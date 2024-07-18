How to live stream the UEFA Super Cup with a VPN
No matter your allegiance, we know you want to live stream the UEFA Super Cup in blazing-fast HD, free of buffering or throttling from your ISP, school, or office network. To live stream football securely with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United Kingdom sports fans can connect to a UK server to securely live stream the UEFA Super Cup on Discovery+.
- Goal!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Best VPN for watching the UEFA Super Cup
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for football fans who want to safely live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
How to live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup with free trials
United Kingdom
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month
Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Ultimate
In the UK, British soccer fans can live stream every UEFA Champions League game, including the Super Cup, by watching TNT Sports on Discovery+ (available on the streaming services Premium plan, which also includes a host of other leagues and sports on Eurosport). New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.
Note: You will need a UK payment method to subscribe.
United States
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS
Live stream the UEFA Super Cup with DirecTV Stream! If you only want to watch this specific match, try the 5-day free trial.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: CBS
Fans in the U.S. can also live stream the UEFA Super Cup on Fubo via CBS. A 7-day free trial is available.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Fubo.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS
Hulu + Live TV is another way to catch the UEFA Super Cup. A 3-day free trial is now available! You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.
Paramount Plus
Price: 6 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS
CBS holds broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in the U.S. and every match, including the UEFA Super Cup, is available live to stream online via Paramount Plus. For the unfamiliar, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Paramount Plus.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS
YouTube TV offers CBS, which will air the UEFA Super Cup in the United States. Good news: YouTube TV also offers a free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to YouTube TV. If you don’t have one, subscribe through Google Pay instead.
Other ways to watch UEFA Super Cup live streams
Australia
Stan Sport
Price: 10 AUD/month
Stan Sport is the best way for Aussie soccer fans to live stream the UEFA Super Cup. The Australian streaming service also lets you watch every match of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League in Australia.
Note: You may need an Australian payment method to subscribe.
Check back for more ways to live stream the UEFA Super Cup!
How to live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on all your streaming devices
Football fans can live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and TVs.
When is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?
The 2024 UEFA Super Cup takes place on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The annual soccer match features the winners of the Champions League against the winner of the Europa League, which will be Real Madrid vs. Atalanta.
What are the 2024 UEFA Super Cup rules?
The 2024 UEFA Super Cup will follow the standard UEFA competition rules with some specific stipulations for the match. Arguably the most important rule is the 2024 Super Cup is a 90-minute match with no extra time; a penalty shootout will determine the winner if the score is level after regulation.
Where is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?
The 2024 UEFA Super Cup will be held at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.
Recent Super Cup winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|Real Madrid (Second title)
|2015
|Barcelona (Fifth title)
|2016
|Real Madrid (Third title)
|2017
|Real Madrid (Fourth title)
|2018
|Atlético Madrid (Third title)
|2019
|Liverpool (Fourth title)
|2020
|Bayern Munich (Second title)
|2021
|Chelsea (Second title)
|2022
|Real Madrid (Fifth title)
|2023
|Manchester City (First title)
|2024
|TBD
FAQ: About the 2024 UEFA Super Cup
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 UEFA Super Cup from another country
Some users might watch the 2024 UEFA Super Cup by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?
No, ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup for free?
No, you cannot live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup for free.
What TV channel is the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on?
The 2024 UEFA Super Cup will air on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom and CBS in the United States.
Can I watch the 2024 UEFA Super Cup with an app?
Yes, users in the United Kingdom can live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on Discovery+. United States residents can watch on apps like YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, while Australians can catch the action on Stan Sport.
Can I watch the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on YouTube. However, United States viewers can catch the match on CBS, which is available on YouTube TV. Free trials are available! Viewers worldwide can also watch highlights following the match.
Where can I watch the highlights of the 2024 UEFA Super Cup?
Viewers worldwide can also watch 2024 UEFA Super Cup highlights following the match.
Can I stream the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the 2024 UEFA Super Cup on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.