The best VPN for gaming
ExpressVPN gives you borderless access to games, lowers ping, minimizes lag, and enhances connectivity.
Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee
Get an online gaming VPN in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN, the best VPN for gaming.
Step 2
Connect to any one of 160 locations in 94 countries.
Step 3
Securely play your favorite games, with minimal lag.
How to use ExpressVPN for gaming
ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps to enhance gaming on a range of major platforms, including Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS. Or try the ExpressVPN app for compatible routers, which lets you secure every device in your network, including game consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox that can’t install a VPN directly.
If you’re using a game console for live or on-demand video, ExpressVPN’s included MediaStreamer service can help you unlock what you want with no buffering, but it does not offer the privacy and other benefits of a VPN.
Use a VPN for all the most popular games
With protection from DDoS attacks and less ping, ExpressVPN makes it more enjoyable to play your favorite games. It works on computers, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles via our app for routers. Try ExpressVPN out on your favorite device with popular titles like: League of Legends, FIFA, Call of Duty: Warzone, Minecraft, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG.
Get an edge with a VPN for cloud gaming
Much like how streaming platforms work, cloud gaming services stream games from remote servers directly to a variety of compatible devices, circumventing the need for high-end gaming machines. Think of it like Netflix, but for games. ExpressVPN is perfect for upgrading your cloud gaming experience, whether you’re on Google Stadia, Playstation Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, or Amazon Luna.
How does a VPN reduce ping?
Shorter connection routes between you and gaming servers can lower latency and overall lag. This means packets of data are able to move between your computer and the game server faster, reducing any noticeable delay between your actions and what happens in the game—and giving you an advantage. Usually, connecting to the VPN server closest to the game server will give the best results.
FAQ: Using a VPN for gaming
How do I use a VPN for games?
Subscribe to ExpressVPN and download its apps for computers, smartphones, and tablets—whatever your favorite devices are. For game consoles, use the ExpressVPN app for routers. Not ready for a VPN router? Your Mac or Windows computer can be used as a “virtual router” instead.
In addition to keeping your data and files safe within an encrypted network, ExpressVPN also protects you from potential DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks while gaming. You can also use our VPN to lower ping times between various gaming servers by connecting to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your ISP (internet service provider) is intentionally throttling certain kinds of network traffic, a VPN can bypass these restrictions and restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, users have even reported faster gaming speeds.
Does Fortnite ‘IP ban’ players?
Yes. Fortnite and other games can block individual players, usually because they have violated a game’s rules. Fortnite’s maker, Epic Games, does this by banning the IP addresses associated with those players. Anyone else using those IP addresses will get banned as well. Players caught up in such an IP ban can start playing Fortnite again by using a different IP address, and one way to do that is by connecting to a VPN. A VPN gives you a new IP address so you can be more anonymous, beat censorship, and get back to gaming.
Can I use a free proxy to game online?
Free proxy services are not recommended for gaming online as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN also works with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer. In countries with heavy censorship, a VPN can help you unblock popular sites like YouTube and Google. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely.
6 reasons ExpressVPN is essential to online gamers
Powerful protection
Avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. ExpressVPN also features 256-bit AES, leak protection, a kill switch, and split tunneling.
Enhanced connectivity
Enjoy unlimited, premium bandwidth. Minimize ping and lag with 3,000+ servers across 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Bypass throttling
Limit your ISP from slowing your connection. With a VPN, data can’t be inspected, so your bandwidth won’t be throttled.
Access more online
Get the latest DLC and games from early launch date countries. Play games even if they're censored where you are.
Play on all devices
Whether you prefer to play on a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, tablet, or phone, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Game without borders
No matter where you are around the world, simply change your region and play together with your friends.
What customers say about us
@expressvpn I was able to get the service i needed for gaming 10/10 all platforms thx well worth service i needed!
Wow, @expressvpn thank you for the stable connection, allowing me to stream and game with minimal issues on my rural connection!
First #vpn to do that well for me.
Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.
Try the risk-free VPN for gaming
Take advantage of our risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee:
If you’re not satisfied using ExpressVPN, contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.