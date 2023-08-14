Get ready for some exciting tennis action at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open! This men’s tennis tournament is happening on outdoor hard courts. It’s the 54th edition of the Winston-Salem Open, following the legacy of past tournaments in New Haven and Long Island. Plus, it’s a major part of the ATP Tour 250 Series for the 2023 ATP Tour. Mark your calendars because the event will be hosted at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA, running from August 20th to 26th, 2023.

Event Winston-Salem Open Category Tour 250 Date Aug 20–26, 2023 Location Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States Venue Wake Forest University Surface Hardcourt

How to watch the 2023 Winston-Salem Open online

You can securely stream the games from the Winston-Salem Open live with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Winston-Salem Open online?

There’s nothing quite like watching an epic tennis match live—whether that’s courtside or from the comfort of your couch! And to tun into the Winston-Salem Open 2023, you’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your game day arsenal of ways to live stream the games securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can live stream every game across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Winston-Salem Open games with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching Winston-Salem Open

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire Winston-Salem Open 2023. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a goal or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch Winston-Salem Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Winston-Salem Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand. Read on to see our recommendations.

Watch the Winston-Salem Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Winston-Salem Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Atlanta Open and Australian Open.

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Winston-Salem Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (an extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Winston-Salem Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Winston-Salem Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (an extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Winston-Salem Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch in Winston-Salem Open Umag in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

Stream the Winston-Salem Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Watch in Winston-Salem Open in Australia

beIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year

Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Winston-Salem Open live on beIN Sports, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis (including the Atlanta Open), motorsports, and more.

Watch in Winston-Salem Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year

Channel: Sky Sports Tennis

Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Winston-Salem Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Winston-Salem Open 2023 schedule

Session/Date Round Start Time 1 / Saturday, Aug. 19 Rd. 1 Qualifying Singles 11:00 a.m. 2 / Sunday, Aug. 20 Rd. 2 Qualifying Singles

Rd. 1 Singles 1:00 p.m. 3 / Sunday, Aug. 20 Rd. 1 Singles 6:30 p.m. 4 / Monday, Aug. 21 Rd. 1 Singles

Rd. 1 Doubles 2:00 p.m. 5 / Monday, Aug. 21 Rd. 1 & 2 Singles

Rd. 1 Doubles 6:30 p.m. 6 / Tuesday, Aug. 22 Rd. 2 Singles 2:00 p.m. 7 / Tuesday, Aug. 22 Rd. 2 Singles

Rd. 2 Doubles 6:30 p.m. 8 / Wednesday, Aug. 23 Rd. 3 Singles

Doubles Quarterfinals 2:00 p.m. 9 / Wednesday, Aug. 23 Rd. 3 Singles 6:30 p.m. 10 / Thursday, Aug. 24 Singles Quarterfinals

Doubles Quarterfinals 2:00 p.m. 11 / Thursday, Aug. 24 Singles Quarterfinals 6:30 p.m. 12 / Friday, Aug. 25 Doubles Semifinal

Singles Semifinal 2:00 p.m. 13 / Friday, Aug. 25 Singles Semifinal

Doubles Semifinal 6:30 p.m. 14 / Saturday, Aug. 26 Doubles Final/Singles Final 2:00 p.m.

Which players are taking part in the Winston-Salem Open 2023?

First Name Last Name Country Sebastian Baez Argentina Nuno Borges Portugal Roberto Bautista Agut Spain Roberto Carballes Baena Spain Pablo Carreno Busta Spain Borna Coric Croatia Laslo Djere Serbia Jack Draper Great Britain Daniel Evans Great Britain Arthur Fils France Marton Fucsovics Hungary Daniel Elahi Galan Colombia Richard Gasquet France Marcos Giron United States Tallon Griekspoor Netherlands Quentin Halys France Yannick Hanfmann Germany Marc-Andrea Huesler Switzerland Dominik Koepfer Germany Pavel Kotov Russia Jason Kubler Australia Jiri Lehecka Czech Republic Gael Monfils France Adrian Mannarino France Fabian Marozsan Hungary Alexandre Muller France Brandon Nakashima United States Yoshihito Nishioka Japan Sebastian Ofner Austria Guido Pella Argentina Alexei Popyrin Australia Max Purcell Australia Albert Ramos-Vinolas Spain Arthur Rinderknech France Emil Ruusuvuori Finland Roman Safiullin Russia Dominic Thiem Austria Luca Van Assche France Botic van de Zandschulp Netherlands Aleksandar Vukic Australia Juan Pablo Varillas Peru Bernabe Zapata Miralles Spain Zhizhen Zhang China

What is the prize money for the Winston-Salem Open?

The total prize money for the 2023 Winston-Salem Open stands at 760,930 USD.

Recent Winston-Salem Open winners

Singles

Year Champions Runners-up 2011 John Isner Julien Benneteau 2012 John Isner Tomáš Berdych 2013 Jürgen Melzer Gaël Monfils 2014 Lukáš Rosol Jerzy Janowicz 2015 Kevin Anderson Pierre-Hugues Herbert 2016 Pablo Carreño Busta Roberto Bautista Agut 2017 Roberto Bautista Agut Damir Džumhur 2018 Daniil Medvedev Steve Johnson 2019 Hubert Hurkacz Benoît Paire 2021 Ilya Ivashka Mikael Ymer 2022 Adrian Mannarino Laslo Djere

Doubles

Year Champions Runners-up 2011 Jonathan Erlich

Andy Ram Christopher Kas

Alexander Peya 2012 Santiago González

Scott Lipsky Pablo Andújar

Leonardo Mayer 2013 Daniel Nestor

Leander Paes Treat Huey

Dominic Inglot 2014 Juan Sebastián Cabal

Robert Farah Jamie Murray

John Peers 2015 Dominic Inglot

Robert Lindstedt Eric Butorac

Scott Lipsky 2016 Guillermo García-López

Henri Kontinen Andre Begemann

Leander Paes 2017 Jean-Julien Rojer

Horia Tecău Julio Peralta

Horacio Zeballos 2018 Jean-Julien Rojer

Horia Tecău James Cerretani

Leander Paes 2019 Łukasz Kubot

Marcelo Melo Nicholas Monroe

Tennys Sandgren 2021 Marcelo Arévalo

Matwé Middelkoop Ivan Dodig

Austin Krajicek 2022 Matthew Ebden

Jamie Murray Hugo Nys

Jan Zieliński

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.