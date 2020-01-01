The Copyright Amendment Act

Also called the Online Infringement Act, the Copyright Amendment Act allows the Australian government to force ISPs to block foreign websites based on evidence of copyright infringement. Like most anti-piracy legislation, this law is well-meaning but dangerous. It leaves the definition of an “offending website” open to broad interpretation and abuse. Otherwise legal sites that happen to host some pirated files could be shut down entirely.

Metadata retention

An Australian law passed in 2015 requires all telecoms (including ISPs) to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to federal agencies. This data includes the source and destination of an email, as well as the time and date of a web browsing session.

