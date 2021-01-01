The best VPN for gaming

Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Fortnite on a screen at home with a gaming console.

How to use ExpressVPN for gaming

ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps to enhance gaming on a range of major platforms, including Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. Or try the ExpressVPN app for compatible routers, which lets you secure every device in your network, including game consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox that can’t install a VPN directly.

If you’re using a game console for live or on-demand video, ExpressVPN’s included MediaStreamer service can help you unlock what you want with no buffering, but it does not offer the privacy and other benefits of a VPN.

Someone playing Minecraft on a phone.

Use a VPN for all the most popular games

With protection from DDoS attacks and less ping, ExpressVPN makes it more enjoyable to play your favorite games. It works on computers, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles via our app for routers. Try ExpressVPN out on your favorite device with popular titles like: League of Legends, FIFA, Call of Duty: Warzone, Minecraft, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG.

Get an edge with a VPN for cloud gaming

Much like how streaming platforms work, cloud gaming services stream games from remote servers directly to a variety of compatible devices, circumventing the need for high-end gaming machines. Think of it like Netflix, but for games. ExpressVPN is perfect for upgrading your cloud gaming experience, whether you’re on Google Stadia, Playstation Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, or Amazon Luna.

Game controller connecting to a server through a cloud.

How does a VPN reduce ping?

Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.

One game controller taking a long route to reach a server, with another one taking a short VPN tunnel.

FAQ: Using a VPN for gaming

What else can I do with ExpressVPN?

6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers

Four falling dots.

Powerful protection

Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.

Speedometer.

Enhanced connectivity

Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with 3,000+ servers across 160 server locations in 94 countries.

Swipe gesture through buffering icon to illustrate going past throttled internet connection.

Bypass throttling

Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.

Video game buttons.

Access more online

Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they're censored where you are.

Access content you want on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other devices.

Play on all devices

Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.

Two computer monitors linked by a gradient circle.

Game without borders

No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.

