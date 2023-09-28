LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2023-24 NBA season ready to make history. The Purple and Gold seek their NBA record 18th championship, a feat that would break a tie with the rival Boston Celtics. This could be the last ride for James, the league’s all-time leading scorer, who turns 39 on December 30. If this year is indeed The King‘s farewell tour, can the four-time MVP end his career with another ring?

James and the Lakers opened their season against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, October 24. Even if you can’t make it to Crypto.com Arena this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Los Angeles Lakers game throughout the 2023-24 season.

Head coach Darvin Ham Arena/Stadium Crypto.com Arena All-Star players LeBron James, Anthony Davis Championships 17 (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020)

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers games with a VPN

Whether it’s Opening Night, Christmas Day, or even the NBA Finals, you can stream every Los Angeles Lakers game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a Los Angeles server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NBA League Pass or ESPN , and find the game you want to stream. Go Lakers!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Los Angeles Lakers games from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Los Angeles Lakers online?

The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers season involves watching LeBron James and Anthony Davis with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching Los Angeles Lakers games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every shot, pass, and dunk without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

How to stream the Los Angeles Lakers with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy Los Angeles Lakers games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy Lakers games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?

ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch Lakers games, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, cancelling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Stream the Los Angeles Lakers using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Lakers games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Lakers games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Lakers games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream Los Angeles Lakers games

ESPN+

Price: 10 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

About the 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers

The good news for the Los Angeles Lakers is they’re still in a contention window, especially with how top-heavy the NBA has become in recent years. Unfortunately, the Lakers will only go so far as LeBron James (who turns 39 in December) and Anthony Davis (who didn’t played more than 62 regular-season games in his first four years with the Lakers) can take them, and neither has impressed in the durability department lately. James missed 37 games last year and tore a tendon in his foot midway through the season.

However, both played at All-Star levels when healthy, with Davis averaging 25.9 points and a career-high 12.5 rebounds. James led the way with 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per night, helping the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers are clearly capable of making a deep postseason run if both are healthy. If not, get ready to see D’Angelo Russell, the former No. 2 overall pick who rejoined the Lakers in a midseason trade with the Timberwolves last year, serve as the main scorer in a competitive Western Conference. Yikes.

Lakers projected starting lineup

Position Player G D’Angelo Russell G Austin Reaves F LeBron James F Jarred Vanderbilt C Anthony Davis

2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers national TV schedule

Basketball fans can catch LeBron James and the Lakers on nationally-televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Lakers’ official website for their complete schedule.

October

Game Date and time Network Denver Nuggets 119, Los Angeles Lakers 107 Tuesday, October 24, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BST TNT Los Angeles Lakers 100, Phoenix Suns 95 Thursday, October 26, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Los Angeles Lakers 106, Orlando Magic 103 Monday, October 30, 10:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV

November

Game Date and time Network Los Angeles Lakers 130, Los Angeles Clippers 125 (OT) Wednesday, November 1, 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Miami Heat 108, Los Angeles Lakers 107 Monday, November 6, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers 122, Phoenix Suns 119 (In-Season Tournament, West Group A) Friday, November 10, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Sacramento Kings 125, Los Angeles Lakers 110 Wednesday, November 15, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers 131, Utah Jazz 99 (In-Season Tournament, West Group A) Tuesday, November 21, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Philadelphia 76ers 138, Los Angeles Lakers 94 Monday, November 27, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons Wednesday, November 29, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT NBA TV

December

Game Date and time Network Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, December 12, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, December 13, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Friday, December 15, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Monday, December 25, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN, ESPN+

January

Game Date and time Network Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Wednesday, January 3, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Friday, January 5, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday, January 11, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, January 15, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, January 17, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, January 23, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, January 27, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+

February

Game Date and time Network Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, February 1, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, February 3, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Thursday, February 8, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Friday, February 9, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thursday, February 22, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, February 25, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, February 28, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+

March

Game Date and time Network Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Saturday, March 2, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, March 4, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Friday, March 8, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday, March 10, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, March 13, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Friday, March 22, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers Sunday, March 24, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT NBA TV Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT

April

Game Date and time Network Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday, April 7, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday, April 9, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST TNT Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Friday, April 12, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NBA TV

2024 NBA Finals odds

Will LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers win another title? Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +370 Denver Nuggets +440 Milwaukee Bucks +440 Phoenix Suns +650 Philadelphia 76ers +1500 Golden State Warriors +1700 Dallas Mavericks +2100 Los Angeles Lakers +2100 Los Angeles Clippers +2400 Cleveland Cavaliers +2600 Minnesota Timberwolves +3000 Sacramento Kings +3600 Miami Heat +3900 New York Knicks +4600 New Orleans Pelicans +5500 Oklahoma City Thunder +5500

