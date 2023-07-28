Home Stream Sports Cricket The Hundred

Live stream 2023 The Hundred online for free

Updated: July 28, 2023

Catch all the action live from August 1–27, 2023!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

The Hundred returns for the 2023 season with an exciting brand of fast and flowing cricket and some of the world’s best players. Eight teams will compete for the title, with each team playing four matches at home and four matches away for a total of 32 league games, followed by playoffs. The tournament runs August 1-27, 2023, and begins with Trent Rockets vs. Southern Brave women’s team, followed by the men’s match later that day. Read on for all the ways to watch The Hundred live streams securely with a VPN!

 
EventThe Hundred
DateAugust 1–27, 2023 (both men’s and women’s competitions)
Location England and Wales
Format100-ball tournament
Current champion Trent Rockets (men)
Oval Invincibles (women)

How to watch The Hundred 2023 for free securely

You can watch The Hundred live streams securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see the British broadcast, connect to a server in London or the Midlands.
  3. Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like the BBC (UK) or Sky Sports (UK), and find the event you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free
Country: UK

You can live stream 16 games of The Hundred’s 2023 season for free on BBC iPlayer—10 men’s and eight women’s matches, including both finals at Lords on 27 August. BBC iPlayer is also a great way to watch free-to-air sports, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Note: You may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to sign up for a free BBC iPlayer account.

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Where to watch The Hundred 2023 in your country

Watch The Hundred in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including every game of The Hundred 2023 season on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and the Sky Sports Mix channels. If you only want to tune in to one particular match, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, subscribe with PayPal.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all matches of The Hundred 2023 season live and on demand. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe to Sky Sports.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Watch The Hundred in Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month
Channel: Fox Cricket
Country: Australia

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch live streams of The Hundred cricket tournament and never miss a game. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.

Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Watch The Hundred in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year
Country: United States

Follow the 2023 season of The Hundred cricket tournamnet in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Get ExpressVPN

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Country: United States

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket, including The Hundred live streams for the 2023 season. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Watch The Hundred in Canada

DAZN (Canada)

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada

DAZN Canada is a great way to live stream The Hundred cricket competition and the broadcaster will carry every game of the 2023 season. However, bear in mind that DAZN no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

Watch The Hundred in India

FanCode

Price: 200 INR/month or 700 INR/year

FanCode is a great way to live stream The Hundred games in India throughout the 2023 season, which runs August 1–27.

Note: You may need an Indian payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Listen to The Hundred free on the BBC

Price: Free
Country: UK

BBC offers live radio coverage of The Hundred 20233 season. You can listen to every ball of every match across BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, and on the BBC iPlayer app.

Get ExpressVPN

How to watch The Hundred highlights

BBC

The Hundred highlights are available to stream for free on the BBC website, as well as on the BBC iPlayer after each day of play.

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Sky Sports

In addition, you can also catch highlights of The Hundred on the Sky Sports website.

Watch Sky With a VPN

The Hundred 2023 schedule

DateTimeMatchVenue
Tuesday, August 17 p.m. BSTTrent Rockets vs. Southern BraveTrent Bridge, Nottingham
Wednesday, August 27 p.m. BSTWelsh Fire vs. Manchester OriginalsSophia Gardens, Cardiff
Wednesday, August 27 p.m. BSTLondon Spirit vs. Oval InvinciblesLords, London
Thursday, August 37 p.m. BSTBirmingham Phoenix vs. Northern SuperchargersHeadingley, Leeds
Friday, August 47 p.m. BSTSouthern Brave vs. Welsh FireThe Rose Bowl, Southampton
Saturday, August 511 a.m. BSTLondon Spirit vs. Manchester OriginalsOld Trafford, Manchester
Saturday, August 57 p.m. BSTBirmingham Phoenix vs. Trent RocketsEdgbaston, Birmingham
Sunday, August 611 a.m. BSTNorthern Superchargers vs. Southern BraveThe Rose Bowl, Southampton
Sunday, August 67 p.m. BSTOval Invincibles vs. Welsh FireThe Oval, London
Monday, August 711 a.m. BSTBirmingham Phoenix vs. Manchester OriginalsOld Trafford, Manchester
Tuesday, August 811 a.m. BSTLondon Spirit vs. Southern BraveLords, London
Wednesday, August 911 a.m. BSTNorthern Superchargers vs. Trent RocketsTrent Bridge, Nottingham
Wednesday, August 911 a.m. BSTManchester Originals vs. Oval InvinciblesThe Oval, London
Thursday, August 1011 a.m. BSTBirmingham Phoenix vs. Welsh FireEdgbaston, Birmingham
Friday, August 1111 a.m. BSTNorthern Superchargers vs. Oval InvinciblesHeadingley, Leeds
Saturday, August 127 a.m. BSTLondon Spirit vs. Trent RocketsLords, London
Saturday, August 1211 a.m. BSTSouthern Brave vs. Welsh FireSophia Gardens, Cardiff
Sunday, August 137 a.m. BSTManchester Originals vs. Northern SuperchargersHeadingley, Leeds
Sunday, August 1311 a.m. BSTBirmingham Phoenix vs. Oval InvinciblesEdgbaston, Birmingham
Monday, August 1411 a.m. BSTTrent Rockets vs. Welsh FireSophia Gardens, Cardiff
Tuesday, August 1511 a.m. BSTLondon Spirit vs. Oval InvinciblesThe Oval, London
Wednesday, August 1611 a.m. BSTBirmingham Phoenix vs. Southern BraveThe Rose Bowl, Southampton
Thursday, August 1711 a.m. BSTManchester Originals vs. Trent RocketsTrent Bridge, Nottingham
Friday, August 1811 a.m. BSTLondon Spirit vs. Northern SuperchargersLords, London
Saturday, August 197 a.m. BSTBirmingham Phoenix vs. Trent RocketsTrent Bridge, Nottingham
Saturday, August 1911 a.m. BSTOval Invincibles vs. Southern BraveThe Rose Bowl, Southampton
Sunday, August 207 a.m. BSTManchester Originals vs. Northern SuperchargersOld Trafford, Manchester
Sunday, August 2011 a.m. BSTLondon Spirit vs. Welsh FireSophia Gardens, Cardiff
Monday, August 2111 a.m. BSTOval Invincibles vs. Trent RocketsThe Oval, London
Tuesday, August 2211 a.m. BSTNorthern Superchargers vs. Welsh FireHeadingley, Leeds
Wednesday, August 2311 a.m. BSTManchester Originals vs. Southern BraveOld Trafford, Manchester
Thursday, August 2411 a.m. BSTBirmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit,Edgbaston, Birmingham
Saturday, August 26EliminatorTheThe Oval, London
Sunday, August 278 p.m. BSTFinalLords, London

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About The Hundred 2023 live streams

Can I watch the hundred on BBC?
Is The Hundred on TV?
What do the winners of The Hundred get?
What are the teams taking part in The Hundred?
How is The Hundred different to the IPL?
How is The Hundred different to T20?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT