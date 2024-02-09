Best VPN for watching F1 TV Pro in 2024

Home Stream sports Formula 1 Stream with F1 TV Pro

Watch F1 TV Pro securely with a VPN

Updated: July 29, 2024

  • • Stream Formula 1 GPs live in HD!
    • • Ultra-fast servers in 105 countries
      • • Apps for every device

Score Big with ExpressVPN!

30-day money-back guarantee

How to watch F1 TV Pro with a VPN

Formula 1 fans will be pleased to know that the F1 TV streaming platform is available in several countries, including the United States. Watch every Formula 1 race on F1 TV Pro with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches your location. For example, American fans should connect to a secure server in the United States.
  3. Visit F1 TV and subscribe to the F1 TV Pro tier to be able to stream every single race (price varies by location). F1 TV offers a seven-day free trial in some countries (such as India), but not in the U.S.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch F1 TV Pro from another country?

Some users might watch F1 TV Pro by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch F1 TV Pro, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Best VPN for watching F1 TV Pro in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for F1 TV Pro and safely streaming F1 races in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for WindowsMacAndroid, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch F1 TV Pro on different devices

iOS

The F1 TV Pro iOS app lets you watch races live or on-demand using your Apple mobile or tablet! Just download the official F1 TV iOS app to get started.

Android

The F1 TV app for Android devices lets you stream the races live and on-demand on your mobile or tablet, as well as on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also cast from a browser using Google Chromecast.

Mac

Mac users who want to securely stream F1 TV live streams using their VPN can do so easily—simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in your region and live stream the races from the official F1 TV website on your browser. You can also cast from a browser to your TV using Apple Airplay.

Windows

Want to securely live stream F1 GPs on your Windows computer? Connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in your region and then sign in to the F1 TV website (you must be subscribed to the F1 TV Pro tier to stream races live) to watch securely!

What is the difference between F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access?

If you want to watch the races live, subscribe to F1 TV Pro. F1 TV Pro provides full, live sessions with no commercial breaks throughout the 2024 F1 season. With F1 TV Pro, you also get access to 20 onboard cameras, battle mode (two camera angles side by side), unedited team radio feeds, full race replays and highlights from every session, and full access to classic races from the F1 archive.

While F1 TV Access does not carry live feeds of races, subscribers can watch most races on demand two days after the conclusion of the race. Other perks include access to classic races from the F1 archive and documentaries and an ad-free viewing experience.

Check the official F1 TV content schedule to see what’s available in your region, including replays and access to additional content.

Learn more about how to watch F1 live in different countries

Watch F1 in Hong Kong

From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, find out how to watch F1 live streams of every grand prix in 2024 in Hong Kong, securely and in blazing-fast HD.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Hong Kong

Watch F1 in Australia

Aussies who want to stream Formula 1 races live, along with practice sessions and qualifying, have fantastic premium streaming services to choose from all season long.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Australia

Watch F1 in Germany

Learn how to watch every F1 race live and securely online in Germany. Never miss a single GP—from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Germany

Watch F1 in Singapore

From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi, find out how to live stream every 2024 F1 race online in Singapore, securely and in blazing-fast HD.

Watch F1 Live Streams in Singapore

Subscription price of F1 TV Pro by country

F1 TV Pro varies in price by country, so check the official F1 TV website for the price in your region and a comprehensive list of countries where F1 TV Pro is available.

2024 Formula 1 schedule

Race dates and times are subject to change. Be sure to check your streaming service for race times in your region.

RaceDate and timeVenueWinner
Bahrain Grand PrixSaturday, March 2, 6 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMTBahrain International Circuit, SakhirMax Verstappen
Saudi Arabian Grand PrixSaturday, March 9, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMTJeddah Corniche Circuit, JeddahMax Verstappen
Australian Grand PrixSunday, March 24, 3 p.m. local time / 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMTAlbert Park Circuit, MelbourneCarlos Sainz Jr.
Japanese Grand PrixSunday, April 7, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BSTSuzuka International Racing Course, SuzukaMax Verstappen
Chinese Grand PrixSunday, April 21, 3 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. local time / 8 a.m. BSTShanghai International Circuit, ShanghaiMax Verstappen
Miami Grand PrixSunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BSTMiami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, FloridaLando Norris
Emilia Romagna Grand PrixSunday, May 19, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTImola Circuit, ImolaMax Verstappen
Monaco Grand PrixSunday, May 26, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTCircuit de Monaco, MonacoCharles Leclerc
Canadian Grand PrixSunday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BSTCircuit Gilles Villeneuve, MontrealMax Verstappen
Spanish Grand PrixSunday, June 23, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, MontmelóMax Verstappen
Austrian Grand PrixSunday, June 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTRed Bull Ring, SpielbergGeorge Russell
British Grand PrixSunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ETSilverstone Circuit, SilverstoneLewis Hamilton
Hungarian Grand PrixSunday, July 21, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTHungaroring, MogyoródOscar Piastri
Belgian Grand PrixSunday, July 28, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps, StavelotLewis Hamilton
Dutch Grand PrixSunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTCircuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
Italian Grand PrixSunday, September 1,  3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTMonza Circuit, Monza
Azerbaijan Grand PrixSunday, September 15, 3 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BSTBaku City Circuit, Baku
Singapore Grand PrixSunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BSTMarina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
United States Grand PrixSunday, October 20, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BSTCircuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
Mexico City Grand PrixSunday, October 27, 2 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMTAutódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
São Paulo Grand PrixSunday, November 3, 2 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo
Las Vegas Grand PrixSaturday, November 16, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMTLas Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada
Qatar Grand PrixSunday, December 1, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMTLusail International Circuit, Lusail
Abu Dhabi Grand PrixSunday, December 8, 6 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About F1 TV VPN

Does F1 TV work with VPN?
What is the best VPN for watch F1 TV Pro?
Why my VPN is not working with F1 TV Pro?
Can I watch F1 TV for free?
Why can’t I watch F1 live on F1 TV in my country?
Can I watch F1 TV Pro in Germany?
Can I share my F1 TV Pro account?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT