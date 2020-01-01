  1. ExpressVPN Home
  2. VPN Server
  3. Australia VPN

Australia VPN Proxy Service

The ExpressVPN Guide to VPN for Australia

Over 100 servers in Australia spread across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

Unlimited bandwidth
Fast connection
Blocks ISPs from logging your data

Learn how you can use ExpressVPN to fight data retention both inside and outside Australia.

Get ExpressVPN
Your VPN for Australia

How to watch Australian sport online with a VPN

Australian sport fans can use a VPN to stream sporting events around the world. All you need is a computer or mobile device and a fast, reliable VPN.

Stream live events like:

Visit the ExpressVPN Stream Sports Guide to learn more about watching your favorite sports online with a VPN.

Watch AFL matches online with a VPN

Photo credit: Tristen Murray, CC BY-SA 2.0

Get ExpressVPN

Australian VPN apps for every device

Need the best VPN for Australia to cover all your devices? ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for desktop and mobile on every platform.

Australian VPN apps for every device

ExpressVPN works on all your devices

iOS VPN for iOS Android VPN for Android Windows VPN for Windows Mac VPN for Mac Linux VPN for Linux Router VPN for Routers

VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension Firefox extension

Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose from 4 Australian VPN server locations

ExpressVPN has four convenient VPN server locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. That means you can get a fast, secure, and reliable VPN connection from the east and west coasts of Australia! For best results, choose the location nearest you:

Sydney

Sydney

Melbourne

Melbourne

Brisbane

Brisbane

Perth

Perth

Australian VPN users can proxy their connection to 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries around the world, including:

Americas

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

See our full list of VPN server locations


Get ExpressVPN

Digital privacy in Australia

Digital privacy issues in Australia

The Copyright Amendment Act

Also called the Online Infringement Act, the Copyright Amendment Act allows the Australian government to force ISPs to block foreign websites based on evidence of copyright infringement. Like most anti-piracy legislation, this law is well-meaning but dangerous. It leaves the definition of an “offending website” open to broad interpretation and abuse. Otherwise legal sites that happen to host some pirated files could be shut down entirely.

Metadata retention

An Australian law passed in 2015 requires all telecoms (including ISPs) to retain user metadata for up to two years and provide it on demand to federal agencies. This data includes the source and destination of an email, as well as the time and date of a web browsing session.

Don’t like the Australian government watching you through your ISP?

Use a VPN to hide your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is hidden from your ISP and other third parties.

Get ExpressVPN

Support internet freedom

ExpressVPN is a proud financial supporter of non-profits like:

The Electronic Frontier Foundation The Internet Defense League Fight for the Future Access

How VPN works

A VPN is a secure tunnel between you and the rest of the internet

Get ExpressVPN Learn How a VPN Works

The Best VPN for Australia

With a VPN for Australians, you can...

  • Enjoy fast, throttle-free streaming
  • Browse the internet securely
  • Protect your digital privacy
  • Access censored sites on all your devices

Your VPN for Australia
Get ExpressVPN

Need a risk-free Australia VPN?

30-day money-back guarantee

Try ExpressVPN risk-free. You’re 100% covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN

Live Chat