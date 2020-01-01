How to watch ITV live with a VPN
Want to watch ITV live wherever you are? ITV Hub (formerly ITV Player) lets you watch some of Britain’s most popular entertainment programmes, like Love Island, as well as stream live sport and news.
Here’s how you can stream ITV online securely and privately right now.
30-day money-back guarantee
Watch ITV live in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Choose and connect to a secure VPN location in the UK.
Step 3
Visit ITV.com to start streaming live TV from anywhere.*
* Signing up for ITV requires a UK postcode.
Stream ITV, ITV2, and more
ITV Hub (formerly ITV Player) is best known as ITV’s catch-up service, meaning you can log on to catch up on programmes you may have missed when they aired.
But ITV Hub also lets viewers stream ITV live over the internet, if the viewer has an IP address in the UK. This includes broadcast shows, news, and sports from all ITV channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITVBe, ITV3, ITV4, and CITV.
ITV
Formerly known as ITV1, ITV airs original programming to a wide general audience.
ITV2
American programming, soap operas, and other entertainment programming.
ITVBe
Reality and unscripted shows aimed at a younger demographic.
ITV3
Typically shows reruns of UK dramas and soap operas.
ITV4
Sports coverage, U.S. comedies and dramas, as well as classic ITV action series of the 1960s and 1970s.
CITV
ITV’s channel for children’s programming.
FAQ: Watch ITV Hub with a VPN
Does ExpressVPN come with an ITV subscription?
No. If you want to stream ITV online, you’ll need to sign up for an ITV Hub account on your own. ExpressVPN merely complements ITV Hub by letting you watch securely anywhere, even on public Wi-Fi, and without content-based throttling by your internet service provider or network administrator.
On what devices can I watch ITV online?
You can watch ITV with ExpressVPN the following ways:
- Visit the ITV website on your computer using the ExpressVPN app for Mac, Windows, or Linux. For best results, use the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome or Firefox.
- Use the ITV apps for your smartphone/tablet along with the ExpressVPN apps for iOS or Android.
- With a supported smart TV or gaming console, such as Apple TV or Xbox.
Note: Streaming ITV on certain devices may require ExpressVPN for routers, and ITV has not yet made its app available for all platforms. For specific advice, please visit ITV’s website or contact Support.
Can I stream ITV live free?
ITV live streams are available free to viewers who have an IP address in the UK, or to viewers who subscribe to ITV Hub+, which is available for a monthly fee.
How do I watch Love Island 2020?
There will be two installments of Love Island in 2020. The first installment will be the Winter edition of the show, taking place in South Africa and featuring new host Laura Whitmore. The Winter edition of Love Island 2020 begins in January and will be aired every day for six weeks (except Saturdays) at 9 p.m. on ITV2.
Details for the Summer edition of the show have not been announced.
What is ITV Hub+?
ITV Hub+ is a paid add-on service that allows users to watch ITV abroad without needing to change their IP address (within the EU only), access shows without advertising, and even download programmes for later viewing (iOS devices only).
What is BritBox?
Jointly launched by ITV and the BBC, BritBox is a streaming service dedicated to British television. The service streams programs from the UK’s Channel 4 and Channel 5, in addition to those made by ITV and the BBC. It focuses on non-current episodes to avoid competing with ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer, while also featuring original series. BritBox claims to have the largest collection of British series of any streaming service. It’s only available to viewers located in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, and can be watched on your phone, tablet, computer, Chromecast, Apple TV, or Roku.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
Use ExpressVPN to enjoy secure, blazing-fast streams of all your favorite British or international content, whether it’s on Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Sky Go, or Amazon Video.
Why use ExpressVPN for live streaming?
Servers in 94 countries
Secure VPN servers in Ireland, the UK, Australia, Canada, the U.S., and many more locations.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds and minimal buffering. Run the VPN Speed Test to stream at the best quality.
Unlimited bandwidth
Binge-watch your favorite series for as long as you want. No data limits, no bandwidth caps.
Watch more content
Access sites that are censored by certain countries, like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
Dedicated support
The ExpressVPN Support Team is available round-the-clock via live chat and email.
30-day money-back guarantee
Not satisfied watching ITV with ExpressVPN? Get a full refund within 30 days of your order.