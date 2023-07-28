The Hundred returns for the 2023 season with an exciting brand of fast and flowing cricket and some of the world’s best players. Eight teams will compete for the title, with each team playing four matches at home and four matches away for a total of 32 league games, followed by playoffs. The tournament runs August 1-27, 2023, and begins with Trent Rockets vs. Southern Brave women’s team, followed by the men’s match later that day. Read on for all the ways to watch The Hundred live streams securely with a VPN!

Event The Hundred Date August 1–27, 2023 (both men’s and women’s competitions) Location England and Wales Format 100-ball tournament Current champion Trent Rockets (men)

Oval Invincibles (women)

How to watch The Hundred 2023 for free securely

You can watch The Hundred live streams securely with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Check the schedule of your preferred broadcaster, like the BBC (UK) or Sky Sports (UK), and find the event you want to watch. Tune in and enjoy!

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free

Country: UK

You can live stream 16 games of The Hundred’s 2023 season for free on BBC iPlayer—10 men’s and eight women’s matches, including both finals at Lords on 27 August. BBC iPlayer is also a great way to watch free-to-air sports, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Note: You may need a UK postcode (e.g., KT6 4EU, NW5 2HR) to sign up for a free BBC iPlayer account.

How to Stream With BBC iPlayer

Where to watch The Hundred 2023 in your country

Watch The Hundred in the UK

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including every game of The Hundred 2023 season on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and the Sky Sports Mix channels. If you only want to tune in to one particular match, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, subscribe with PayPal.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix

In the UK, Sky Sports is an excellent way to watch all matches of The Hundred 2023 season live and on demand. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe to Sky Sports.

Watch The Hundred in Australia

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

Channel: Fox Cricket

Country: Australia

Foxtel-owned sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another great option to watch live streams of The Hundred cricket tournament and never miss a game. Kayo Sports also offers a 14-day free trial if you only want to watch a particular game.

Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

Watch Kayo Sports With a VPN

Watch The Hundred in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Country: United States

Follow the 2023 season of The Hundred cricket tournamnet in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription or bundled with other channels on various cord-cutting services. You can stream across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Country: United States

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket, including The Hundred live streams for the 2023 season. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Watch The Hundred in Canada

DAZN (Canada)

Price: 25 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

DAZN Canada is a great way to live stream The Hundred cricket competition and the broadcaster will carry every game of the 2023 season. However, bear in mind that DAZN no longer offers a free trial.

Note: You may need a Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe to DAZN Canada. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Canada and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

Watch The Hundred in India

FanCode

Price: 200 INR/month or 700 INR/year

FanCode is a great way to live stream The Hundred games in India throughout the 2023 season, which runs August 1–27.

Note: You may need an Indian payment method to subscribe.

Listen to The Hundred free on the BBC

Price: Free

Country: UK

BBC offers live radio coverage of The Hundred 20233 season. You can listen to every ball of every match across BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, and on the BBC iPlayer app.

How to watch The Hundred highlights

BBC

The Hundred highlights are available to stream for free on the BBC website, as well as on the BBC iPlayer after each day of play.

Sky Sports

In addition, you can also catch highlights of The Hundred on the Sky Sports website.

Watch Sky With a VPN

The Hundred 2023 schedule

Date Time Match Venue Tuesday, August 1 7 p.m. BST Trent Rockets vs. Southern Brave Trent Bridge, Nottingham Wednesday, August 2 7 p.m. BST Welsh Fire vs. Manchester Originals Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Wednesday, August 2 7 p.m. BST London Spirit vs. Oval Invincibles Lords, London Thursday, August 3 7 p.m. BST Birmingham Phoenix vs. Northern Superchargers Headingley, Leeds Friday, August 4 7 p.m. BST Southern Brave vs. Welsh Fire The Rose Bowl, Southampton Saturday, August 5 11 a.m. BST London Spirit vs. Manchester Originals Old Trafford, Manchester Saturday, August 5 7 p.m. BST Birmingham Phoenix vs. Trent Rockets Edgbaston, Birmingham Sunday, August 6 11 a.m. BST Northern Superchargers vs. Southern Brave The Rose Bowl, Southampton Sunday, August 6 7 p.m. BST Oval Invincibles vs. Welsh Fire The Oval, London Monday, August 7 11 a.m. BST Birmingham Phoenix vs. Manchester Originals Old Trafford, Manchester Tuesday, August 8 11 a.m. BST London Spirit vs. Southern Brave Lords, London Wednesday, August 9 11 a.m. BST Northern Superchargers vs. Trent Rockets Trent Bridge, Nottingham Wednesday, August 9 11 a.m. BST Manchester Originals vs. Oval Invincibles The Oval, London Thursday, August 10 11 a.m. BST Birmingham Phoenix vs. Welsh Fire Edgbaston, Birmingham Friday, August 11 11 a.m. BST Northern Superchargers vs. Oval Invincibles Headingley, Leeds Saturday, August 12 7 a.m. BST London Spirit vs. Trent Rockets Lords, London Saturday, August 12 11 a.m. BST Southern Brave vs. Welsh Fire Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Sunday, August 13 7 a.m. BST Manchester Originals vs. Northern Superchargers Headingley, Leeds Sunday, August 13 11 a.m. BST Birmingham Phoenix vs. Oval Invincibles Edgbaston, Birmingham Monday, August 14 11 a.m. BST Trent Rockets vs. Welsh Fire Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Tuesday, August 15 11 a.m. BST London Spirit vs. Oval Invincibles The Oval, London Wednesday, August 16 11 a.m. BST Birmingham Phoenix vs. Southern Brave The Rose Bowl, Southampton Thursday, August 17 11 a.m. BST Manchester Originals vs. Trent Rockets Trent Bridge, Nottingham Friday, August 18 11 a.m. BST London Spirit vs. Northern Superchargers Lords, London Saturday, August 19 7 a.m. BST Birmingham Phoenix vs. Trent Rockets Trent Bridge, Nottingham Saturday, August 19 11 a.m. BST Oval Invincibles vs. Southern Brave The Rose Bowl, Southampton Sunday, August 20 7 a.m. BST Manchester Originals vs. Northern Superchargers Old Trafford, Manchester Sunday, August 20 11 a.m. BST London Spirit vs. Welsh Fire Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Monday, August 21 11 a.m. BST Oval Invincibles vs. Trent Rockets The Oval, London Tuesday, August 22 11 a.m. BST Northern Superchargers vs. Welsh Fire Headingley, Leeds Wednesday, August 23 11 a.m. BST Manchester Originals vs. Southern Brave Old Trafford, Manchester Thursday, August 24 11 a.m. BST Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston, Birmingham Saturday, August 26 Eliminator TheThe Oval, London Sunday, August 27 8 p.m. BST Final Lords, London

