How to live stream the UEFA Super Cup with a VPN

No matter your allegiance, we know you want to live stream the UEFA Super Cup in blazing-fast HD, free of buffering or throttling from your ISP, school, or office network. To live stream football securely with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United Kingdom sports fans can connect to a UK server to securely live stream the UEFA Super Cup on Discovery+. Goal!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Best VPN for watching the UEFA Super Cup

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

How to live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup with free trials

United Kingdom

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month

Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Ultimate

In the UK, British soccer fans can live stream every UEFA Champions League game, including the Super Cup, by watching TNT Sports on Discovery+ (available on the streaming services Premium plan, which also includes a host of other leagues and sports on Eurosport). New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a UK payment method to subscribe.

United States

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS

Live stream the UEFA Super Cup with DirecTV Stream! If you only want to watch this specific match, try the 5-day free trial.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month

Channels: CBS

Fans in the U.S. can also live stream the UEFA Super Cup on Fubo via CBS. A 7-day free trial is available.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Fubo.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS

Hulu + Live TV is another way to catch the UEFA Super Cup. A 3-day free trial is now available! You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Paramount Plus

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS

CBS holds broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in the U.S. and every match, including the UEFA Super Cup, is available live to stream online via Paramount Plus. For the unfamiliar, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS

YouTube TV offers CBS, which will air the UEFA Super Cup in the United States. Good news: YouTube TV also offers a free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.

Other ways to watch UEFA Super Cup live streams

Australia

Stan Sport

Price: 10 AUD/month

Stan Sport is the best way for Aussie soccer fans to live stream the UEFA Super Cup. The Australian streaming service also lets you watch every match of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League in Australia.

Note: You may need an Australian payment method to subscribe.

Check back for more ways to live stream the UEFA Super Cup!

How to live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on all your streaming devices

Football fans can live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and TVs.

When is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?

The 2024 UEFA Super Cup takes place on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The annual soccer match features the winners of the Champions League against the winner of the Europa League, which will be Real Madrid vs. Atalanta.

What are the 2024 UEFA Super Cup rules?

The 2024 UEFA Super Cup will follow the standard UEFA competition rules with some specific stipulations for the match. Arguably the most important rule is the 2024 Super Cup is a 90-minute match with no extra time; a penalty shootout will determine the winner if the score is level after regulation.

Where is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?

The 2024 UEFA Super Cup will be held at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Recent Super Cup winners

Year Winner 2014 Real Madrid (Second title) 2015 Barcelona (Fifth title) 2016 Real Madrid (Third title) 2017 Real Madrid (Fourth title) 2018 Atlético Madrid (Third title) 2019 Liverpool (Fourth title) 2020 Bayern Munich (Second title) 2021 Chelsea (Second title) 2022 Real Madrid (Fifth title) 2023 Manchester City (First title) 2024 TBD

