How to watch F1 TV Pro with a VPN

Formula 1 fans will be pleased to know that the F1 TV streaming platform is available in several countries, including the United States. Watch every Formula 1 race on F1 TV Pro with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches your location. For example, American fans should connect to a secure server in the United States. F1 TV Pro tier to be able to stream Visit F1 TV and subscribe to thetier to be able to stream seven-day free trial in some countries (such as India), but not in the U.S. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch F1 TV Pro from another country?

Some users might watch F1 TV Pro by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch F1 TV Pro, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Best VPN for watching F1 TV Pro in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for F1 TV Pro and safely streaming F1 races in 2024. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch F1 TV Pro on different devices

iOS

The F1 TV Pro iOS app lets you watch races live or on-demand using your Apple mobile or tablet! Just download the official F1 TV iOS app to get started.

Android

The F1 TV app for Android devices lets you stream the races live and on-demand on your mobile or tablet, as well as on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also cast from a browser using Google Chromecast.

Mac

Mac users who want to securely stream F1 TV live streams using their VPN can do so easily—simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in your region and live stream the races from the official F1 TV website on your browser. You can also cast from a browser to your TV using Apple Airplay.

Windows

Want to securely live stream F1 GPs on your Windows computer? Connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in your region and then sign in to the F1 TV website (you must be subscribed to the F1 TV Pro tier to stream races live) to watch securely!

What is the difference between F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access?

If you want to watch the races live, subscribe to F1 TV Pro. F1 TV Pro provides full, live sessions with no commercial breaks throughout the 2024 F1 season. With F1 TV Pro, you also get access to 20 onboard cameras, battle mode (two camera angles side by side), unedited team radio feeds, full race replays and highlights from every session, and full access to classic races from the F1 archive.

While F1 TV Access does not carry live feeds of races, subscribers can watch most races on demand two days after the conclusion of the race. Other perks include access to classic races from the F1 archive and documentaries and an ad-free viewing experience.

Check the official F1 TV content schedule to see what’s available in your region, including replays and access to additional content.

Subscription price of F1 TV Pro by country

F1 TV Pro varies in price by country, so check the official F1 TV website for the price in your region and a comprehensive list of countries where F1 TV Pro is available.

2024 Formula 1 schedule

Race dates and times are subject to change. Be sure to check your streaming service for race times in your region.

Race Date and time Venue Winner Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Max Verstappen Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. local time / 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne Carlos Sainz Jr. Japanese Grand Prix Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka Max Verstappen Chinese Grand Prix Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. local time / 8 a.m. BST Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai Max Verstappen Miami Grand Prix Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida Lando Norris Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Imola Circuit, Imola Max Verstappen Monaco Grand Prix Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Monaco, Monaco Charles Leclerc Canadian Grand Prix Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal Max Verstappen Spanish Grand Prix Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló Max Verstappen Austrian Grand Prix Sunday, June 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Red Bull Ring, Spielberg George Russell British Grand Prix Sunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone Lewis Hamilton Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Hungaroring, Mogyoród Oscar Piastri Belgian Grand Prix Sunday, July 28, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot Lewis Hamilton Dutch Grand Prix Sunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort Italian Grand Prix Sunday, September 1, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Monza Circuit, Monza Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday, September 15, 3 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST Baku City Circuit, Baku Singapore Grand Prix Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore United States Grand Prix Sunday, October 20, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas Mexico City Grand Prix Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City São Paulo Grand Prix Sunday, November 3, 2 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday, November 16, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada Qatar Grand Prix Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Lusail International Circuit, Lusail Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Sunday, December 8, 6 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.