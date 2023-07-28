The Hundred returns for the 2023 season with an exciting brand of fast and flowing cricket and some of the world’s best players. Eight teams will compete for the title, with each team playing four matches at home and four matches away for a total of 32 league games, followed by playoffs. The tournament runs August 1-27, 2023, and begins with Trent Rockets vs. Southern Brave women’s team, followed by the men’s match later that day. Read on for all the ways to watch The Hundred live streams securely with a VPN!
How to watch The Hundred 2023 for free securely
You can watch The Hundred live streams securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the British broadcast, connect to a server in London or the Midlands.
- Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like the BBC (UK) or Sky Sports (UK), and find the event you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy!
BBC iPlayer
Price: Free
Country: UK
You can live stream 16 games of The Hundred’s 2023 season for free on BBC iPlayer—10 men’s and eight women’s matches, including both finals at Lords on 27 August. BBC iPlayer is also a great way to watch free-to-air sports, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Note: You may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to sign up for a free BBC iPlayer account.
Where to watch The Hundred 2023 in your country
Watch The Hundred in the UK
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including every game of The Hundred 2023 season on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and the Sky Sports Mix channels. If you only want to tune in to one particular match, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.
Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, subscribe with PayPal.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix
In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all matches of The Hundred 2023 season live and on demand. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe to Sky Sports.
Watch The Hundred in Australia
Kayo Sports
Price: 25 AUD/month
Channel: Fox Cricket
Country: Australia
Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch live streams of The Hundred cricket tournament and never miss a game. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.
Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.
Watch The Hundred in the U.S.
Willow TV
Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year
Country: United States
Follow the 2023 season of The Hundred cricket tournamnet in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.
Sling TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Country: United States
Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket, including The Hundred live streams for the 2023 season. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Watch The Hundred in Canada
DAZN (Canada)
Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada
DAZN Canada is a great way to live stream The Hundred cricket competition and the broadcaster will carry every game of the 2023 season. However, bear in mind that DAZN no longer offers a free trial.
Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.
Watch The Hundred in India
FanCode
Price: 200 INR/month or 700 INR/year
FanCode is a great way to live stream The Hundred games in India throughout the 2023 season, which runs August 1–27.
Note: You may need an Indian payment method to subscribe.
Listen to The Hundred free on the BBC
Price: Free
Country: UK
BBC offers live radio coverage of The Hundred 20233 season. You can listen to every ball of every match across BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, and on the BBC iPlayer app.
How to watch The Hundred highlights
BBC
The Hundred highlights are available to stream for free on the BBC website, as well as on the BBC iPlayer after each day of play.
Sky Sports
In addition, you can also catch highlights of The Hundred on the Sky Sports website.
The Hundred 2023 schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Tuesday, August 1
|7 p.m. BST
|Trent Rockets vs. Southern Brave
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Wednesday, August 2
|7 p.m. BST
|Welsh Fire vs. Manchester Originals
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Wednesday, August 2
|7 p.m. BST
|London Spirit vs. Oval Invincibles
|Lords, London
|Thursday, August 3
|7 p.m. BST
|Birmingham Phoenix vs. Northern Superchargers
|Headingley, Leeds
|Friday, August 4
|7 p.m. BST
|Southern Brave vs. Welsh Fire
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Saturday, August 5
|11 a.m. BST
|London Spirit vs. Manchester Originals
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Saturday, August 5
|7 p.m. BST
|Birmingham Phoenix vs. Trent Rockets
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Sunday, August 6
|11 a.m. BST
|Northern Superchargers vs. Southern Brave
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Sunday, August 6
|7 p.m. BST
|Oval Invincibles vs. Welsh Fire
|The Oval, London
|Monday, August 7
|11 a.m. BST
|Birmingham Phoenix vs. Manchester Originals
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Tuesday, August 8
|11 a.m. BST
|London Spirit vs. Southern Brave
|Lords, London
|Wednesday, August 9
|11 a.m. BST
|Northern Superchargers vs. Trent Rockets
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Wednesday, August 9
|11 a.m. BST
|Manchester Originals vs. Oval Invincibles
|The Oval, London
|Thursday, August 10
|11 a.m. BST
|Birmingham Phoenix vs. Welsh Fire
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Friday, August 11
|11 a.m. BST
|Northern Superchargers vs. Oval Invincibles
|Headingley, Leeds
|Saturday, August 12
|7 a.m. BST
|London Spirit vs. Trent Rockets
|Lords, London
|Saturday, August 12
|11 a.m. BST
|Southern Brave vs. Welsh Fire
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Sunday, August 13
|7 a.m. BST
|Manchester Originals vs. Northern Superchargers
|Headingley, Leeds
|Sunday, August 13
|11 a.m. BST
|Birmingham Phoenix vs. Oval Invincibles
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Monday, August 14
|11 a.m. BST
|Trent Rockets vs. Welsh Fire
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Tuesday, August 15
|11 a.m. BST
|London Spirit vs. Oval Invincibles
|The Oval, London
|Wednesday, August 16
|11 a.m. BST
|Birmingham Phoenix vs. Southern Brave
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Thursday, August 17
|11 a.m. BST
|Manchester Originals vs. Trent Rockets
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Friday, August 18
|11 a.m. BST
|London Spirit vs. Northern Superchargers
|Lords, London
|Saturday, August 19
|7 a.m. BST
|Birmingham Phoenix vs. Trent Rockets
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Saturday, August 19
|11 a.m. BST
|Oval Invincibles vs. Southern Brave
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Sunday, August 20
|7 a.m. BST
|Manchester Originals vs. Northern Superchargers
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Sunday, August 20
|11 a.m. BST
|London Spirit vs. Welsh Fire
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Monday, August 21
|11 a.m. BST
|Oval Invincibles vs. Trent Rockets
|The Oval, London
|Tuesday, August 22
|11 a.m. BST
|Northern Superchargers vs. Welsh Fire
|Headingley, Leeds
|Wednesday, August 23
|11 a.m. BST
|Manchester Originals vs. Southern Brave
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Thursday, August 24
|11 a.m. BST
|Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit,
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Saturday, August 26
|Eliminator
|TheThe Oval, London
|Sunday, August 27
|8 p.m. BST
|Final
|Lords, London
FAQ: About The Hundred 2023 live streams
Can I watch the hundred on BBC?
Yes, you can watch select games from The Hundred 2023 season on BBC. The Hundred games will be available to live stream on BBC iPlayer.
Is The Hundred on TV?
Yes, The Hundred will be broadcast on TV in the UK. The live matches will be shown on Sky Sports and the BBD.
What do the winners of The Hundred get?
The winners of The Hundred will receive a trophy and a share of the prize money.
What are the teams taking part in The Hundred?
The eight teams are: Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers (Leeds), Oval Invincibles (London), Southern Brave (Southampton), Trent Rockets (Nottingham), and Welsh Fire (Cardiff).
How is The Hundred different to the IPL?
The Hundred and the Indian Premier League (IPL) are both T20 cricket leagues, but there are some key differences between the two. The Hundred is a shorter tournament, with each match lasting just 100 balls. The IPL is a longer tournament, with each match lasting 20 overs (of six balls each).
How is The Hundred different to T20?
The Hundred is a shorter and more condensed version of T20 cricket. Each match lasts just 100 balls, compared to 20 overs in T20.