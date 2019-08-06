How to change your IP address

and hide your location

It’s very easy to hide or change your IP address. All you need is a VPN (virtual private network).

A VPN will switch your IP address by virtually placing you in a different location. When you use a VPN, your internet traffic is routed through an encrypted tunnel so that no one, not even your ISP, can see what you’re doing online.

A VPN will make it seem like you are in the same place as the server location. For example, if you are in the U.S. and you connect to a VPN location in the UK, you will appear to be in the UK.