Get ready for some exciting tennis action at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open! This men’s tennis tournament is happening on outdoor hard courts. It’s the 54th edition of the Winston-Salem Open, following the legacy of past tournaments in New Haven and Long Island. Plus, it’s a major part of the ATP Tour 250 Series for the 2023 ATP Tour. Mark your calendars because the event will be hosted at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA, running from August 20th to 26th, 2023.
How to watch the 2023 Winston-Salem Open online
You can securely stream the games from the Winston-Salem Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the Winston-Salem Open online?
There’s nothing quite like watching an epic tennis match live—whether that’s courtside or from the comfort of your couch! And to tun into the Winston-Salem Open 2023, you’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your game day arsenal of ways to live stream the games securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can live stream every game across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Winston-Salem Open games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go or even abroad.
Best VPN for watching Winston-Salem Open
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Winston-Salem Open 2023. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch Winston-Salem Open 2023 in your country?
Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Winston-Salem Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand. Read on to see our recommendations.
Watch the Winston-Salem Open in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States
You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Winston-Salem Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Winston-Salem Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Winston-Salem Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Winston-Salem Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
You can live stream matches from the Winston-Salem Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch in Winston-Salem Open Umag in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
Stream the Winston-Salem Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Watch in Winston-Salem Open in Australia
beIN Sports
Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia
In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Winston-Salem Open live on beIN Sports, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more.
Watch in Winston-Salem Open in Germany
Sky Deutschland
Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany
In Germany, fans can stream the Winston-Salem Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.
Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.
Winston-Salem Open 2023 schedule
|Session/Date
|Round
|Start Time
|1 / Saturday, Aug. 19
|Rd. 1 Qualifying Singles
|11:00 a.m.
|2 / Sunday, Aug. 20
|Rd. 2 Qualifying Singles
Rd. 1 Singles
|1:00 p.m.
|3 / Sunday, Aug. 20
|Rd. 1 Singles
|6:30 p.m.
|4 / Monday, Aug. 21
|Rd. 1 Singles
Rd. 1 Doubles
|2:00 p.m.
|5 / Monday, Aug. 21
|Rd. 1 & 2 Singles
Rd. 1 Doubles
|6:30 p.m.
|6 / Tuesday, Aug. 22
|Rd. 2 Singles
|2:00 p.m.
|7 / Tuesday, Aug. 22
|Rd. 2 Singles
Rd. 2 Doubles
|6:30 p.m.
|8 / Wednesday, Aug. 23
|Rd. 3 Singles
Doubles Quarterfinals
|2:00 p.m.
|9 / Wednesday, Aug. 23
|Rd. 3 Singles
|6:30 p.m.
|10 / Thursday, Aug. 24
|Singles Quarterfinals
Doubles Quarterfinals
|2:00 p.m.
|11 / Thursday, Aug. 24
|Singles Quarterfinals
|6:30 p.m.
|12 / Friday, Aug. 25
|Doubles Semifinal
Singles Semifinal
|2:00 p.m.
|13 / Friday, Aug. 25
|Singles Semifinal
Doubles Semifinal
|6:30 p.m.
|14 / Saturday, Aug. 26
|Doubles Final/Singles Final
|2:00 p.m.
Which players are taking part in the Winston-Salem Open 2023?
|First Name
|Last Name
|Country
|Sebastian
|Baez
|Argentina
|Nuno
|Borges
|Portugal
|Roberto
|Bautista Agut
|Spain
|Roberto
|Carballes Baena
|Spain
|Pablo
|Carreno Busta
|Spain
|Borna
|Coric
|Croatia
|Laslo
|Djere
|Serbia
|Jack
|Draper
|Great Britain
|Daniel
|Evans
|Great Britain
|Arthur
|Fils
|France
|Marton
|Fucsovics
|Hungary
|Daniel Elahi
|Galan
|Colombia
|Richard
|Gasquet
|France
|Marcos
|Giron
|United States
|Tallon
|Griekspoor
|Netherlands
|Quentin
|Halys
|France
|Yannick
|Hanfmann
|Germany
|Marc-Andrea
|Huesler
|Switzerland
|Dominik
|Koepfer
|Germany
|Pavel
|Kotov
|Russia
|Jason
|Kubler
|Australia
|Jiri
|Lehecka
|Czech Republic
|Gael
|Monfils
|France
|Adrian
|Mannarino
|France
|Fabian
|Marozsan
|Hungary
|Alexandre
|Muller
|France
|Brandon
|Nakashima
|United States
|Yoshihito
|Nishioka
|Japan
|Sebastian
|Ofner
|Austria
|Guido
|Pella
|Argentina
|Alexei
|Popyrin
|Australia
|Max
|Purcell
|Australia
|Albert
|Ramos-Vinolas
|Spain
|Arthur
|Rinderknech
|France
|Emil
|Ruusuvuori
|Finland
|Roman
|Safiullin
|Russia
|Dominic
|Thiem
|Austria
|Luca
|Van Assche
|France
|Botic
|van de Zandschulp
|Netherlands
|Aleksandar
|Vukic
|Australia
|Juan Pablo
|Varillas
|Peru
|Bernabe
|Zapata Miralles
|Spain
|Zhizhen
|Zhang
|China
What is the prize money for the Winston-Salem Open?
The total prize money for the 2023 Winston-Salem Open stands at 760,930 USD.
Recent Winston-Salem Open winners
Singles
|Year
|Champions
|Runners-up
|2011
|John Isner
|Julien Benneteau
|2012
|John Isner
|Tomáš Berdych
|2013
|Jürgen Melzer
|Gaël Monfils
|2014
|Lukáš Rosol
|Jerzy Janowicz
|2015
|Kevin Anderson
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert
|2016
|Pablo Carreño Busta
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|2017
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|Damir Džumhur
|2018
|Daniil Medvedev
|Steve Johnson
|2019
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Benoît Paire
|2021
|Ilya Ivashka
|Mikael Ymer
|2022
|Adrian Mannarino
|Laslo Djere
Doubles
|Year
|Champions
|Runners-up
|2011
|Jonathan Erlich
Andy Ram
|Christopher Kas
Alexander Peya
|2012
|Santiago González
Scott Lipsky
Pablo Andújar
Leonardo Mayer
|2013
|Daniel Nestor
Leander Paes
|Treat Huey
Dominic Inglot
|2014
|Juan Sebastián Cabal
Robert Farah
|Jamie Murray
John Peers
|2015
|Dominic Inglot
Robert Lindstedt
|Eric Butorac
Scott Lipsky
|2016
|Guillermo García-López
Henri Kontinen
Andre Begemann
Leander Paes
|2017
|Jean-Julien Rojer
Horia Tecău
Julio Peralta
Horacio Zeballos
|2018
|Jean-Julien Rojer
Horia Tecău
|James Cerretani
Leander Paes
|2019
|Łukasz Kubot
Marcelo Melo
Nicholas Monroe
Tennys Sandgren
|2021
|Marcelo Arévalo
Matwé Middelkoop
|Ivan Dodig
Austin Krajicek
|2022
|Matthew Ebden
Jamie Murray
|Hugo Nys
Jan Zieliński
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.