ExpressVPN add-on for Firefox: Features
Simple to use
Get VPN protection instantly, straight from your browser window. Encrypt your traffic with a click.
Multilingual interface
English not your first choice? ExpressVPN for Firefox is available in any of 16 other languages.
WebRTC blocking
Protects your privacy by preventing websites from learning your true location and IP address.
Location spoofing
Sets your geolocation data in Firefox to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.
HTTPS Everywhere, powered by
Automatically directs you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the sites you visit, even when ExpressVPN isn’t connected.
Dark mode
The Firefox browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.
Video: Why not try dark mode
Why choose ExpressVPN?
More VPN locations
Connect your Firefox browser to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.
Split tunneling
Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.
Advanced leak protection
Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Unblock the websites you love
Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
Stream videos and music
Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.
Live chat support
Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.
Connect to ExpressVPN’s huge server network with the VPN extension for Firefox
Access thousands of VPN proxy servers in 160 locations in 94 countries from anywhere in the world.