-Julien Rojer
Horia Tecău
Julio Peralta
Horacio Zeballos
2018Jean-Julien Rojer
Horia Tecău		James Cerretani
Leander Paes
2019Łukasz Kubot
Marcelo Melo
Nicholas Monroe
Tennys Sandgren
2021Marcelo Arévalo
Matwé Middelkoop		Ivan Dodig
Austin Krajicek
2022Matthew Ebden
Jamie Murray		Hugo Nys
Jan Zieliński

FAQ for tennis live streams

Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
