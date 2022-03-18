While Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be notably absent, plenty of top-ranked players from both the men’s and women’s sides will compete in the 2022 Miami Open, including men’s numbers two through four (Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, respectively), and all but three of the women currently ranked in the top 20. Also appearing is Miami native Naomi Osaka (currently ranked 80th in the world), who is coming off an emotionally-charged heckling incident that took place at Indian Wells last week.

You can tune in to Miami Open live on DAZN. DAZN Canada will broadcast every match of the Miami Open. A 30-day free trial is available.

Stream the Miami Open on The Tennis Channel

The Tennis Channel is your best bet for watching live tennis matches with comprehensive coverage of the Miami Open. It is the only 24-hour TV channel dedicated to the sport. Free trials are available on a variety of cord-cutting services. For game times, be sure to check the official schedule.

Watch the Miami Open live on Amazon Prime Video UK

You can tune in to Miami Open live on Amazon Prime Video UK. Amazon Prime Video UK will broadcast every match of the Miami Open. A 30-day free trial is available.

When and where is the 2022 Miami Open happening ?

The 2022 Miami Open will run from March 21 through April 4, 2022. The event will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.