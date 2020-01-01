Australia VPN Proxy Service
Over 100 servers in Australia spread across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.
How to watch Australian sport online with a VPN
Australian sport fans can use a VPN to stream sporting events around the world. All you need is a computer or mobile device and a fast, reliable VPN.
Stream live events like:
Visit the ExpressVPN Stream Sports Guide to learn more about watching your favorite sports online with a VPN.
Choose from 4 Australian VPN server locations
ExpressVPN has four convenient VPN server locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. That means you can get a fast, secure, and reliable VPN connection from the east and west coasts of Australia! For best results, choose the location nearest you:
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
Perth
Australian VPN users can proxy their connection to 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries around the world, including:
Digital privacy in Australia
The Copyright Amendment Act
Also called the Online Infringement Act, the Copyright Amendment Act allows the Australian government to force ISPs to block foreign websites based on evidence of copyright infringement. Like most anti-piracy legislation, this law is well-meaning but dangerous. It leaves the definition of an “offending website” open to broad interpretation and abuse. Otherwise legal sites that happen to host some pirated files could be shut down entirely.
Metadata retention
An Australian law passed in 2015 requires all telecoms (including ISPs) to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to federal agencies. This data includes the source and destination of an email, as well as the time and date of a web browsing session.
Don’t like the Australian government watching you through your ISP?
Use a VPN to hide your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is hidden from your ISP and other third parties.
