Live stream Los Angeles Lakers games online without cable

Updated: November 28, 2023

Watch LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers with ExpressVPN!

LeBron JamesAnthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2023-24 NBA season ready to make history. The Purple and Gold seek their NBA record 18th championship, a feat that would break a tie with the rival Boston Celtics. This could be the last ride for James, the league’s all-time leading scorer, who turns 39 on December 30. If this year is indeed The King‘s farewell tour, can the four-time MVP end his career with another ring?

James and the Lakers opened their season against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on TuesdayOctober 24Even if you can’t make it to Crypto.com Arena this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Los Angeles Lakers game throughout the 2023-24 season.

  
Head coachDarvin Ham
Arena/StadiumCrypto.com Arena
All-Star playersLeBron James, Anthony Davis
Championships17 (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020)

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers games with a VPN

Whether it’s Opening Night, Christmas Day, or even the NBA Finals, you can stream every Los Angeles Lakers game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a Los Angeles server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NBA League Pass or ESPN, and find the game you want to stream.
  4. Go Lakers!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Los Angeles Lakers games from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Los Angeles Lakers online?

The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers season involves watching LeBron James and Anthony Davis with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching Los Angeles Lakers games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every shot, pass, and dunk without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

  • High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
  • Up to 8 simultaneous connections
  • 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
  • Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
  • Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
  • The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
  • Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
  • Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

How to stream the Los Angeles Lakers with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy Los Angeles Lakers games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy Lakers games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass. 

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?

ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch Lakers games, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, cancelling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Stream the Los Angeles Lakers using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Lakers games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Lakers games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Lakers games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream Los Angeles Lakers games

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

About the 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers

The good news for the Los Angeles Lakers is they’re still in a contention window, especially with how top-heavy the NBA has become in recent years. Unfortunately, the Lakers will only go so far as LeBron James (who turns 39 in December) and Anthony Davis (who didn’t played more than 62 regular-season games in his first four years with the Lakers) can take them, and neither has impressed in the durability department lately. James missed 37 games last year and tore a tendon in his foot midway through the season.

However, both played at All-Star levels when healthy, with Davis averaging 25.9 points and a career-high 12.5 rebounds. James led the way with 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per night, helping the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers are clearly capable of making a deep postseason run if both are healthy. If not, get ready to see D’Angelo Russell, the former No. 2 overall pick who rejoined the Lakers in a midseason trade with the Timberwolves last year, serve as the main scorer in a competitive Western Conference. Yikes.

Lakers projected starting lineup

PositionPlayer
GD’Angelo Russell
GAustin Reaves
FLeBron James
FJarred Vanderbilt
CAnthony Davis

2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers national TV schedule

Basketball fans can catch LeBron James and the Lakers on nationally-televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Lakers’ official website for their complete schedule.

October

GameDate and timeNetwork
Denver Nuggets 119, Los Angeles Lakers 107Tuesday, October 24, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTTNT
Los Angeles Lakers 100, Phoenix Suns 95Thursday, October 26, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTTNT
Los Angeles Lakers 106, Orlando Magic 103Monday, October 30, 10:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMTNBA TV

November

GameDate and timeNetwork
Los Angeles Lakers 130, Los Angeles Clippers 125 (OT)Wednesday, November 1, 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Miami Heat 108, Los Angeles Lakers 107Monday, November 6, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Los Angeles Lakers 122, Phoenix Suns 119 (In-Season Tournament, West Group A)Friday, November 10, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Sacramento Kings 125, Los Angeles Lakers 110Wednesday, November 15, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers 131, Utah Jazz 99 (In-Season Tournament, West Group A)Tuesday, November 21, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTTNT
Philadelphia 76ers 138, Los Angeles Lakers 94Monday, November 27, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit PistonsWednesday, November 29, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMTNBA TV

December

GameDate and timeNetwork
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles LakersTuesday, December 12, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTTNT
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles LakersWednesday, December 13, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMTNBA TV
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles LakersFriday, December 15, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston CelticsMonday, December 25, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMTABC, ESPN, ESPN+

January

GameDate and timeNetwork
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami HeatWednesday, January 3, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis GrizzliesFriday, January 5, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix SunsThursday, January 11, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTTNT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City ThunderMonday, January 15, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas MavericksWednesday, January 17, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles LakersTuesday, January 23, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTTNT
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles LakersSaturday, January 27, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMTABC, ESPN+

February

GameDate and timeNetwork
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles LakersThursday, February 1, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTTNT
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles LakersSaturday, February 3, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMTABC, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver NuggetsThursday, February 8, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTTNT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans PelicansFriday, February 9, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles LakersThursday, February 22, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTTNT
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles LakersSunday, February 25, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMTABC, ESPN+
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles LakersWednesday, February 28, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+

March

GameDate and timeNetwork
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver NuggetsSaturday, March 2, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMTABC, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City ThunderMonday, March 4, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee BucksFriday, March 8, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota TimberwolvesSunday, March 10, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles LakersWednesday, March 13, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTESPN, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State WarriorsSaturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMTABC, ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ersFriday, March 22, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana PacersSunday, March 24, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMTNBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles LakersTuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMTTNT

April

GameDate and timeNetwork
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota TimberwolvesSunday, April 7, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BSTNBA TV
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State WarriorsTuesday, April 9, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BSTTNT
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles LakersFriday, April 12, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BSTNBA TV

2024 NBA Finals odds

Will LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers win another title? Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

TeamOdds
Boston Celtics+370
Denver Nuggets+440
Milwaukee Bucks+440
Phoenix Suns+650
Philadelphia 76ers+1500
Golden State Warriors+1700
Dallas Mavericks+2100
Los Angeles Lakers+2100
Los Angeles Clippers+2400
Cleveland Cavaliers+2600
Minnesota Timberwolves+3000
Sacramento Kings+3600
Miami Heat+3900
New York Knicks+4600
New Orleans Pelicans+5500
Oklahoma City Thunder+5500

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for NBA live streams

How can I watch NBA streams for free?
Can I use NBA League Pass in another country?
Does NBA TV work with a VPN?
Is it legal to use a VPN with NBA League Pass?
Can I watch NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?
What is the difference between League Pass and League Pass Premium?
Why can’t I watch live games with NBA League Pass?
Can I stream NBA games on my computer?
Can I stream NBA games on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream NBA games on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
