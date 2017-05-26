ExpressVPN add-on for Firefox: Features

Simple to use

Get VPN protection instantly, straight from your browser window. Encrypt your traffic with a click.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? ExpressVPN for Firefox is available in any of 16 other languages.

WebRTC blocking

Protects your privacy by preventing websites from learning your true location and IP address.

Location spoofing

Sets your geolocation data in Firefox to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.

HTTPS Everywhere, powered by

Automatically directs you to the more-secure HTTPS version of the sites you visit, even when ExpressVPN isn’t connected.

Dark mode

The Firefox browser extension offers dark mode, a choice of color theme that’s easy on the eyes.