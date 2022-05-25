A true test of endurance, speed, and skill, the 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the oldest races in motorsports and attracts some of the biggest names to France’s Circuit de la Sarthe every year. The team that covers the most distance over 24 hours wins and the big question this year is whether the Toyota Gazoo Racing team can challenge for a fifth consecutive victory following what’s been a strong season for the team so far. Read on to learn how to live stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans competition securely with a VPN.

How to live stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Several broadcasters will carry the motorsports endurance race. You can live stream the action privately and securely in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the UK broadcast, connect to a server in London. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, for example, Eurosport . Tune in and enjoy the race!

Live stream the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans for free

Servus TV

Price: Free

Austrian service ServusTV offers a free option to live stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans race with German commentary. Servus TV is also a great way to tune in to other popular motorsports such as MotoGP, select Formula 1 races throughout the season, and sports like Champions League football. You can also watch through its mobile apps.

To stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans for free on Servus TV, just connect to one of our secure Austria VPN servers, then check the Servus TV motorsports listings.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

L’Equipe TV

Price: Free

Viewers in France can stream every minute of the 24-hour endurance competition via French broadcaster L’Equipe’s website. Best of all, it’s free, you just have to sign up. L’Equipe is France’s top newspaper dedicated to sports and has a strong following for its online content, too. As well as being able to stream 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, L’Equipe is a great way to watch live sports and highlights.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Other ways to live stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans online

Sling TV

Price: 35 USD/month and up

Channels: MotorTrend

Sling TV is a popular U.S. cord-cutting service that carries several regional sports networks and local stations. You can watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans broadcast in the U.S. through the MotorTrend channel, available through Sling TV’s Orange package (which includes 31 channels and is also a great way to watch a host of other sports, including the NBA, NFL, tennis, and cycling). If you sign up via Sling TV’s apps, you can get a 3-day free trial.

Note: You may need a U.S. ZIP code (such as 90210 or 10022) and credit card to sign up.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Eurosport

Price: 4 GBP/month or 40 GBP/year

Channels: Eurosport 1

Viewers in the UK, Europe, and Australia can live stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans race through Eurosport, a popular broadcaster for a host of motorsports as well as cycling events like the Giro d’Italia. Be sure to check the official Eurosport schedule before tuning in to see when the coverage begins. Eurosport offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You may need a local credit/debit card to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

fuboTV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: MotorTrend

Stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans on fuboTV, a cord-cutting service aimed at sports fans and carrying over 120 channels including a variety of soccer and more niche interests. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial.

How to Stream fubo TV

YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: MotorTrend

YouTube TV has more than 70 channels including several that let you watch premium sports including NFL, NBA, Premier League soccer, boxing, and golf. Tune into MotorTrend to live stream the 24 Hours of Le Mans competition. The cord-cutting service offers a free trial and has apps for all devices.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 80 USD/month and up

Channels: MotorTrend

Watch the 2022 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on MotorTrend online through DirecTV Stream, a cord-cutting service with over 60 channels including MotorTrend, which is showing the race live. DirecTV is also a great way to watch popular sports, including NFL, NHL, tennis, and boxing.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to sign up.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 highlights for free

Price: Free

The official 24 Hours of Le Mans YouTube channel will show full race replies as well as highlights from the race for free.

FAQs

When is the 2022 edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans begins at 4 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. Eastern Time, June 11–12, 2022 in Le Mans, France. The 13.626-kilometer route is known as the Circuit de la Sarthe and includes nine kilometers on public roads and 4.5 kilometers of asphalt track.

24 Hours of Le Mans schedule

Event Time Free practice Wednesday, June 8 Qualifying Thursday, June 9 Trackside entertainment Friday, June 10 Start Saturday, June 11, 4 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. EDT Finish Sunday, June 12, 4 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. EDT

24 Hours of Le Mans entry list 2022

There are four classes of cars that compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: LMP1 (Le Mans Prototype 1), LMP2 (Le Mans Prototype 2), GTE PRO (Gran Turismo Endurance Professional), and GTE AM (Gran Turismo Endurance Amateur).

LMP1 entries

Constructor Car Drivers Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Mike Conway Kamui Kobayashi Jose Maria Lopez Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Sebastien Buemi Brendon Hartley Ryo Hirakawa Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480-Gibson Andre Negrao Matthieu Vaxiviere Nicolas Lapierre Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Olivier Pla Romain Dumas Pipo Derani Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Ryan Briscoe Richard Westbrook Franck Mailleux

Click here for the full list of entries in all classes.

Do 24 Hours of Le Mans drivers sleep?

As the name suggests, the Le Mans race is a full day of almost continuous driving. To ensure that Le Mans drivers can find time to sleep, each team comprises three drivers who rotate in shifts so that they can rest when not driving. Each driver might be at the wheel from anywhere between 45 minutes to four hours before swapping when the cars stop for fuel and tire changes. The three-driver rule was introduced in the 1980s; prior to this most teams featured only two drivers, or occasionally only one!

Who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021?

Toyota Gazoo Racing won the 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021 behind drivers Mike Conway, José María López, and Kamui Kobayashi. It was the constructor’s fourth successive title.

List of 24 Hours of Le Mans winners

The event celebrates its 90th edition in 2022. Here are the winners for the past 30 years.